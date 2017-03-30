Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

The Dogs of my Demise

By       Message Gordon Parnell     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 3   Well Said 2   Touching 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 3/30/17


Fish-Bone Soldier
(Image by gordon parnell)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There was a brief time when i fed the cats next door via meat scraps I left on my compost heap.

Then one day an albino, swayback pit bull with bare ribs and infested with ticks found her way to the treats and she has been back most days ever since. I made her a dog house and gave her a name: Switi Pie.

- Advertisement -

Once after an absence she showed up one morning with a puppy looking very much her own. They fight and tumble like only blood relatives would put up with.

Rocky was maybe 6 months old at first, has doubled his size in six months. He has mom's ears, colors and short hair, but his body shape and temperament are more BELGIAN MALINOIS. Mom is a classic Americcan Staffordshire terrier.

He, svelte, can run like a deer; she runs like a sausage, short legs, round body, but they both run for two miles without complaint and a nice long walk on the beach besides. Despite those efforts there are days when rocky still needs to dig another tunnel. Like a normal dog might chew a bone, rocky escapes.

Over several months the struggle between the desire to escape the yard and my obstinacy to plug the latest hole has been going on for just too long. The dog needs a bigger yard--and new owner!

- Advertisement -

That same day I lost it; Rocky had three tunnels dug under the front gate--which I had redesigned more times than I can remember to keep dogs on a particular side of my fence.

I wouldn't so much mind them escaping if they wouldn't come back. But they always do--especially at meal time or when it's time for a drive to the beach.

They once escaped into the field in front, which is two acres at least. But, I asked them to return and they gradually dragged themselves through four feet of tumbleweeds and a hole in the chain link fence--which they themselves had made.

I had NO WAY of getting to them but their listening to me.

But I have seen them consistently in their own time and effect respond to my wishes better than I could have hoped--at the end of the day, how could I fault them.

Platitudes aside: One day I had had enough. and I drive rocky only out to a lonely cul-de-sac behind the golf course. After 10 minutes of rocky sniffing about and me finishing a coffee, I drive away without him, and spend the next 24 hours thinking through what I had done, namely abandon a young dog to his luck in the real world.

... and how would it affect my karma if rocky became what the locals call: "what's for dinner." Thoughts like that.

- Advertisement -

Having suffered long enough, the next morning bright and early, Switi Pie and I are driving to where I last saw rocky in the rear-view mirror.

And there he was at the edge of the road; he had moved only about 500 yards from where I had dropped him. When we stopped, he stood at a distance till I called his name. And in a micro-second...

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 3   Well Said 2   Touching 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

I am a Canadian gray beard living in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico for most of the past 25 years. The last five being under the influence of meditation. And the creator of Escher C. Shells, Art of The Sea Shore. and i feel compelled to write my (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Dogs of my Demise

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Gordon Parnell

Become a Fan
Author 508560

(Member since Mar 28, 2017), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

A Touching Story About Owning Dogs. the Reality...

.Platitudes aside: One day i had had enough. and i drive rocky only out to a lonely cul-de-sac behind the golf course. after 1o minutes of rocky sniffing about and me finishing a coffee, i drive away without him, and spend the next 24 hours thinking through what i had done, namely abandon a young dog to his luck in the real world.

. . .and how would it affect my karma if rocky became what the locals call: "what's for dinner." thoughts like that.

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:25:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Carol R Campbell

Become a Fan
Author 78779

(Member since May 4, 2012), 7 fans, 2 articles, 11 quicklinks, 369 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Gordon,
As a total Dog Person, I will not lecture you about your ignorance about dogs in general and the specifics of training and caring for them. An easy approach would be to get some 'big' dog treats and a whistle. Use the whistle to call the dogs - they can hear it much further away than just your voice. Treat them when they respond. I wear my whistle on a lanyard around my neck, which is convenient, and easy.

You can build on that with commands like 'Far Enough', and then whistling them back when they ignore you. Or stuff like sit and down and all those boring things. The best thing about the 'Down' command is you can then train them to play dead when you shoot them with your finger to entertain yourself or any kids that are around.

The nutritionists will warn you not to give too many cookies, but I tend to just deduct them at dinner time when I am training youngsters.

Experts are everywhere, and often contradict each other. But a solid return when whistled back, and a quick 'Down' can save you many problems,especially with the pit-bulls who can get into fights. And don't think you cannot break up a fight because the dog won't let go.

Dogs don't fight if they cannot see each other. Always be aware if 2 dogs are staring at each other, it is a challenge!. An easy thing to teach is that they cannot 'see' another dog approaching. Just reach down, cover the dog's eyes with you hand, and tell him he cannot see that dog. Believe it or not, I trained a dog-aggressive Corgi to avert his eyes when we approached a dog. He just turned his head away with that command.

Enjoy your Dogs, but remember to avoid problems rather than over-reacting afterwards!

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 7:50:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 