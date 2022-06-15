The Dis-Ease of Racism: Monkeypox II, The Outlier

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Heh, heh.

Monkeypox has changed its name.

I have never started a column with an interjection. I suppose there is a first time for everything; though there is nothing new under the sun.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Particularly to the disaffected.

This will be, mercifully for some, mercilessly for others, the shortest column I have ever written, or am likely to write. Ergo, it is notable for that fact, if nothing else.

With a distracted, non-thinking and mostly illiterate public, combined with a relentless "news cycle" that has been monetized, it is an incredible challenge to be "ahead" of anything. The here today, gone tomorrow cesspool of media lunacy is truly distressing for the few in this society who are able to think and have been trained to do so. As one swims through the whirlpool of journalistic fecal matter masquerading as news, along with that which is truly significant, journalistic vertigo ensues. It must, which is the purpose.

Today, it is some drug-addicted Pirate of the Caribbean making "news" because of his dysfunctional marriage, tomorrow it is North Korea conducting another live nuclear test. Today, it is the dysfunctional spouse of the aforementioned pirate claiming victimization, tomorrow dozens will die in a school shooting, at a grocery store shooting or god knows where else. God does know, doesn't she?

Three weeks ago, I wrote an article about "Monkeypox". This article will be incongruent to those that have not read the aforementioned article. Click Here

The point is, it is difficult to sift through the relentless deluge of media excrement and address the substantive issues and be timely, let alone get ahead of them; to be a pioneer, so to speak. When I initially wrote about "Monkeypox", I had a number of people tell me that I was an outlier. That I was "reading things into things" (which is part and parcel of what intelligent people are supposed to do). Most of my detractors, unsurprisingly, were European-Americans.

Perhaps I am guilty of "reading things into things". But, apparently, a whole lot of other folks have been reading stuff too, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Just hours ago, the WHO has decided to change Monkeypox's name (they just don't know to what, yet). Click Here

In the original column, I stated "if it weren't so tragic, it would be funny." I am the worst nightmare to many Europeans: I am a Black Man in the United States educated and trained by them. I go into debate knowing that the first thing that will be attacked is my credibility and personhood. So, through these decades, I continue to refine the art and ability to approach debate under the assumption that I have no personhood, that I have no humanity, that I have no credibility. That leaves, particularly when engaging the European, only undisputed facts in which I clothe myself. The facts will either mandate a confession from the defendant, or relegate them to silence; aka "fifth-amendment privilege". I am satiated with either they choose.

I may be an outlier just monkeying-around, but I am a pioneering one.