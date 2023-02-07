The Darwinian death-cult



The indiscriminate bombing of civilians is now sine qua non

James Watt, who patented but did not invent the first steam engine in 1776 was, interestingly enough, pals with Adam Smith who published The Wealth of Nations in 1776. This was the same year England's rebellious American colonies declared independence. Smith, the first sociologist, argued that economics should be viewed as the product of personal labor in the various strata and sub-strata of society. The true wealth of nations lay in the hands of its individuals, rich and poor alike; not in land, gold or military might. Smith was not an egalitarian. On the contrary, he argued that the ruling elite had a right and a duty to accumulate wealth. But Smith was himself a morally sound Christian who didn't recognize that many of the Seven Deadly Sins, especially greed and avarice, would negate his finely wrought invisible hand. Karl Marx would elaborate this in Das Kapital. So too would Thomas Malthus in On Population (1798) which would amazingly argue that population reduction would invigorate society; once its poorer moribund members were weeded out by Smith's ruthless invisible hand. The current world-wide Climate Change alarm and the notion that population decrease is its cure, is Malthus' argument. Of course, like modern governments, the Goode Reverend presented ways to help the invisible hand along the way; such as by introducing typhus to inner city ghettos. These arguments, presented today as genetics and population control, still determine national policy as free worldwide birth control, abortion, family planning, plus malnutrition, starvation, and disease along with perpetual war help keep population levels low. Most people argue that this is a good thing. They are, of course, convinced that the world is overpopulated by people other than themselves.

The assent of materialistic science

Malthus would later influence Charles Darwin who was among the first of the atheists, or Agnostics as they called it then. Darwin would incredibly present the idea that sex, reproduction and death were the only essential creative forces in the universe. As a corollary God wasn't necessary; most likely did not exist, and indeed probably never existed. Social Darwinism soon followed and is now considered wrong think. That's interesting because Darwin hisself was the first Social Darwinist. From The Descent of Man (1871):

With savages, the weak in body or mind are soon eliminated; and those that survive commonly exhibit a vigorous state of health. We civilized men, on the other hand, do our utmost to check the process of elimination. We build asylums for the imbecile, the maimed and the sick; we institute poor-laws; and our medical men exert their utmost skill to save the life of every one to the last moment. There is reason to believe that vaccination has preserved thousands, who from a weak constitution would formerly have succumbed to small-pox. Thus the weak members of civilized societies propagate their kind. No one who has attended to the breeding of domestic animals will doubt that this must be highly injurious to the race of man. It is surprising how soon a want of care, or care wrongly directed, leads to the degeneration of a domestic race; but excepting in the case of man himself, hardly anyone is so ignorant as to allow his worst animals to breed.

Darwin's Cousin Francis Galton heeded the call and founded the Eugenics (good birth) movement. Their answer was sterilization and euthanasia (good death) of the unworthy. Galton: What Nature does blindly, slowly and ruthlessly, man may do providently, quickly and kindly. Indubitably. When Nazi doctors were hauled before the Nuremburg Tribunals they said to the Americans: We got our ideas from you! Indeed they had. The Human Betterment Foundation was established in Pasadena (1923). They led the nation in sterilizations and were in regular communication with National Socialist Germany. American eugenist, C.M. Goethe, in an address to the foundation:

You will be interested to know that your work has played a powerful part in shaping the opinions of the group of intellectuals who are behind Hitler in this epoch-making program. Everywhere I sensed that their opinions have been tremendously stimulated by American thought, and particularly by the work of the Human Betterment Foundation. I want you... to carry this thought with you for the rest of your life, that you have really jolted into action a great government of 60 million people.

They sure did. It hasn't gone away either. California and Sweden continued sterilization of the poor and minorities into the 1980's. Social Darwinism has a new name too: Sociobiology attempts to understand human behavior through its evolution from lower animals. It's a scam centered upon dehumanization which is anti-ethical, anti-clerical and contrary to all religious thought.

