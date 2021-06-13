The Difference Between Totalitarian Regimes And Free Democracies

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Caitlin Johnstone Website
Democracy (The New Page)
In totalitarian regimes they have massacres and wars. In free democracies they have humanitarian interventions.
In totalitarian regimes they use torture. In free democracies they use enhanced interrogation techniques.
In totalitarian regimes they fund terrorist groups to create instability. In free democracies they fund terrorist groups to create stability.
In totalitarian regimes evil dictators bomb their own people. In free democracies we do it for them.
In totalitarian regimes a single party upholds and enforces the status quo. In free democracies, two parties uphold and enforce the status quo.
In totalitarian regimes the government controls the press and determines what information the public is allowed to have access to. In free democracies it is billionaires who do this.
In totalitarian regimes they wage brutally violent crackdowns on protesters to quash dissent. In free democracies they do this also, but then they kneel while wearing kente cloth.
In totalitarian regimes you know exactly who rules over you. In free democracies the true rulers hide behind fake puppet governments.
In totalitarian regimes any elections they have are rigged, and challengers are hand picked by the authoritarian rulers. In free democracies the rulers rig the elections and hand pick the candidates, and they do this to other countries as well.
In totalitarian regimes they imprison journalists for revealing inconvenient truths about the powerful. In free democracies they imprison journalists for revealing inconvenient truths about the powerful, and all the other journalists jump on social media to say he deserved it.
In totalitarian regimes they don't let political dissidents speak. In free democracies they just refuse dissidents any influential platforms and use algorithms to keep revolutionary ideas from being heard by a significant number of people.
Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician. Rogue journalist, poet, illustrator, utopia prepper, and proudly 100 percent reader-funded through Patreon (more...)
