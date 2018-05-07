Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Danger of Leadership Cults

By       Message Chris Hedges       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/7/18

Author 28678
Become a Fan
  (438 fans)

From Truthdig


(Image by Mr Fish/Truthdig)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

No leader, no matter how talented and visionary, effectively defies power without a disciplined organizational foundation. The civil rights movement was no more embodied in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. than the socialist movement was embodied in Eugene V. Debs. As the civil rights leader Ella Baker understood, the civil rights movement made King; King did not make the civil rights movement. We must focus on building new, radical movements that do not depend on foundation grants, a media platform or the Democratic Party or revolve around the cult of leadership. Otherwise, we will remain powerless. No leader, no matter how charismatic or courageous, will save us. We must save ourselves.

"You didn't see me on television, you didn't see news stories about me," said Baker, who died in 1986. "The kind of role that I tried to play was to pick up pieces or put together pieces out of which I hoped organization might come. My theory is, strong people don't need strong leaders."

All of our radical and populist organizations, including unions and the press, are decimated or destroyed. If we are to successfully pit power against power we must reject the cult of the self, the deadly I-consciousness that seduces many, including those on the left, to construct little monuments to themselves. We must understand that it is not about us. It is about our neighbor. We must not be crippled by despair. Our job is to name and confront evil. All great crusades for justice outlast us. We are measured not by what we achieve but by how passionately and honestly we fight. Only then do we have a chance to thwart corporate power and protect a rapidly degrading ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

What does this mean?

It means receding into the landscape to build community organizations and relationships that for months, maybe years, will be unseen by mass culture. It means beginning where people are. It means listening. It means establishing credentials as a member of a community willing to make personal sacrifices for the well-being of others. It means being unassuming, humble and often unnamed and unrecognized. It means, as Cornel West said, not becoming "ontologically addicted to the camera." It means, West went on, rejecting the "obsession with self as some kind of grand messianic gift to the world."

One of the most important aspects of organizing is grass-roots educational programs that teach people, by engaging them in dialogue, about the structures of corporate power and the nature of oppression. One cannot fight what one does not understand. Effective political change, as Baker knew, is not primarily politically motivated. It is grounded in human solidarity, mutual trust and consciousness. As Harriet Tubman said: "I rescued many slaves, but I could have saved a thousand more if the slaves knew they were slaves." The corporate state's assault on education, and on journalism, is part of a concerted effort to keep us from examining corporate power and the ideologies, such as globalization and neoliberalism, that promote it. We are entranced by the tawdry, the salacious and the trivial.

- Advertisement -

The building of consciousness and mass organizations will not be quick. But these mass movements cannot become public until they are strong enough to carry out sustained actions, including civil disobedience and campaigns of noncooperation. The response by the state will be vicious. Without a dedicated and organized base we will not succeed.

Bob Moses was the director of the Mississippi Project of the SNCC (Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee) in the early 1960s when that group organized to register black voters. Most blacks had been effectively barred from voting in Mississippi through poll taxes, literacy tests, residency requirements and other barriers. Moses, like many organizers, was beaten and arrested. Blacks who attempted to register to vote were threatened, harassed, fired from their jobs, physically attacked and even murdered.

"In essence, it was low-grade guerrilla warfare," Moses said recently at an event at Princeton University, in New Jersey. "In guerrilla warfare, you have a community you can disappear into and emerge from. That's what we had. We had a group of local activists who had been a part of the NAACP local organizations and who had a different sense after World War II. They were our base. I can go any place, any time of the night, knock on a door. Somebody was going to open it up, give me a bed to sleep in, feed me. They were going to watch my back."

"We had a guerrilla community that we could disappear into and then emerge to take some people down to the battleground, the courthouse in some local town with people trying to register to vote," he said. "At that point, you were exposed and possibly open to some danger. The danger came in different ways. There were the highway patrols, which the state organized. Then there were the local sheriffs. Then there's the Klan citizens. Different levels of danger. The challenge is to understand that you are not always in danger. Those who couldn't figure that out didn't last. They didn't join."

"In guerrilla warfare, you have to have an end," he said. "You learn that from people in the guerrilla base who had been fighting and figuring out how to survive and thrive in a guerrilla struggle. The only way to learn that is to immerse yourself. There's no training. In Mississippi, most of the people who did that were young, 17, 18, 19. And they lived there."

Organizing, Moses said, begins around a particular issue that is important to the community -- raising the minimum wage, protecting undocumented workers, restoring voting rights to former prisoners, blocking a fracking site, halting evictions, ending police violence or stopping the dumping of toxic waste in neighborhoods. Movements rise organically. Dissidents are empowered and educated one person at a time. Any insurgency, he said, has to be earned.

- Advertisement -

"If you get knocked down enough times and stand up enough times then people think you're serious," he said. "It's not you talking. They've heard everyone talk about this forever. We earned their trust. We earned the respect of young people across the country to get them to come down and risk their lives. This is your country. Look what's going on in your country. What do you want to do about it? We established our authenticity."

Moses warned movements, such as Black Lives Matter, about establishing a huge media profile without a strong organizational base. Too often protests are little more than spectacles, credentialing protesters as radicals or dissidents while doing little to confront the power of the state. The state, in fact, often collaborates with protesters, carrying out symbolic arrests choreographed in advance. This boutique activism is largely useless. Protests must take the state by surprise and, as with the water protectors at Standing Rock, cause serious disruption. When that happens, the state will drop all pretense of civility, as it did at Standing Rock, and react with excessive force.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Radical Christian Right and the War on Government

Why the United States Is Destroying Its Education System

Rise Up or Die

This Is What Resistance Looks Like

The Most Brazen Corporate Power Grab in American History

Hope, from now on, will look like this. Chris Hedges Speech Before Joining Anti War Vets in DC Civil Disobedience Action

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Don Smith

Become a Fan
Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009), 23 fans, 122 articles, 542 quicklinks, 1419 comments, 42 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hedges seems to have given up on electoral politics, which has a huge media/messaging component. He puts all his faith in civil disobedience and prefers bottom-up movements. He dislikes showmanship. But in the short run, and especially for state and local races, electoral politics is extremely important. Too, Bernie Sanders came close to winning the Democratic nomination. I haven't given up on electoral politics. Things are bad but not as bleak as Hedges makes them out to be. In any case, electoral politics still matters, and "establishing a huge media profile," spectacles, and showmanship tend to work.

Unfortunately, Hedges is largely right about the uselessness of many protest marches. The media either doesn't cover them or covers the counter-protests or the violent minority (who are often plants).

Submitted on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 5:17:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Harold Novikoff

Become a Fan
Author 92139

(Member since Feb 8, 2014), 1 fan, 44 articles, 68 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I hate to disagree with Chris Hedges, but I think the article gives short shrift to the role of a prestigious figure as the leader and face of a social movement. These movements may ferment ineffectively longtime but never reach a critical boiling point until a singular leader appears as the symbol and unifier of diverse elements of the movement. Until then, the movement may be stymied by lethargy and fears of the general populace.

Examples other than MLK Jr. are George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, Mahatma Ghandi,

Bernie Sanders, Martin Luther, ...Jesus Christ. Am I leaving anyone out? Lenin, Hitler, Franco, Castro, etc.

Submitted on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 6:08:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 