Exclusive to OpEdNews:
The EPA Mission

By Harold Novikoff
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/22/17

The EPA Mission

From commons.wikimedia.org: Factory {MID-72048}
Factory
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Stated below is the core mission of the EPA, taken from it's website home page. The head of the EPA has the responsibility to the American people (and to the world) to carry out this mission faithfully. If the mission is to be altered, it is not within the scope of his job to do so. He should do everything within his power to resist any alterations that would diminish this vital mission.

The mission of EPA is to protect human health and the environment.

EPA's purpose is to ensure that:

a all Americans are protected from significant risks to human health and the environment where they live, learn and work;

b national efforts to reduce environmental risk are based on the best available scientific information;

c federal laws protecting human health and the environment are enforced fairly and effectively;

d environmental protection is an integral consideration in U.S. policies concerning natural resources, human health, economic growth, energy, transportation, agriculture, industry, and international trade, and these factors are similarly considered in establishing environmental policy;

e all parts of society -- communities, individuals, businesses, and state, local and tribal governments -- have access to accurate information sufficient to effectively participate in managing human health and environmental risks;

f environmental protection contributes to making our communities and ecosystems diverse, sustainable and economically productive; and

g the United States plays a leadership role in working with other nations to protect the global environment.

EPA director Scott Pruitt has declared his intention of removing the USA from the Paris agreement on climate change. He is also supporting cuts to the budget and specific actions to limit or undo the mission of the EPA to the extent of removing all references to global warming, contrary to overwhelming scientific evidence. These actions are in direct violation of our Constitution, as set forth in the Preamble, and should justify immediate prosecution for his removal before putting our nation in greater environmental jeopardy. He could be held responsible for inciting riots that will inevitably follow enforcement of his policies. In failing to insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense (against environmental hazards), and promote the general welfare, he (and the administration that backs him up) can only be characterized as the fox guarding the hen house - the enemy of the people.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

