 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 9/8/22

The Dis-Ease of Racism: Monkeypox III, Doggystyle

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Cowboy Monkey Dog Jockey
Cowboy Monkey Dog Jockey
(Image by sinosplice from flickr)   Details   DMCA

In my first article on Monkeypox, I explored the application of the term Monkey in referencing Black People in the United States in particular; and Black People around the world generally. Subsequent to that article, I wrote my second article on Monkeypox which, in relation to the first, discussed the fact that the World Health Organization seemingly agreed with my thesis and had "decided to change Monkeypox's name (they just don't know to what, yet)". Click Here

Bad luck comes in threes, sometimes.

A few weeks ago, I happened to be listening to the National Public Radio (NPR) station that serves the greater Los Angeles Area (NPR's largest market/scope). One of the broadcasting heavyweights in the local market is Larry Mantle who hosts a daily show called "Airtalk". The truth is, I happen to know someone at the station and they gave me a heads up on what the guest-host was going to discuss. My contact also provided me with other information. The discussion was to be about Covid and "Monkeypox".

Four days prior to the aforementioned NPR program, the Biden administration declared Monkeypox a National Emergency. To truly appreciate the wry humor this fact tickles in me, one would have to be familiar with the prognostications of the previous two articles.

Like a shark smelling blood in the water, I hatched my evil plan to confront both the blatantly racist nature of the way the illness continues to be depicted, as well as the lying, white supremacist, dirty, 40 acres-and-a-mule scoundrels at the World Health Organization. For it will take a force far greater than I to correct white supremacy and I am not foolish enough to possess such lofty goals. My goal is to bludgeon it with exposure and truth which I will continue to do until either it is vanquished, or I am no more. I am keenly aware of the odds of which is likely to occur first, the order in which they occur matters little to me. There is also no doubt in my mind that both are kismet of equal certainty.

Infectious Disease expert, Dr. Kimberly Shriner, was a featured guest on the program which lasts a couple of hours. Guest-host, Sharon McNary presents my question to the doctor which had been submitted electronically. Essentially, the query was why was the illness still being referred to as "Monkeypox", particularly after the World Health Organization affirmed its anti-Black, racist connotations and vowed to change the name of the illness. The dialogue that followed was rather fascinating. Pertinent to the misnomer Dr. Shriner responded "Well, I would advocate for that. First of all, it has nothing to do with monkeys...it's an Orthopox". This occurs at 32:47 into the broadcast; Dr. Shriner never uses the term "Monkeypox". Yet, the guest-host repeatedly uses the term to the point that Dr. Shriner gives her a stern admonishment to cease and desist (35:45). The fact that these were/are two white women both at stellar professional levels was an allegory in itself. Airtalk: AirTalk Episode Monday August 8, 2022 on Apple Podcast

White supremacy must be flanked.

As usual, I am consigned to reminding the world that white supremacy is not a thing, it is not a word, it is not a symbol, it is not a place, it is not a political party or religion; it is a state of mind. The other things are simply paraphernalia. As such, white supremacy is neither peculiar nor partial to those it infects. Many so-called "People of Color" in the United States, and beyond, are white supremacists and don't even know it. When "Monkeypox" is featured on the news or in a visual format, 9 out of 10 times dark (black or brown) skin is being shown with lesions and blisters. This same phenomena occurs when the word "poverty" is used, when the word "crime" is used, when the word "illiteracy" is used or when the word "welfare" is used. It goes on and on. Question is, who thinks they are fooling who? And, yes, that was a rhetorical question seething with contempt for the fool foolish enough to think that everyone else is one. The hubris is astounding; marvelous, in fact.

Monkeys, Dogs and STD's

The same week that the Biden administration declared Monkeypox a National Emergency was the same week of the NPR program that has been referenced in this article; which is the same week that a dog contracted Monkeypox. Now, this is getting a bit confusing; kind of like being "African-American". Those who read my columns know that I am neither partisan, nor remotely politically correct and this doggy case presents some uncomfortable questions. I am politically incorrect and intellectually irreverent enough to ponder these questions. If my dog gets Monkeypox, is it now Doggypox? Or, perhaps Ortho-Doggy-Monkeypox? How did this thing jump from primates to humans to canines? The zoonotic spillover, given the mode of disease transmission, presents captivating queries particularly when juxtaposed with the prevailing statistics.

In the process of preparing this article I became aware that, due to political correctness, it is taboo to use the term Sexually Transmitted Disease (W.H.O. knew). Nonetheless, when Ortho-Doggy-Monkeypox showed up it was widely reported that it was a disease that mainly affected homosexual males resultant of homosexual sex. Part of the reason that the term (STD), even among medical professionals that wish to use it, is so incendiary and avoided is because similar things were projected when HIV/AIDS invaded the nation almost 40 years ago. The fact that something is unpleasant does not make it less valid. The failure to accept this stark fact is, in great part, why the United States is in a societal meltdown that is remarkable for even it. It is also why the World Health Organization would rather hold on to a term that it has admitted is racist than upset the white supremacist apple-cart whose main weapon, is language.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 13 fans, 47 articles, 77 quicklinks, 2087 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Mr. Kenyatta:

Thanks for your time and efforts. What you wrote it won't be the end of Monkeypox. This was created intentionally to harm people. It was tested on helpless people. There will be other viruses which will be tested on helpless people too, helpless people are minorities who are considered not important.

No vaccine has been able to cure all viruses except make their manufacturers rich.

From the time viruses were introduced, the main goal was to make Pharma rich at the expenses of helpless people.

The whole thing has been played as a game which will continue for most of our lives.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 8, 2022 at 10:51:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Alan Hodge

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 1 fan, 1 articles, 2 quicklinks, 72 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Straight and true, Mr. Kenyatta. The first thing most of my white neighbors say about race is that they're not racist, which is like putting on a blindfold to play ball. The only time I ever hear my black neighbors say anything about race is when they shout at each other and their kids all the ugly racist crap "nice" white people don't say out loud any more. Where is sanity?

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:02:27 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend