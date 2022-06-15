 
 
Send a Tweet
426 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Dis-Ease of Racism: Monkeypox II, The Outlier

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Author 512335
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

'Monkeying' around
'Monkeying' around
(Image by ucumari photography from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Heh, heh.

Monkeypox has changed its name.

I have never started a column with an interjection. I suppose there is a first time for everything; though there is nothing new under the sun.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Particularly to the disaffected.

This will be, mercifully for some, mercilessly for others, the shortest column I have ever written, or am likely to write. Ergo, it is notable for that fact, if nothing else.

With a distracted, non-thinking and mostly illiterate public, combined with a relentless "news cycle" that has been monetized, it is an incredible challenge to be "ahead" of anything. The here today, gone tomorrow cesspool of media lunacy is truly distressing for the few in this society who are able to think and have been trained to do so. As one swims through the whirlpool of journalistic fecal matter masquerading as news, along with that which is truly significant, journalistic vertigo ensues. It must, which is the purpose.

Today, it is some drug-addicted Pirate of the Caribbean making "news" because of his dysfunctional marriage, tomorrow it is North Korea conducting another live nuclear test. Today, it is the dysfunctional spouse of the aforementioned pirate claiming victimization, tomorrow dozens will die in a school shooting, at a grocery store shooting or god knows where else. God does know, doesn't she?

Three weeks ago, I wrote an article about "Monkeypox". This article will be incongruent to those that have not read the aforementioned article. Click Here

The point is, it is difficult to sift through the relentless deluge of media excrement and address the substantive issues and be timely, let alone get ahead of them; to be a pioneer, so to speak. When I initially wrote about "Monkeypox", I had a number of people tell me that I was an outlier. That I was "reading things into things" (which is part and parcel of what intelligent people are supposed to do). Most of my detractors, unsurprisingly, were European-Americans.

Perhaps I am guilty of "reading things into things". But, apparently, a whole lot of other folks have been reading stuff too, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Just hours ago, the WHO has decided to change Monkeypox's name (they just don't know to what, yet). Click Here

In the original column, I stated "if it weren't so tragic, it would be funny." I am the worst nightmare to many Europeans: I am a Black Man in the United States educated and trained by them. I go into debate knowing that the first thing that will be attacked is my credibility and personhood. So, through these decades, I continue to refine the art and ability to approach debate under the assumption that I have no personhood, that I have no humanity, that I have no credibility. That leaves, particularly when engaging the European, only undisputed facts in which I clothe myself. The facts will either mandate a confession from the defendant, or relegate them to silence; aka "fifth-amendment privilege". I am satiated with either they choose.

I may be an outlier just monkeying-around, but I am a pioneering one.

Heh, heh.
Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Funny 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4890 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In the Movie, "Shaft", Richard Roundtree in the role as Shaft has to shake up an uncooperative "debater". Shaft wanted to know where he could find Ben. The debater replied that he didn't know no damn Ben. After Shaft planted a few back hands, left and right hooks to the debater's fat head, the debater remembered..."Oh! That Ben".

I think in today's post truth and silenced facts milieu, you might want to take a bat with you to the next debate...just in case you get denials and the silent treatment. You are batting a 1000 as far as I am concerned. I am sure that you will connect. I would be happy to be backup, although I am a bit past it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022 at 11:47:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 