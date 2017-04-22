- Advertisement -

The EPA Mission

- Advertisement -

Stated below is the core mission of the EPA, taken from it's website home page. The head of the EPA has the responsibility to the American people (and to the world) to carry out this mission faithfully. If the mission is to be altered, it is not within the scope of his job to do so. He should do everything within his power to resist any alterations that would diminish this vital mission.

The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment.

EPA's purpose is to ensure that:

- Advertisement -

a all Americans are protected from significant risks to human health and the environment where they live, learn and work;

b national efforts to reduce environmental risk are based on the best available scientific information;

c federal laws protecting human health and the environment are enforced fairly and effectively;

d environmental protection is an integral consideration in U.S. policies concerning natural resources, human health, economic growth, energy, transportation, agriculture, industry, and international trade, and these factors are similarly considered in establishing environmental policy;

e all parts of society -- communities, individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments -- have access to accurate information sufficient to effectively participate in managing human health and environmental risks;

f environmental protection contributes to making our communities and ecosystems diverse, sustainable and economically productive; and

g the United States plays a leadership role in working with other nations to protect the global environment.

- Advertisement -