The commercialization of war

Soon, in the century to come, hundreds of millions of ordinary people would meet untimely death in an endless series of wars directed primarily against them. The current World War (1912-2023), now enters its 2nd century of doom. There are plenty of reasons for it. One is that the population reduction crowd, led by hundreds of organizations world-wide, as well as smooth-talking notables and mouthpieces for murder like Jane Goodall, Bill Gates, the late Jacques-Yves Cousteau and his crowd, King Charles, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Tom Hanks, Klaus Schwab, the Rockefeller Foundation and thousands more who argue steadfastly that billions more need to die in order to "save the planet." The world is filled with "useless eaters" they say. Darwinism is the fundamental science behind their notion that the death of billions will comfortably assure the survival of an elite group and their supplicants who meet in Davos every January to plot our extermination. The real problem is poor resource management but nobody will talk about that: it would reduce corporate profits and seriously inhibit the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Death as an alternative force for good

Darwinism is an extrapolation and generalization of Natural Selection, a process first named and observed by the naturalist Patrick Matthew in 1831. He was concerned with increased bounty in foodstuffs and saw this could be gained by selective breeding in animals and plants. Darwin later proposed that these same processes in the field could be a creative force in nature. His theory is a generalization because the only truth in it is Matthew's observation. The transformation of one species into another has never been observed nor demonstrated. Essentially, can the small changes that Darwin observed in birds (coloration, beak size, etc.) or in later observed demographic shift (moth and bacteria populations), create new organs and species? The answer is no. For example, the massive propaganda machine connected to Darwinist education shills the notion that antibiotic resistance bacteria have "evolved."



This deception is perpetuated by professional Darwinist popularizers like Richard Dawkins, Daniel Dennett and Jerry Coyne. They must continually lie and dissemble the truth about "evolution" because there is no observational evidence for it. Educators and compliant media, like this cartoonist, believe their lies. The truth is anti-biotic resistant bacteria are not a new species. They have never evolved. They have all existed, as bacteria, unaltered since the beginnings of time. However, some bacteria are drug resistant due to slight genetic differences. In a place where antibiotics abound, these bacteria are able to reproduce rapidly and successfully. They flourish there, while ordinary bacteria thrive everywhere else. It is not an adaptation, nor creation. Nothing changed except population density. This is the process observed by Matthew and promoted by Darwin. It's the same with the famous story of the English Peppered Moth. No new species was created, not even a new variety. Both the lighter and darker moths were extant in nature. The lighter moths were replaced in English industrial cities by the darker ones since they were better able to camouflage and reproduce. They call this now survival of the fittest, a term introduced by the sociologist Herbert Spencer in 1864. But can this sort of population shift account for the transmutation of a fully functional land animal like a dog or hippopotamus into a whale, or for that matter, into anything other than itself? This is not known.

Punctuated equilibrium

Louis Agassiz was one of the great scientific minds of the 19th century. Among much he established most famously Ice Age Theory (1837). He was an early and among the very few academic dissenters from Darwin's new theory (1859). Darwin's idea was immediately accepted by the vast majority of academics because it was an atheistic view of life. That's the whole point of it. It gave scientists an opportunity to resolve the history of life through their own research and discoveries. They were no longer hindered or bound by any prerequisite belief that spiritual beings (God) had anything to do with it. This is still the case. Agassiz disagreed primarily due to the lack of evidence. He knew that the fossil record does not indicate a slow transmutation of species from one to another. On the contrary, species appear and disappear from the fossil record suddenly without making any recognizable directional changes. This is as true today as it was then. They may become larger or smaller but they stay what they are. It's called stasis or equilibrium. Stephen Jay Gould (1941-2002) was the most prolific author in the history of Evolutionary Biology. He called the lack of evidence for transmutation "The trade secret of paleontology." Gould was disturbed by the troubling sudden appearance of new forms as if they were swiftly created as recounted in the Bible. For example, Bats abruptly appear in the fossil record 50 million years ago. They do not evolve. The oldest forms are the same as modern bats. It's the same with birds. Only birds have feathers; extremely complex organs that are lightweight but sturdy, intricately and finely wrought. There is no evidence for their evolution. The oldest feathers are the same as modern. There is no real evidence for any of it; just complex suppositions about what might have been based upon genetics. Evolution is sold by an accommodating educational system that just makes it all up as they go along. From a pop science book by (the renowned) George Gamow:

Some of the reptiles in the colder regions began to develop a method of keeping their bodies warm. Their heat output increased when it was cold and their heat loss was cut down when scales became smaller and more pointed, and evolved into fur. Sweating was also an adaptation to regulate the body temperature, a device to cool the body when necessary by evaporation of water. But incidentally the young of these reptiles began to lick the sweat of the mother for nourishment. Certain sweat glands began to secrete a richer secretion, which eventually became milk. Thus the young of these early mammals had a better start in life.

