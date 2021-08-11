The Cuomos: A disappointing dynasty



Governor Andrew Cuomo, A tawdry end to a dynasty.

(Image by diana_robinson from flickr) Details DMCA



Some thoughts on the demise of the Cuomo dynasty:

Yes, I believe the 11 women who accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and related behavior.

Yes, I think he needed to resign as governor of New York.

Yes, I think all the prominent Democratic elected officials, starting with President Biden and including every elected Democratic member of Congress from New York, was right to urge him to resign

No, I don't think any Republican should have one word to say about this so long as no Republican has had one word of criticism regarding the 23 women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual assaults, never mind the behaviors of Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan.

Yes, I find it disappointing, even sad, that what could have been a wonderful family legacy has to end in such a tawdry manner.

***

Let's start with Cuomo the elder, Mario, the late governor who might have been president. It's good that he's not around to witness what his son has wrought.

Mario, of course, was the source of one of Democrats' greatest disappointments when he decided, in dramatic fashion, not to run for president in 1992. In his third term as governor at the time, he was easily the most popular choice among Democrats to challenge the Republican incumbent, George H.W. Bush.

Cuomo had put himself in that position with his progressive policies as governor and a stirring keynote speech at the 1988 Democratic Convention in which he turned Ronald Reagan's "shining city on the hill" into a "tale of two cities," one thriving, one not, with the kind of speech that often kicks off presidential campaigns for politicians without a broad national reputation. It did so for Barack Obama. It was also there for Cuomo, a skilled orator.

But progressive Democrats' hopes and Mario Cuomo's presidential campaign never took off. Literally. On Dec. 20, 1991, the filing deadline for the Democratic presidential primary in New Hampshire, Cuomo was in the midst of budget negotiations with the Republican-led State Senate and the Democrat-led State Assembly. Candidates have to file the nominating petitions in person in New Hampshire, traditionally the first primary in the country, a place for candidates to grab an early lead. Cuomo had a plane idling on the runway in Albany waiting to fly him to New Hampshire. He previously had said he would file if he had finalized a budget with the legislators. With no agreement in Albany, Cuomo opted not to fly to New Hampshire and then come back to work on the budget. He said that would break his pledge to New Yorkers. A lot of New Yorkers and Democrats elsewhere would have forgiven this transgression. But Cuomo stayed home, Bill Clinton eventually captured the Democratic nomination and won the presidential election. Cuomo was defeated in his bid for a fourth term by Republican George Pataki, the mayor of Peekskill, a small upstate city. Cuomo left politics, eventually joining a law firm in New York City.

Andrew Cuomo got his start in politics managing his father's gubernatorial campaign. His work founding a housing non-profit in New York City and as chair of the New York City Homeless Commission led to positions of Undersecretary of Housing and Urban Development and then Secretary of HUD in the Clinton administration. Cuomo returned to New York and was eventually elected attorney general and then governor.

Like his father, he was elected to three terms. Unlike his father, however, Andrew always had the aura of the hard-nosed politician about him. Some called him a bully. Some of his closest aides did not understand the governmental policy of transparency. Both men were responsible for a number of progressive changes in the state. Mario eliminated the death penalty. Andrew instituted the toughest gun-control laws in the nation. Both men had outsized personalities and egos, not uncommon in politics. But whereas his father could hold his ego in check most of the time, Andrew tended to wear his for all to see.

Ego led to his downfall. While receiving nationwide praise for his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic in New York, his staff also hid devastating numbers of deaths that resulted from his decision to transfer seriously ill patients from hospitals to nursing homes. That lack of transparency--lying--made it impossible for anyone to believe his claims of innocence when women started accusing him of sexual harassment. That, and the fact the women had nothing to gain by lying.

The sense of service Andrew Cuomo inherited from his father became overshadowed by a sense of survival and entitlement. He was the boss.

No more. New Yorkers will soon have their first woman governor, Kathy Hochul, the lieutenant governor. Like his father, Cuomo chose a little-known politician from western New York state to be his running mate. Mario had Stan Lundine; Andrew had Hochul.

If she's interested in running for governor on her own next year, she'll have a tough challenge letting New Yorkers know who she is. Plus, she's from Buffalo, the Midwest. It would seem to make the field wide-open. However, if New Yorkers are interested in having a woman governor and if Democrats are looking for someone with name recognition, I have two words: Hillary Clinton. She's experienced and local, but like Mario Cuomo once upon a time, may not be available. Wouldn't hurt to ask.

Ultimately, Mario Cuomo's hemming and hawing about running for president led to him being called Hamlet on the Hudson. A brilliant disappointment. Still, that's much better than Groper in the Governor's Office. A sad end to a dynasty, to be sure.

rjgaydos@gmail.com

Bob Gaydos is writer-in-residence at zestoforange.com.