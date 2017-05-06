Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Deep State Elected President in Latest Coup

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Funny 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/6/17


Plato - Allegory of the Cave
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In Plato's Allegory of the Cave, the unwitting observers of shadows perceived as reality were called prisoners. Those who projected the shadows were the prototypes of the Deep State.

The New York Times today reported:

- Advertisement -

" The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, provided his first public explanation Wednesday of why he revealed days before the election that he had reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton 's emails, saying he could not risk concealing newfound information from Congress."

This is a bald-faced lie, since he had not examined the emails to determine if there were pertinent, and therefore had no "newfound information" to conceal, as a later examination proved that the emails were irrelevant copies of emails already examined. Since the FBI had these emails for week before the disclosure they could have determined they were irrelevant, but then there would have been no pretext for opening a new investigation and then claiming it would have been catastrophic not to disclose that fact.

The entire defense collapses before the fact that Comey claims he had no knowledge of the contents of the emails yet opened the investigation, which he felt obligated, he claims, to disclose, based on his further claim that the emails, unexamined, "seemed pertinent to our investigation." They did not seem pertinent because they were not even read, and the investigation had been closed, with no charges, long before. The reason to open the investigation was fake (they could have looked at the emails and determined IF they were pertinent, but that would have removed the excuse to reopen the case should they have found, as they did later, that they were not pertinent. Thus the entire investigation was fake since it was opened with no newfound information at all.

FBI chief Comey, with no knowledge of what was in the new emails discovered on Anthony Wiener's computer, 10 days before the election, disclosed that the investigation into Clinton was being reopened, based on zero evidence that the new emails, which had not been examined by Comey, had any incriminating information. This led, according to an ABC poll, 1 of 3 likely voters agreed they would "be less likely to vote for Clinton," as a result. That is 40 million voters, and she lost the Electoral College vote by 100,000. Only 1 in 400 had to decide to not vote for her. Likely means more than 50%.

- Advertisement -

At the time of the announcement of a new investigation, no warrants to search the computer on which the investigation was based had been issued. Newsweek reported:

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that almost every email discovered in a laptop used primarily by the husband of an aide to Hillary Clinton was a duplicate of previously produced documents or personal emails, a person close to the case told News Week. As a result, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress Sunday saying the new emails have not changed the bureau's earlier decision that no crime occurred with Clinton's use of a private server while she was secretary of state." Had he waited until he knew what was in the emails (nothing), today HRC would be President (and I would be attacking her, instead of Trump).

Though the announcement, in violation of FBI protocol, collapsed Clinton's sizable lead and enabled Trump to defeat her through the distortions of the Electoral College, there was no there there, either when the announcement that produced the turnaround occurred or later after it was found there was no there there.

But it was enough, the mere announcement devoid of any charges or information to defeat Clinton, while keeping the older and more serious Trump investigation hidden from the public based on the lie that it was a new investigation though it had started nearly 4 months earlier. In addition, Comey knew of the new emails (unexamined) but chose to release the fact that a new investigation has been opened just 10 days before the election.

"Less than two weeks ago, Comey set the election on its head when he informed Congress that his agents had located emails that "appear to be pertinent" to the Clinton investigation. At that point, the FBI did not have a warrant to review the emails, nor had they sought permission from the owners of the laptop to search it. In fact, people involved in the case said, the FBI never asked either the Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, or her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, if they would voluntarily allow for such a search. ""News Week

Since the emails had not been examined, there was no basis to say they "appear to be pertinent" and they proved to be nothing but copies of emails already examined. That which has not been seen cannot appear. The new emails turned out to be old emails, copies, totally irrelevant. But they gave the pretext for an October surprise. And so it goes.

Not only did this disclosure violate FBI rules but at the same time that Clinton was being investigated for mishandling emails (with no criminal charges ever lodged), the Trump campaign had been under investigation for far more serious allegations since July 2016. Among the allegations that Trump staff, including his campaign manager and others, had met with Russian officials just before the Republican platform watered down the provision to provide arms to Ukraine and then a few days later Trump took the Ukraine issue off the table completely as a campaign feature. It is a fact that the Trump reps did meet with Russian officials and the question far beyond "mishandling emails" was whether the about-face on arming Ukraine was due to an agreement reached between the Trump team and Russia.

- Advertisement -

This allegation is tantamount to treason, and the other aspect was whether Russia, as a result of collusion with the Trump staffers they had met secretly with, had agreed to have published damaging information on Clinton whom they detested. These serious charges started back in July of 2016.

Comey's defense of why he broke FBI protocol by disclosing the new Clinton investigation, before anything had been read let alone assessed (and which to this day has produced nothing damaging) is that not to disclose would have been concealment (which has been standard FBI procedure), while not disclosing that Trump was under investigation was because the Trump investigation was in its early stages.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Funny 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

The Enemy IS the People: Critics should shut up and be fired

Trump violates "the supreme law of the land" in first week: Jihadists Praise Trump's ban

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 90 articles, 4651 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Did the FBI, acting as the front for the Deep State, deliberately set out to subvert the election? By exposing the lies and hypocritical logic of the Clinton executioner can we begin to understand why and how the Deep State brought Donald Trump, the most unqualified man ever to run for President, to "lead" the nation? Does the Comey defense of disclosing the investigation while keeping a secret of the much more serious Trump investigation add up?

Can we see behind the shadows the real shadow play masters manipulating public perception to influence the election?

Can we catch a glimpse of how the Deep State has taken control of the White House far beyond any previous coups?

Can we look up into the projection screen and see who is casting the shadows we are perceiving as reality without being blinded by the light or denounced as purveyors of fake news?

Submitted on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 8:00:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Greg Alkema

Become a Fan
Author 80948

(Member since Aug 22, 2012), 37 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Because the CIA is "self-funding" like the MOB, "eliminating" the CIA would require Congress to REPEAL the CIA's charter legislation! Then they would be just another criminal organization with the gang members subject to arrest and prosecution for what they've been doing "under the cover" of being a government agency.

Submitted on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 12:39:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 