He makes it all seem as easy as buying a new hat. The newly emerged mammals needed fur. They got it when they needed it because they needed it. This isn't an oversimplification or parody of Darwinist thought; it is the essence of it. It's all fantasy and conjecture; the latest being Universal Common Descent. There is nothing to it. Gould (like Darwin) recognized that the fossil evidence for all this was "virtually nonexistent." Nothing has changed since then; there have been no great new discoveries. As a way out of this conundrum he proposed (with Niles Eldridge 1972) that evolution by neo-Darwinian means (natural selection acting upon genetic mutations), would first occur in isolated areas. Then when the successful adaptation did occur and the new species emerged, it would explode outwards leaving no trace in the fossil record. Perhaps it did happen this way but the great question remains; does this, or any kind of evolution, occur through Darwinian means? Are genetic mutations, errors in the genetic code, an imaginative and creative force capable of accounting for the amazing diversity and complexity of life? It doesn't take a genius to figure out why a polar bear's fur is white. Obviously those brown bears that had fur with no pigmentation were able to successfully reproduce in northern climes as clear fur was an advantage for survival in an ice-field. But polar bears can and do mate with brown bears. There is no real difference between the two. Can the processes described by Gamow turn bears into a new species? Well, lop off the legs, put the snout on top of the head, lose the fur and add it all together with new ball vertebrae for vertical swim motion, tail flukes, modified mammae for underwater suckling, specialized organs for drinking seawater, forelimbs turned into flippers while the hind limbs simultaneously retract, internal male gonads cooled with specialized organs, specialized lungs, whale oil and body plans for deep diving, in concert with about 1,000 other changes (all due to mistakes in the genetic code) and presto you've got a whale. The proposition is not only pathologically preposterous but it is absurd. Can fish, slowly and over millions of years, become cows, and all creatures in between, through a series of genetic mutations acted upon by natural selection, knowing that mutations don't add information to the genetic code? The answer to this question is completely unknown and is essentially ridiculous. But this evident social construction of reality is mandated in educational systems precisely, and only, because it is atheistic. Darwinism is the foundational belief system for most of modern science. The theory dictates the course of research in fields as diverse as anthropology, biology, paleontology, psychology, and sociology.



All results are and must be interpreted according to it. Since the premise is absolutely false so are the conclusions. Because of this, all of modern science, including the social sciences must be worthless. If anyone wonders why western civilization is in free-fall collapse into anarchy they need look no further. Western civilization is rotten to the core as any black-clad member of Antifa can attest. However, the Darwinian death-cult is clung to because this core belief negates the Judeo-Christian ethic and all its holy books. It is protected and dissenters weeded out and ostracized because the political drive in western civilization since the French Revolution (1789) has been the eradication of monarchy and the disempowerment of the religious structures that support it. Its replacement worked for a while but has since evolved into medical tyranny and science-based totalitarianism where dissent from orthodoxy is not tolerated.

NOTES:

Pierre-P. Grasse, Evolution of Living Organisms: Evidence for a New Theory of Transformation (New York: Academic Press, 1977). Grasse is the most knowledgeable zoologist in the history of the world:

Heedful of genetics and demography, Darwinians have seldom taken fossils into consideration, or, and this is more serious, they have applied the laws of genetics to them without making a critical analysis; considering our ignorance of the relationships between fossils, which in most cases are found very far apart in distinct beds, this approach can only be arbitrary. Paleontologists, who cannot have recourse to experiments when deciding that a given character is genetically valuable, thus express a very hypothetical opinion. Assuming that the Darwinian hypothesis is correct, they interpret fossil data according to it; it is only logical that they should confirm it: the premises imply the conclusions. The error in method is obvious.

Michael Denton , Evolution: A Theory in Crisis (Adler & Adler, 1986). There is no evidence for Universal Common Descent except for supposition and generalization.

