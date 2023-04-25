Once known as the unmistakably proud Donald John Trump, this guy has now become the perfection of the Dilemma Man, having more problematic entanglements than you can shake a stick at. State courts, federal courts, and civil suits are all assaulting the poor Mr. Trump. Pity the man.

What's that you say? No pity for this guy? You say he fully deserves the multifaceted combination he is embroiled in? Well, maybe so. You could be right about that. After all, he is now the only president or ex-president to ever be indicted for a crime. And that's just the first one he has received.

The Dilemma Man is up to his neck in trouble from several investigations, the first of which (#1), in New York State, has already resulted in charges being filed against him at the end of March. A trial is scheduled for early 2024. This trial will cover the presumed "hush-money" payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The Trump playbook has been remarkably consistent in each and every one of these cases. He simply denies any charges, calls the opposition ugly names, and attempts to dismiss it all as "fake," a "hoax," a "sham," or "political retribution." But my, oh my, has he ever had a lengthy career at denying accusations from others. And I don't believe he has ever actually used the word, retribution. It is a bit lengthy for him.

More charges are anticipated as early as July 11, for a trial (#2) to begin later in 2024. This State trial will cover his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The three most likely charges involve various examples of election fraud and interference with officials' performance of election duties. That will make two investigations that have gone to trial in the same year that this man intends to be re-elected to the presidency. This intention is the absolute height of arrogant presumption on his part. But the man has never been known for his intelligent assessment capabilities.

Who knows how many more of the various investigations will have progressed to more meaningful levels by the time the November election rolls around in 2024? Let's examine a few of those investigations.

Not one, but two, U.S. Justice Department investigations (#2, #3) are under way. One deals with Trump's retention of classified materials, which could result in multiple felony charges. The other investigation deals with his 2020 election behaviors that resulted in a violent insurrection at the Capitol, a coup attempt in which people died.

The special January 6 Committee investigation (#4) has concluded and resulted in a referral to the Justice Department to charge Trump (#5) with "corruption of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting or aiding an insurrection."

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit (#6) against Trump as well as his organization, charging fraud in many asset valuations. In a separate action, she has also referred to the Justice Department (#7) as well as the Internal Revenue Service (#8), various examples of criminal wrongdoing that were discovered through her investigation. The State civil case is set for trial in October, 2023, and seeks at least $250 million, and the barring of any of the Trumps from ever again operating businesses in New York.

In addition, not one, but two separate defamation lawsuits (#9, #10) have been filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll, one of which could go to trial as early as this week, and may indeed have already begun by the time this article is published.

These are at least ten examples of endeavors to sink DJT into the depths of prosecutorial hell. For Trump, Georgia looks particularly ominous. And the DOJ has several rather tempting options. "Poor" Donald Trump? Nah, he deserves everything he winds up getting. What he is used to "getting," is away with it, and it may finally be time to pay the piper. His record speaks for itself. Prison time might prove to be an adequate conclusion to this travesty. It would be truly sweet if he got nailed on even just half of these. As I have stated before, if no one is above the law, guess what Donnie gets. For him to escape all of these things, he would have to be anointed from On High. And here is a spoiler. He's not.