The Democratic "Blue Wave", a powerful tsunami rushing toward Trump and the Republicans

By Michael Payne

April 13, 2018

Blue Wave erupts into a tsunami
The huge unpopularity of President Trump, combined with the Republican agenda of destruction, appear to be freeing the vast majority of Americans from their prolonged state of apathy. This awakening has triggered a Blue Wave that, as it continues to gather momentum, will erupt into a tsunami that will engulf the Republican Party in the November elections.

In recent state and local elections across America Democrats have been hugely successful in defeating Republicans, even in states and districts that Trump won easily in the presidential election. The youthful Conor Lamb scored a stunning win in Pennsylvania right in the heart of Trump country. Democrats won governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey. Doug Jones overwhelmed Republican candidate Roy Moore in the Alabama special senatorial election.

It looks as if the people's revolution that Sen. Bernie Sanders talked about is becoming a reality; now it's called a Blue Wave. As it grows in power Republicans are in an increasing state of panic. Thirty eight Republicans in the U.S. House, including Speaker Paul Ryan, have decided to either resign, retire, or just not seek reelection. We might call that running for the hills or, perhaps, rodents jumping off a rapidly sinking ship.

For some reason Republicans seemed to think that they were in permanent control of this government and that no matter how egregious their actions were Americans would remain locked in their state of apathy and let them do as they wished. Just how very arrogant and stupid can they be? I guess they never heard the words payback or blowback but that's exactly what they are going to get in just a few more months.

Why are the Republicans in this political dilemma in which this Democratic Blue Wave is going to engulf them? Well, if your positions on the most important issues facing America are in direct opposition with those of most Americans, then you are racing down the road to a political disaster.

Let's take a look at what these Republicans could and should have done while they have had power over the Congress and did basically nothing. To some continuing to talk about them may be boringly repetitious but that's what we must do or they will continue to fester.

Republicans have completed failed to take action on the nation's Infrastructure, the heart of America's commerce, the condition of which grows worse every day. Their excuse for not doing so is that they cannot come up with the funding. Well maybe that's because they gave away $1.5 trillion in tax cuts to the richest Americans. And, secondly, they poured billions more into the machinery of war, into the already greatly bloated military budget.

Climate change? What about it? It's no more than a hoax to them, the climate's fine and all those many thousands of climate scientists are just a part of a large plot intended to do great harm to the corporations who supply the world with petroleum. So, just forget about climate change.

How about the need to develop new sources of energy, primarily solar power, the most powerful source of energy in this part of our universe; energy which must someday completely replace fossil fuels? Well, they are not at all interested since the oil industry they support is doing very well and fracking is on the rise. Why waste time on solar?

Education in America is at one of the lowest points in our history. Our system, when ranked against all the other developed nations, comes out as average at best. Here's an example of a missed opportunity there for the taking. There are some 6 million unfilled jobs in the manufacturing sector which need highly skilled technicians in robotics and computer controlled manufacturing operations.

Why can't companies find qualified workers? Well, the many thousands of vocational and trade schools that we once had in this country are almost non-existent. Are Republicans leading the efforts to reestablish them to offer courses in these technical skills? I doubt if they even are aware of this great need. And if they were, they wouldn't do anything anyway.

Healthcare is not even on the Republican list of priorities. We don't have one healthcare system that covers every American such as all the other developed nations of the world have; instead, we have 5 separate systems; private medical coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and the VA, the Veterans Administration.

This is a convoluted system that is not effectively coordinated. Hospitals, doctors, providers and others are drowning in masses of paperwork. The overall cost of these systems to this country is regularly estimated to be double of that of other developed nations. Something should be done and soon but nothing is happening; and a large number pf Americans remain without any coverage. Do Republicans care in the least?

Right at the top of America's most critical problems are the continuous mass shootings in which our children are being gunned down like animals. Republicans watch one after another of these acts of domestic terrorism take place and, no matter how horrific they are, they look the other way and refuse to take measures to strengthen gun control laws and ban all assault weapons, bump stocks, and large ammunition magazines.

