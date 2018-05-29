Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The Cult of Donald Trump

Why are Donald Trump's die-hard followers so fanatically steadfast in their support for such a flawed man? Because they are just like him, and his presidency validates their own distorted values and myopic view of the world.

"Others" have been closing in on them. Foreigners are encroaching on their territory by way of physical space, race, religion, language and lifestyle. Fear is the common thread. But now, after years of feeling repressed and persecuted for their beliefs and attitudes, they have at last been set free to reveal what they really think about their "elitist" jailers.

Thus, Trump is their spokesman hero, a liberator who perfectly articulates everything they had to keep bottled up and hidden away. He alone has freed them from their social and political dungeon. They have, in effect, connected their psychic wellbeing and self-worth to one person, a savior they would follow to the gates of perdition.

Trump wasn't that far off the mark when saying he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and people would still love him. Why? Because without Trump they simply would not be.

And that makes them members of a cult.

 

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, quasi-luddite, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth activist, animal rights advocate and Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Burl Hall

I wonder if many of the so-called Christians realize that Trump probably could be viewed as an anti-Christ. click here


Michael Dewey

Makes ya wonder? All we have to do to see the beasts of Daniel and Revelations is to look at the establishment.

Kenneth Johnson

Lately, while in an external state of mind, I've wondered whether unpleasant odors exist in heaven, or is the place completely devoid of life?

