The Cosmic Story: The Wheel of the Year: Mabon -- Autumn Equinox 2019

The Wheel of the Year: Mabon Autumn Equinox

Onward we go round the Spiral,

Touching darkness, touching Light.

Twice each year we rest in Balance.

Make choices on this Night.

Make choices on the Night.



spirals

(Image by huggleperson)



We've come three quarters of the way around the Wheel of the Year. We rejoiced at the Re-Birth of the Light at Yule on Winter Solstice. We looked for the Light slowly coming back at Imbolc, bringing the hope of warmth and new life with it. On Ostara at the Spring Equinox, we saw how a balance of day and night struck in mid-March echoes this present balance. The growing Light brought life and color and song to the world at Beltane. And at Litha on Summer Solstice, we celebrated the Earth's fertility, warmth, and life. On Lammas we saw the first fruits of harvest come in, celebrated fun and family, along with cooling weather, shorter days and the last push of summer.

Now we are about to find our balance once again. In the northern hemisphere, we'll celebrate the Autumn Equinox, when day and night are of equal length. A moment of balance before we begin to enter the dark time of year. In the southern hemisphere, the Light will grow and you will be welcoming longer days and warmer weather.

This is the time of year when we gather in our harvest and release what is dying back to the Earth. What dies is the outer shell that grew and protected the harvest just like the habits and beliefs that shelter our psyches until we're ready to mature. That's what we leave behind to compost. When we recognize what we've become and learned this year, we can also let go of what no longer serves our soul's purpose.

The Fall Equinox is paradoxical: it's a time when we want to get on with business and connect with others, and yet it also marks a time of introversion, a time to turn within to communicate with our soul, through dreams, stories, shamanic journeys and art. How do you feel about yourself? Do you know what you've harvested this year? Do you know what you really believe and value? Are you living them? When you do live your truth, you can relate to others in a profound way.

With my Gemini ascendant, I like to be active (mentally & physically), and sometimes I move quickly through my day. This year as Neptune in Pisces made a challenging square to my Ascendant, I learned to slow down and go with the flow of the energy of the day, without shame or blame often getting lost in reading. I also admit that I chose to create a few rapids during the year for some excitement. And in allowing myself to change my rhythm, some things suddenly jelled without my having to push for them. I learned a new way to Be in the world and now Do things differently.

Through the years I've learned to trust the universe, but now I'm living that trust daily. So can you!

So take time this weekend before the Equinox to recognize where you've been this past year and gather in your harvest. It's been an intense year. Again. This is Mother Earth in transition the hardest part of labor as she pushes us out of the birth canal with great pressure to evolve us into our new birth as mature human beings.

