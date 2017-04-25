Refresh  

The Difference between Activity, Action and Expiration Dates: Trump

'All that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity'
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA

After the Arab Spring, Americans claimed, 9/11 notwithstanding, it couldn't happen here; Brexit, never in America! 2016 election: The independently fed-up, aided and abetted by Putin, allowed a product of commercialized isolationists, branding The Monroe Doctrine as convenient totalitarian international threat -- to wipe Donald Trump's shoes on Lady Liberty's welcome mat, enticing the underside of democracy with performances depicting the stain on his soles would, Make America Great Again.

If media action chose more investigative activism than myopic regurgitating, America might have recognized Trump's fifth-grade hyperbole illustrated an inability to discern reality from show.

The question is, do we.

When Chuck Todd introduces a news story that has been trending everywhere for over a week, not as Breaking News, but rather, you probably know, there is hope that American media may once again be The Fourth Estate, before smart phones, Social Media and failure to read beyond 140 characters, finalizes its expiration date.

However, golden April showers from rainmaker Russians, make for mangled election flowers, choking from lost rainforest paradise -- tangled in first 100 days' action pretense and deceptive activities behind Mar-a-Logo walls.

What is America's expiration date on giving the trumped a chance, while Arkansas races the clock with human life expectancy against drug expiration?

What is the value of Supreme unction, if self-inflated Trump's trial balloon Gorsuch chooses GOP Southern Strategy over America's merciful soul?

Don't incidents of domestic violence increase when corporate and government leaders use bully pulpit to incite violence?

What happens when governors, cabinet- and Congress-members act against LGBT Community, Equal Rights Amendment ratification, gender-income parity, minimum wage and budgets of organizations that nurture mind, body and soul, like:

Medicaid, National Endowment of the Arts, After-School Programs

Planned Parenthood, NPR, The Affordable Care Act

Social Security, National Endowment of the Humanities, DACA

Aren't we going in the wrong direction, when a president doesn't have the sense of direction to know in what direction a very powerful armada is headed?

Where is gun-violence activity destined when an increase of easily available guns exceeds our financial support for research to cure Alzheimer's disease, autism, schizophrenia, dancers, heart disease, stroke and perhaps even, closed minds?

National decay revels in actions that encore history's greatest shames, rather than endorse unlimited vision of scientific enlightenment, affordable healthcare and the value of funding quality public education.

http://www.ThereasonableVoice.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Marcello Rollando

America still has time, if not to save itself from self-inflicted Truth Decay, then at least to delay extinction via Trump -- but, only if we can distinguish the difference between self-serving activity and Justice for All -- and act accordingly.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 7:35:54 PM

j dial

Comment by j dial:

So sorry about your Soulmate, Marcello. But glad you found each other.


Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 7:41:46 PM

Marcello Rollando

Me too. And thank you j dial for your note. She was a fighter from the streets, who taught me a great deal about appreciating the life we're given and the life we make of it after. Truly grateful for your comment.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 25, 2017 at 7:55:33 PM

