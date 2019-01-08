The Democrats Have Nowhere to Go but Left

From Reader Supported News



Young activists fighting for the Green New Deal are taking their movement on the road.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Wochit Politics) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The Democratic Party has nowhere to go but left.

The 2016 Sandernista groundswell and the Rainbow Tsunami of 2018 have marked an historic shift.

The diverse wave of millennial activists that has poured into the Congress is unprecedented. And the public support for real change, a Green New Deal, is undeniable.

- Advertisement -

The real message: the three-decade triangulation of the Clintonista New Democrats has been transcended.

The faux mantra from bloviating experts, petulant pundits, and high-priced consultants has been droning on since the coming of Ronald Reagan: the Democrats must forever tack right to attract "swing" conservatives in the "mainstream middle" between the two parties.

But in the Age of Trump, such voters are all but extinct. The middle ground has cratered. The swing constituency (if it ever existed) has disappeared into the abyss. What matters now is excitement, commitment, clarity, and REAL CHANGE ... none of which can come with a corporate/compromised agenda.

- Advertisement -

Since the Great Society sank into the Vietnam quagmire, the only major federal program meant to benefit the working/middle class has been Obamacare. The gap between rich and poor has become a bottomless pit. What matters now is substance. And it's coming from the post-corporate left.

The original New Deal is the ultimate historic role model. It put millions to work, revived a crashed economy, guaranteed food and education for the poor, served the environment, and gave the nation hope and real change.

The New Frontier/Great Society established Medicare, opened pathways to social justice and bottom-up prosperity, and (until it sank in Vietnam) promised so much more.

Now Sandernista/Millennials want a Green New Deal to take it all to a new level. The Green New Deal must replace our Earth-killing fossil/nuke burners with 100% renewables, creating millions of jobs along the way. With that vital transition must come Medicare for All and answers for staggering medical debt, massive student loans and soaring college tuition, homelessness, a swollen imperial budget, and much much more. In time this of global crisis, there's no doubt about it: This Green New Deal is our essential route to ecological and economic survival.

It's also the last hope of the Democratic Party. A deeply divided, dangerously embittered nation can no longer tolerate political timidity.

For a new generation of activists, that means going inside/out.

- Advertisement -

In the left lane, it means maintaining the Green and other independent organizations for ideological clarity and an outside power base.

Such campaigns demand no compromise. That means unflinching solidarity for ending the empire, abolishing nuclear weapons and banning torture, a ban on nuclear and fossil fuels, converting quickly to 100% renewables and efficiency, demanding mass transit, solving homelessness, protecting organic food, banning GMOs, winning universal health care, abolishing student and medical debt, protecting the right to vote, universal hand-cast/hand-counted paper ballots, getting money out of politics, meaningful gun control, full racial/gender/sexual preference equality, and much more.

Next Page 1 | 2