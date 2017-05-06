

Plato - Allegory of the Cave

In Plato's Allegory of the Cave, the unwitting observers of shadows perceived as reality were called prisoners. Those who projected the shadows were the prototypes of the Deep State.

The New York Times today reported:

" The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, provided his first public explanation Wednesday of why he revealed days before the election that he had reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton 's emails, saying he could not risk concealing newfound information from Congress."

This is a bald-faced lie, since he had not examined the emails to determine if there were pertinent, and therefore had no "newfound information" to conceal, as a later examination proved that the emails were irrelevant copies of emails already examined. Since the FBI had these emails for week before the disclosure they could have determined they were irrelevant, but then there would have been no pretext for opening a new investigation and then claiming it would have been catastrophic not to disclose that fact.

The entire defense collapses before the fact that Comey claims he had no knowledge of the contents of the emails yet opened the investigation, which he felt obligated, he claims, to disclose, based on his further claim that the emails, unexamined, "seemed pertinent to our investigation." They did not seem pertinent because they were not even read, and the investigation had been closed, with no charges, long before. The reason to open the investigation was fake (they could have looked at the emails and determined IF they were pertinent, but that would have removed the excuse to reopen the case should they have found, as they did later, that they were not pertinent. Thus the entire investigation was fake since it was opened with no newfound information at all.

FBI chief Comey, with no knowledge of what was in the new emails discovered on Anthony Wiener's computer, 10 days before the election, disclosed that the investigation into Clinton was being reopened, based on zero evidence that the new emails, which had not been examined by Comey, had any incriminating information. This led, according to an ABC poll, 1 of 3 likely voters agreed they would "be less likely to vote for Clinton," as a result. That is 40 million voters, and she lost the Electoral College vote by 100,000. Only 1 in 400 had to decide to not vote for her. Likely means more than 50%.

At the time of the announcement of a new investigation, no warrants to search the computer on which the investigation was based had been issued. Newsweek reported:

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation determined that almost every email discovered in a laptop used primarily by the husband of an aide to Hillary Clinton was a duplicate of previously produced documents or personal emails, a person close to the case told News Week. As a result, FBI Director James Comey sent a letter to Congress Sunday saying the new emails have not changed the bureau's earlier decision that no crime occurred with Clinton's use of a private server while she was secretary of state." Had he waited until he knew what was in the emails (nothing), today HRC would be President (and I would be attacking her, instead of Trump).

Though the announcement, in violation of FBI protocol, collapsed Clinton's sizable lead and enabled Trump to defeat her through the distortions of the Electoral College, there was no there there, either when the announcement that produced the turnaround occurred or later after it was found there was no there there.

But it was enough, the mere announcement devoid of any charges or information to defeat Clinton, while keeping the older and more serious Trump investigation hidden from the public based on the lie that it was a new investigation though it had started nearly 4 months earlier. In addition, Comey knew of the new emails (unexamined) but chose to release the fact that a new investigation has been opened just 10 days before the election.

"Less than two weeks ago, Comey set the election on its head when he informed Congress that his agents had located emails that "appear to be pertinent" to the Clinton investigation. At that point, the FBI did not have a warrant to review the emails, nor had they sought permission from the owners of the laptop to search it. In fact, people involved in the case said, the FBI never asked either the Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, or her husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, if they would voluntarily allow for such a search. ""News Week

Since the emails had not been examined, there was no basis to say they "appear to be pertinent" and they proved to be nothing but copies of emails already examined. That which has not been seen cannot appear. The new emails turned out to be old emails, copies, totally irrelevant. But they gave the pretext for an October surprise. And so it goes.

Not only did this disclosure violate FBI rules but at the same time that Clinton was being investigated for mishandling emails (with no criminal charges ever lodged), the Trump campaign had been under investigation for far more serious allegations since July 2016. Among the allegations that Trump staff, including his campaign manager and others, had met with Russian officials just before the Republican platform watered down the provision to provide arms to Ukraine and then a few days later Trump took the Ukraine issue off the table completely as a campaign feature. It is a fact that the Trump reps did meet with Russian officials and the question far beyond "mishandling emails" was whether the about-face on arming Ukraine was due to an agreement reached between the Trump team and Russia.

This allegation is tantamount to treason, and the other aspect was whether Russia, as a result of collusion with the Trump staffers they had met secretly with, had agreed to have published damaging information on Clinton whom they detested. These serious charges started back in July of 2016.

Comey's defense of why he broke FBI protocol by disclosing the new Clinton investigation, before anything had been read let alone assessed (and which to this day has produced nothing damaging) is that not to disclose would have been concealment (which has been standard FBI procedure), while not disclosing that Trump was under investigation was because the Trump investigation was in its early stages.