Whatever the initial source of its appeal, the concept of the continuity of nature has always suffered the enormous drawback in that at no time throughout the whole history of Western thought... has it been possible to provide any direct observation or empirical evidence in its support. Put simply, no one has ever observed the interconnecting continuum of functional forms linking all known past and present species of life. The concept of the continuity of nature has existed in the minds of men, never in the facts of nature. In a very real sense therefore, advocacy of the doctrine of continuity has always necessitated a retreat from pure empiricism, and contrary to what is widely assumed by evolutionary biologists today, it has always been the anti-evolutionists, not the evolutionists, in the scientific community who have stuck rigidly to the facts and adhered to a more strictly empirical approach.

There are no new discoveries that in any way describe whale evolution in anything other than the vaguest terms. It's just fantasy. There is no evidence for any of it except that whales exist and are mammals; ergo they "must have" evolved from land mammals; just connect the dots. National Geographic, "Evolution of Whales", November 2001:

I tried to visualize some of the varieties of whale ancestors that had been found here and nearby. As the rear limbs dwindled, so did the hipbones that supported them. That made the spinal column more flexible to power the developing tail flukes. The neck shortened, turning the leading end of the body into more of a tubular hull to plow through the water with minimum drag, while arms assumed the shape of rudders. Having little need for outer ears any longer, some whales were receiving waterborne sounds directly through their lower jawbones and transmitting them to the inner ears via special fat pads. Each whale in the sequence was a little more streamlined than earlier models and roamed farther from shore.

Often the older the book, the more concrete the observations as criticisms of Darwinist theory were not yet career ending events. Distinguished geneticist Richard Goldschmidt issued this famous and still unanswered and unanswerable challenge to Darwinists in 1940. Richard Goldschmidt, The Material Basis of Evolution (New Haven: Yale, 1982).

I may challenge the adherents of the strictly Darwinian view, which we are discussing here, to try to explain the evolution of the following features by accumulation and selection of small mutants: hair in mammals, feathers in birds, segmentation of arthropods and vertebrates, the transformation of the gill arches in phylogeny including the aortic arches, muscles, nerves, etc.; further, teeth, shells of mollusks, ectoskeletons, compound eyes, blood circulation, alternation of generations, statocysts, ambulacral system of echinoderms, pedicellaria of the same, cnidocysts, poison apparatus in snakes, whalebone, and, finally, primary chemical differences like hemoglobin vs. hemocyanin, etc. Corresponding examples from plants could be given.

Eugene V. Koonin, "The Biological Big Bang model for the major transitions in evolution," Biology Direct 2007, 2:21

Major transitions in biological evolution show the same pattern of sudden emergence of diverse forms at a new level of complexity. The relationships between major groups within an emergent new class of biological entities are hard to decipher and do not seem to fit the tree pattern that, following Darwin's original proposal, remains the dominant description of biological evolution. The cases in point include the origin of complex RNA molecules and protein folds; major groups of viruses; archaea and bacteria, and the principal lineages within each of these prokaryotic domains; eukaryotic supergroups; and animal phyla. In each of these pivotal nexuses in life's history, the principal "types" seem to appear rapidly and fully equipped with the signature features of the respective new level of biological organization. No intermediate "grades" or intermediate forms between different types are detectable.

George G., Simpson, Tempo and Mode in Evolution, New York, 1944, pp.105-107. Simpson, the most significant paleontologist of the twentieth century, said transitional forms do not exist nor any kind of universal common descent.

This is true of all thirty-two orders of mammals...The earliest and most primitive known members of every order [of mammals] already have the basic ordinal characters, and in no case is an approximately continuous sequence from one order to another known. In most cases the break is so sharp and the gap so large that the origin of the order is speculative and much disputed...This regular absence of transitional forms is not confined to mammals, but is an almost universal phenomenon, as has long been noted by paleontologists. It is true of almost all classes of animals, both vertebrate and invertebrate... it is true of the classes, and of the major animal phyla, and it is apparently also true of analogous categories of plants.

N. Eldredge and S.J. Gould, "Punctuated Equilibria: An Alternative to Phyletic Gradualism," Models in Paleobiology, 1972.

