OpEdNews Op Eds

The Curious Ongoing Impeachment Sermon

By Marc Ash

From Reader Supported News

From nl.wikipedia.org: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez {MID-301983}
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an outspoken proponent of confronting Trump and his enablers head-on, has a message: 'fight.'
(Image by nl.wikipedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Steve Kornacki, sitting in with Rachel Maddow at MSNBC on the 4th of July, wanted to explain something to viewers about the wisdom, or lack thereof, of pursuing impeachment of Donald Trump with the midterms looming.

Kornacki presented his perspective as objective, but it was clearly an argument against pushing for impeachment as election season nears. His argument rested largely on the notion that by impeaching Bill Clinton in 1998 for covering up an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, House Republicans had over-reached and damaged themselves politically.

Kornacki supported that theory by citing six House seats gained by Democrats in the 1998 midterms, arguing that, historically, the opposition party -- which with a Democratic president was the Republican Party -- would have been likely to gain, not lose, seats.

Kornacki added for context an interview with a contrite former Republican congressman from Virginia, who lamented having taken part in the Clinton impeachment proceedings because, unsurprisingly, it had damaged House Republicans and brought about the downfall of then-Speaker Newt Gingrich.

This logic is so tortured on so many levels that it leaves open the question of the underlying motivation for going there.

First, not to let the air out of the tire too quickly, there isn't going to be any impeachment proceeding in the House before November. Not of Donald Trump, not as long as Paul Ryan and the Republicans are in control. So it's a purely political discussion about what Democratic House members should say or not say.

The conservative Democrats, in a surprising development, want the progressive Democrats to shut up about impeachment because they think it will hurt the Democrats' chances of taking back the house in November. Kornacki seems prepared to lend his support.

The comparison of the impeachment of Bill Clinton for lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky with impeachment proceedings in the Trump-Russia case is really the mother of all false-equivalence arguments.

Donald Trump is not under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for an affair with an intern, and Bill Clinton never should have been. Donald Trump is under investigation for conspiring with agents of Russia to sway the presidential election in his favor and for executing the will of Russian president Vladimir Putin from the Oval Office.

Obstruction of justice in the firing of the FBI director, money laundering, tax evasion, and general unbridled corruption on a staggering scale are some of the other issues Mueller and his team are looking into. These are by far the most serious allegations ever made against a sitting American president.

American democracy is under immediate, direct threat. Donald Trump and his enablers are engaged in an effort to destroy the rule of law and remake it as an instrument of their power.

The decision on impeachment should be governed by the facts. If the facts support impeachment, then the members are sworn to act on that. Again, these are the most serious charges ever brought against a sitting American president. This is it. If the members of Congress do not act, they are corrupt and complicit.

For any member of Congress to remain silent, knowing what they know, invites and emboldens the authoritarian revolution underway in our nation's Capitol. Failure to speak out now is one of the few things that can scuttle the Democrats' excellent chances this November.

Silence itself is now the enemy.

Reader Supported News is the Publication of Origin for this work. Permission to republish is freely granted with credit and a link back to Reader Supported News.

 

opednews.com

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Jonik

Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1899 comments, 6 diaries


  New Content

Why do so many speak of just impeachment...which does NOT mean removal from office as some seem to think? After all, duly-impeached Clinton, and his death penalty, NAFTA, clearcut logging, corporatized health care, etc., didn't go anywhere.

What about criminal charges against Trump for taking taxpayer money to do a sworn, contractual job (preserve, protect, defend...AND obey international law to which the USA is signatory, etc.) and then not doing that job?

Then, who has standing, if not duty, to file those charges? Ripped off taxpayers? Members of congress?

Submitted on Friday, Jul 6, 2018 at 11:07:27 PM

Author 0
lila york

Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 93 fans, 60 articles, 84 quicklinks, 2107 comments


  New Content

There are a number of just causes for impeachment that could be pursued if the House were not R majority. None of them involve this bogus charge of conspiring with Russians or Putin to secure his election. Please go to Consortium News and read Robert Parry's exhaustive investigation of this issue that he completed shortly before he passed away. Trump has used government policy to enrich his own investments, much as HRC did in her office at the State Department. Now that the UN team has proven that there were no chemicals or chlorine gas found in Syria we conclude that Trump bombed Syria, a country the US is not at war with and has no right to invade, without the consent of Congress and in total violation of international law. There are several others that attorneys have listed. I would have to search to find the articles. But let's just park this tired lie about Russia. jeesh.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 7, 2018 at 1:46:16 AM

John Jonik

Author 10030

(Member since Jan 16, 2008), 14 fans, 38 articles, 1899 comments, 6 diaries


Reply to lila york:   New Content

But....again...simple impeachment wold NOT remove, or indict, or arrest Trump. Impeachment is a slap on the wrist...leaving him in office.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 7, 2018 at 3:04:32 AM

