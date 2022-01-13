 
 
The Dark Answers to Imperialism, JFK and Afghanistan are hidden in the Mystical--Two Authors' Journey of Discovery

The Rhodes Colossus: Caricature of Cecil Rhodes 1892
The Rhodes Colossus: Caricature of Cecil Rhodes 1892
(Image by Rachel C. Gibbons)   Details   DMCA

The first thing an academic tells you when you mention the mystical side of the Afghanistan story is that you shouldn't talk about that. The study of foreign policy cannot be seen as having been motivated by anything other than rational and objective reasons and measured by the metrics of quantitative analysis.

President John F. Kennedy motorcade, Dallas, Texas, Friday, November 22, 1963
President John F. Kennedy motorcade, Dallas, Texas, Friday, November 22, 1963
(Image by United States Library of Congress's Prints and Photographs division)   Details   DMCA

How then to explain 'Wild Bill' Donovan, the first director of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) and the father of today's CIA calling his agents Knights Templars? How then to explain the American military's fascination with medieval knighthoods? How then to explain the use of New Testament biblical passages engraved on the gunsights of American and British troops in Afghanistan? How then to explain American exceptionalism whereby the United States gets to do anything it pleases because America is right no matter what it does or how it does it?

Afghanistan's most notorious 'Holy Warrior' Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Afghanistan's most notorious 'Holy Warrior' Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
(Image by youtube.com/watch?v=EjYNYbOGnMQ)   Details   DMCA

People have heard about the holy warriors of the Muslim world, but what most Americans are unaware of is the mystical component of the warriors who fight for America and how that component has been setting the agenda for American politics from behind the scenes with no public scrutiny.

In Maine they use the expression "You can't get there from here," to explain this sort of disconnect. It's being used to make the point that you can't get exoteric Afghanistan unless you understand the esoteric and you can't understand the esoteric without accepting your own personal motivations.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are the authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire and The Voice,a novel.
 

What would have changed in the American dialogue today on the JFK assassination if Oliver Stone had created a film based on the origin of the Fitzgerald family and their long standing dicey relationship with London going back to the 12th century Norman invasion of Ireland, an operation run mostly the Geraldines?

