The Duality of Man ~ Alchemy In Action

There are numerous archetypal forks in the road we will all face in life. There might be any number of personal choices along our life paths composed of individual circumstances which at the same time often signify archetypal choices we all must make in some form or another.



Often these choices we face are seemingly simple dichotomies with certain spectrum of forces involved surely, but with two apparent directions. There may be numerous articulations and subtleties to how we proceed, but there is an apparent simplified choice where we decide to either remain or proceed, to stop or go.



A few of life's archetypal dichotomies among many are below, some of which we might face repeatedly - especially when we make the wrong choice prior it would appear. Sometimes the correct choice though might vary. The correct answer is situational not certain.



We all are faced with the choice to advance or to halt.

To obey or disobey.

To mature or to stagnate.

To learn or to ignore.

To fight or to cower.

To speak out or to sit down in silence.

To do right or to do wrong.

To stand upon truth or upon lies.

To be considerate or selfish.

To be moral or immoral.

To be productive or destructive.

To be mindful or to be mindless.