When they value their guns more than the lives of our children then they are the lowest form of human being on this planet.

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 438 articles, 2250 comments


  New Content

Right now we are watching this Blue Wave gathering momentum. Soon we will see it erupt into a tsunami when Special Prosecutor Mueller presents concrete evidence that will prove that Mr. Trump and/or his associates engaged in collusion with the Russians and that this president did everything in his power to obstruct the investigation.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 3:20:17 PM

John Peebles

(Member since Apr 3, 2006), 11 fans, 25 articles, 11 quicklinks, 475 comments, 11 diaries


  New Content

Hits all the high--or in this case low--points. Unfortunately being right has a price--Trump playing the war card.

When losing domestically, seek out foreign misadventures. A good solid jerk of the mindless patriotic chain. It could be the motto of the Republican presidents Bush I and II.

Americans like to see things get blown up and couldn't point out Syria on a map much less where our states are! The education system, dumbed down as it's been, encourages ignorance, encouraged by Tea Party-like anti-intellectualism.

According to RealClearPolitics, Rasmussen has Trump's approval rating at 50%. How frustrating it was for antiwar forces to see Bush II's numbers spike during Iraq! The wag the dog effect distracts Americans even if the price is Africans dying without their meds because of a pharmaceutical plant in Sudan got all blowed up (or was it Somalia...whatever--who among us cares?)

The Blue Wave may or may not happen. Some would argue that the parties are one in the same, different sides of the same coin: the War Party. And the pattern of American adventurism in the Middle East hasn't changed under either party's leadership. Such is a hallmark of a system run from the bowels of the Pentagon and its enablers in the War Party. Above accountability. It sees no bounds on what it can do, and uses the surveillance society created after 9/11 to pursue its dark agenda called Clean Break.

So if you're thinking your Blue Wave will set us free, you'll be sadly disappointed. Nice it is to see the Republicans leave; methinks this comes from self-loathing that formerly idealistic Republicans brought to the swamp who then proceeded to capitulate to the permanent government and fund every warmonger wish.

Maybe the departed got sick of getting blackmailed every time war funding came up for a vote. As long as the surveillance machinery stays on, whose to say the replacement leaders can do anything differently?

I don't see the optimism with the Democrats should they win. Better isn't good coming off these lows. That said, a Democratic majority in the House (50/50 or better)--or near it, with some GOP defections--will have Trump impeached within a year. according to Nancy Pelosi.

The Senate will be a hard climb owing to the lack of contested seats.

You said things would change with Obama. Our foreign policy isn't meant to work and let us leave, quite the opposite. We left Iraq and ISIS was the result. The whole point is to keep the US tied down in wars for Israel. Iran is next; Syria is allied to the country and the coming "retaliatory" strike shows Trump is the Swamp.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 4:24:13 PM

Michael Payne

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 438 articles, 2250 comments


Reply to John Peebles:

I wish most Americans had your degree of insight and understanding of what is going on in America and with this government. I've been quite aware for some time that this political system of ours is so thoroughly corrupted that this condition might have become irreversible.

But no matter how bad things are the one thing that we must not ever do, as Churchill once said, is to never, ever give up,.

America's long succession of illegal, unjustifiable wars is a national disgrace and both parties are responsible for them.

Will this Blue Wave overwhelm Republicans? We need to just wait and see. I am quite aware of all the many faults and shortcomings of the Democrats but I strongly disagree with any thought that they are the same, no different, from the Republican sociopath destructionists who would, if they could, do away with America's social safety net.

Just take those seven points I made about our greatest problems and the fact that Republicans have no real desire or intent to address and solve any of them. Would Democrats do something different if they had the power that Republicans current possess? Without a doubt they would not have wasted $1.5 billion on tax cuts for the rich.

I believe that they would develop an infrastructure program, try to improve our healthcare system, do something positive about mass shootings and, especially, ban assault weapons. Maybe they wouldn't solve all of the problems but I firmly believe they would try. And that's the clear difference because the Republicans will never do these things that America needs so badly. They are no more than tools of the rich and their corporate masters.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 6:07:12 PM

