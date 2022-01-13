The Dark Answers to Imperialism, JFK and Afghanistan are hidden in the Mystical--Two Authors' Journey of Discovery



The first thing an academic tells you when you mention the mystical side of the Afghanistan story is that you shouldn't talk about that. The study of foreign policy cannot be seen as having been motivated by anything other than rational and objective reasons and measured by the metrics of quantitative analysis.

How then to explain 'Wild Bill' Donovan, the first director of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and the father of today's CIA calling his agents Knights Templars? How then to explain the American military's fascination with medieval knighthoods? How then to explain the use of New Testament biblical passages engraved on the gunsights of American and British troops in Afghanistan? How then to explain American exceptionalism whereby the United States gets to do anything it pleases because America is right no matter what it does or how it does it?



People have heard about the holy warriors of the Muslim world, but what most Americans are unaware of is the mystical component of the warriors who fight for America and how that component has been setting the agenda for American politics from behind the scenes with no public scrutiny.

In Maine they use the expression "You can't get there from here," to explain this sort of disconnect. It's being used to make the point that you can't get exoteric Afghanistan unless you understand the esoteric and you can't understand the esoteric without accepting your own personal motivations.

