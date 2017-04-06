Refresh  

The Death of Truth..."Assad Crosses the Red Line Again"

dale ruff
The mainstream Western media seems entirely convinced that the propaganda arm of ISIS and al Qaeda, variously described as "activists" and often represented by White Helmets, which works solely in rebel territories and recently was forced to apologize for publishing fake photos of a fake attack, are to be believed.

The Russian explanation, that Syrian aircraft bombed an "opposition" ammunitions factory which then released chemical weapons is being roundly rejected, although as of June 2014, Syria was found by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to have removed all its chemical weapons: "OPCW chief Ahmet Uzumcu stated nearly 3 years ago:

"A major landmark in this mission has been reached today. The last of the remaining chemicals identified for removal from Syria were loaded this afternoon aboard the Danish ship Ark Futura," Uzumcu told a news conference in The Hague.

The bulk of Syria's chemical stockpile had already been shipped out of Latakia, part of a multi-million-dollar operation involving some 30 countries.

Syria agreed last September to destroy its entire chemical weapons program under a deal negotiated with the United States and Russia..."

The original reports, in view of this, was that the chemical weapon that Syria had dropped on civilians, was chlorine, a chemical not banned (though banned as a weapon). Doctors and other experts at the site now admit the evidence is that the chemical released was sarin.

It is worth recalling that the sarin attack at Ghouta was found, as Seymour Hersh reported in an article no US publisher would touch, "Red Lines and Rat Lines", that British intelligence had found that the sarin used could not have been from the Syrian government inventory, leading to the implication that it was part of the "rebel" inventory, the same kind no doubt released in the recent incident, which the "opposition" has been able to obtain thru Turkey and other sources, as is well-documented.

The Western acceptance of the narrative of those aligned with the terrorist opposition in Syria (whom Trump vowed to "bomb the sh*t out of"), including the discredited White Helmets and other "activist" who work with the "rebels."

The purpose of war propaganda is to make "the enemy" look like a monster.

The question arises: in a world in which truth is the first casualty of war, why would the MSM (from Fox to CNN) accept the word of the enemies of both Syria and the US as valid? Why are the propaganda arms of the terrorists we are allegedly fighting taken as truthful, while our allies in defeating these terrorists is dismissed out of hand, though it makes more sense and is consistent with the 2014 findings of the OPCW?

There is no logical motive for Assad or Russia to drop chemical weapons on civilians. Indeed, both are working to liberate civilians from control of ISIS and al Qaeda. There is a strong motive for the "rebels" to use chemical weapons, blame them on Syria, and to lie to the media: Trump has recently declared that ousting Assad was off the table. The last thing Assad would do, given that fact, is to ruin the whole detente and promised help in defeating ISIS by commit atrocities against the very people he is seeking to liberate.

The "activists" on the other hand have every reason to use chemical weapons and blame Assad and to shift blame for the latest atrocities on the Syrians (and Russians): to force Trump to reverse his decision to allow Assad to stay in power.

Syria, according to the OPCW has removed all sarin since 2014; the terrorists, on the other hand, not only Russian but Western media have reported on ISIS's use of chemical weapons. Here is the headline from Foreignpolicy.com:

REPORT

ISIS Is Using Chemical Weapons Against the Kurds. Why Won't the U.S. Help?:

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4182 comments, 1 diaries


In a crisis, the media, liberal and conservative, come together. In this case, they have rallied to support the absurdity that Syria is dropping sarin on the very people it is fighting to liberate. The source of the allegations? Activists who work with ISIS and Al Quada.

The consequences are huge: the US once again is believing ISIS, primed to reverse the Trump detente with Assad, and prepared to confront Russia, Assad's ally, in forming policy which makes both Syria and Russia the enemy, while spreading the war propaganda of of the terrorists Trump vowed to "bomb the sh*t out of."

This episode of fake news, war propaganda, and successful media manipulation threatens to expose the total phoniness of the Trump pretense of peace with Syria and Russia while wiping out ISIS. It is time for all those who value the truth to resist not only Trump but the unified Western media which is repeating the lies of ISIS and pushing us towards further violence.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 6, 2017 at 4:39:38 AM

Author 0
