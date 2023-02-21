The Djinn of vaccine hesitancy: Is it still out?

ODE UDUU, SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT



Vaccine hesitancy and lack of vaccine confidence: These barriers could have been removed earlier on in COVID vaccination rollout

(Image by CNS) Details DMCA



It was a busy day for Usman Mu'azu Yusuf as he negotiated with customers at his shop in the Nasarawa GRA area of Kano, Kano State, in Nigeria. The proximity between him and his customers was well less than the one-metre stipulated for the COVID-19 safety protocols.

All the COVID-19 protocols were the least of his concerns, as his primary aim was to make a sale. "I have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine" it has been a long time since I heard of any advertisement on the radio or television informing me where I can be vaccinated," he said.

Poor sensitisation of the COVID-19 vaccine brewed resistance against the vaccine. Most of the Kano, Nigeria residents, had heard little of the vaccine and where they could take it.

At Na-Ibawa, Kano, Samuel Akintola, a computer operator, responded that he was yet to be vaccinated. For he had heard of the availability of the vaccine over the radio, but that was a long time ago. According to him, the advertisement was aired for just a week when the vaccine was initially released.

Vaccine coverage and its pace are far from ideal

As per current evidence, it is clear that all the people globally who are eligible for the vaccination should get it. That is the only way to end the severity of the pandemic.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).