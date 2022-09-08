The Dis-Ease of Racism: Monkeypox III, Doggystyle

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

In my first article on Monkeypox, I explored the application of the term Monkey in referencing Black People in the United States in particular; and Black People around the world generally. Subsequent to that article, I wrote my second article on Monkeypox which, in relation to the first, discussed the fact that the World Health Organization seemingly agreed with my thesis and had "decided to change Monkeypox's name (they just don't know to what, yet)". Click Here

Bad luck comes in threes, sometimes.

A few weeks ago, I happened to be listening to the National Public Radio (NPR) station that serves the greater Los Angeles Area (NPR's largest market/scope). One of the broadcasting heavyweights in the local market is Larry Mantle who hosts a daily show called "Airtalk". The truth is, I happen to know someone at the station and they gave me a heads up on what the guest-host was going to discuss. My contact also provided me with other information. The discussion was to be about Covid and "Monkeypox".

Four days prior to the aforementioned NPR program, the Biden administration declared Monkeypox a National Emergency. To truly appreciate the wry humor this fact tickles in me, one would have to be familiar with the prognostications of the previous two articles.

Like a shark smelling blood in the water, I hatched my evil plan to confront both the blatantly racist nature of the way the illness continues to be depicted, as well as the lying, white supremacist, dirty, 40 acres-and-a-mule scoundrels at the World Health Organization. For it will take a force far greater than I to correct white supremacy and I am not foolish enough to possess such lofty goals. My goal is to bludgeon it with exposure and truth which I will continue to do until either it is vanquished, or I am no more. I am keenly aware of the odds of which is likely to occur first, the order in which they occur matters little to me. There is also no doubt in my mind that both are kismet of equal certainty.

Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Kimberly Shriner, was a featured guest on the program which lasts a couple of hours. Guest-host, Sharon McNary presents my question to the doctor which had been submitted electronically. Essentially, the query was why was the illness still being referred to as "Monkeypox", particularly after the World Health Organization affirmed its anti-Black, racist connotations and vowed to change the name of the illness. The dialogue that followed was rather fascinating. Pertinent to the misnomer Dr. Shriner responded "Well, I would advocate for that. First of all, it has nothing to do with monkeys...it's an Orthopox". This occurs at 32:47 into the broadcast; Dr. Shriner never uses the term "Monkeypox". Yet, the guest-host repeatedly uses the term to the point that Dr. Shriner gives her a stern admonishment to cease and desist (35:45). The fact that these were/are two white women both at stellar professional levels was an allegory in itself. Airtalk: AirTalk Episode Monday August 8, 2022 on Apple Podcast

White supremacy must be flanked.

As usual, I am consigned to reminding the world that white supremacy is not a thing, it is not a word, it is not a symbol, it is not a place, it is not a political party or religion; it is a state of mind. The other things are simply paraphernalia. As such, white supremacy is neither peculiar nor partial to those it infects. Many so-called "People of Color" in the United States, and beyond, are white supremacists and don't even know it. When "Monkeypox" is featured on the news or in a visual format, 9 out of 10 times dark (black or brown) skin is being shown with lesions and blisters. This same phenomena occurs when the word "poverty" is used, when the word "crime" is used, when the word "illiteracy" is used or when the word "welfare" is used. It goes on and on. Question is, who thinks they are fooling who? And, yes, that was a rhetorical question seething with contempt for the fool foolish enough to think that everyone else is one. The hubris is astounding; marvelous, in fact.

Monkeys, Dogs and STD's

The same week that the Biden administration declared Monkeypox a National Emergency was the same week of the NPR program that has been referenced in this article; which is the same week that a dog contracted Monkeypox. Now, this is getting a bit confusing; kind of like being "African-American". Those who read my columns know that I am neither partisan, nor remotely politically correct and this doggy case presents some uncomfortable questions. I am politically incorrect and intellectually irreverent enough to ponder these questions. If my dog gets Monkeypox, is it now Doggypox? Or, perhaps Ortho-Doggy-Monkeypox? How did this thing jump from primates to humans to canines? The zoonotic spillover, given the mode of disease transmission, presents captivating queries particularly when juxtaposed with the prevailing statistics.

In the process of preparing this article I became aware that, due to political correctness, it is taboo to use the term Sexually Transmitted Disease (W.H.O. knew). Nonetheless, when Ortho-Doggy-Monkeypox showed up it was widely reported that it was a disease that mainly affected homosexual males resultant of homosexual sex. Part of the reason that the term (STD), even among medical professionals that wish to use it, is so incendiary and avoided is because similar things were projected when HIV/AIDS invaded the nation almost 40 years ago. The fact that something is unpleasant does not make it less valid. The failure to accept this stark fact is, in great part, why the United States is in a societal meltdown that is remarkable for even it. It is also why the World Health Organization would rather hold on to a term that it has admitted is racist than upset the white supremacist apple-cart whose main weapon, is language.