Christmas Eve at the White House?

"It was a dark and stormy night" was the Twentieth Century's phrase for burgeoning writers and poets who wrote doggerel (sorry, Snoopy), but the man who coined it, Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, was not a hack writer by any means. He was, in fact, considered in some circles to be on the par with Dickens. His quotes have become a part of our conventional wisdom such as "The Pen is Mightier than the Sword."

The Trump Presidential Saga, however, is true doggerel: a kind of poem/novel/script so badly written that it is comic. In other words, Trump and his administration have become camp.

Camp with a gold capital "C", of course.

It's as if Trump is overtaking Saturday Night Live in the parody department. He's too over-the-top to be taken seriously.

The difference between the two, however, is that Saturday Night Live evokes laughter, while Trump evokes groans, gasps and even tears, except from his ardent supporters, who always listen to him (but no one else) enraptured. Trump, in other words, is a kind of "Dark-Camp".

The primary words used in any Christmas tome are Say them with an image of Trump in your mind. "Trump Christmas".

If you felt a slight shudder, you're not alone.

Incongruous. Oxymoron. The White House, nestled in snow, is usually the image we have of a Presidential Christmas, but a Trump Dark-Camp Christmas elicits a frightening storm, the Trump Christmas tree a specter. It is the dark image of a ridiculous, tacky and oftentimes frightening political aberration. A "new kind of President", Trump vowed he would change Washington, but no one bargained for this. He also vowed to the Christian Right that "we'll be saying 'Merry Christmas again.'"*

A White House shrouded in a storm of sinister lies and corruption could never be "merry."

LIES

Politico:

