Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Doggerel Of A Trump Christmas: So Sinister And Badly Written, It's "Dark Camp"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rev. Dan Vojir       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)
- Advertisement -



Christmas Eve at the White House?
(Image by Rev. Dan)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

"It was a dark and stormy night" was the Twentieth Century's phrase for burgeoning writers and poets who wrote doggerel (sorry, Snoopy), but the man who coined it, Sir Edward Bulwer-Lytton, was not a hack writer by any means. He was, in fact, considered in some circles to be on the par with Dickens. His quotes have become a part of our conventional wisdom such as "The Pen is Mightier than the Sword."

- Advertisement -

The Trump Presidential Saga, however, is true doggerel: a kind of poem/novel/script so badly written that it is comic. In other words, Trump and his administration have become camp.

Camp with a gold capital "C", of course.

It's as if Trump is overtaking Saturday Night Live in the parody department. He's too over-the-top to be taken seriously.

The difference between the two, however, is that Saturday Night Live evokes laughter, while Trump evokes groans, gasps and even tears, except from his ardent supporters, who always listen to him (but no one else) enraptured. Trump, in other words, is a kind of "Dark-Camp".

The primary words used in any Christmas tome are Say them with an image of Trump in your mind. "Trump Christmas".

If you felt a slight shudder, you're not alone.

- Advertisement -

Incongruous. Oxymoron. The White House, nestled in snow, is usually the image we have of a Presidential Christmas, but a Trump Dark-Camp Christmas elicits a frightening storm, the Trump Christmas tree a specter. It is the dark image of a ridiculous, tacky and oftentimes frightening political aberration. A "new kind of President", Trump vowed he would change Washington, but no one bargained for this. He also vowed to the Christian Right that "we'll be saying 'Merry Christmas again.'"*

A White House shrouded in a storm of sinister lies and corruption could never be "merry."

LIES

Politico:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books €" Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The End Of An Era? Praise The Lord! Televangelist Paul Crouch Dies And Leaves Behind A Life Of Decadence Beyond Belief.

"Some Girls Rape Easy": Hypocrisy, Sex and The Republican War Against Women.

Joining "Bishop" Eddie Long, Prosperity Preacher Creflo Dollar Gets Support From His Fans...ala Mommy Dearest

Forget EBOLA: The Greatest Threat To Africa's Medical Missionaries Is Ann Coulter!

The Vatican's Fake Occupy Implodes: Documents Evoke A History Of Money Laundering, Sexual Terrorism, And Even ... Murder

Holy Misogyny! Dating Advice From Megachurch Minister: "Dress Modestly And Save Yourself ... For Me!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rev. Dan Vojir

Become a Fan
Author 22149
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 616 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1024 comments, 57 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The bigger issue is, of course, will the country be able to weather the storm on Christmas Eve? Remember, there may be more Trump/Russia news to come.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 4, 2017 at 7:15:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 