The DOJ Could Pursue Sedition Charges Against Trump Even if He's Not Convicted in the Senate

A question that keeps popping into my mind is: why is the entire focus on Trump's Senate trial? Of course it would be great if they did convict him and make it impossible for the Great Man to hold office ever again. But what seems to me to be more plausible, realistic and... appropriate is for the Department of Justice to simply move forward with indicting Citizen Trump on sedition charges.

Sedition is defined (in part) as follows: 18 U.S. Code § 2384 - Seditious conspiracy If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.

Our former Attorney General called for it when investigating Capitol Hill protestors last fall:

In a memo to U.S. attorneys Thursday obtained by The Associated Press, the Justice Department emphasized that federal prosecutors should aggressively go after demonstrators who cause violence and even sedition charges could potentially apply.

