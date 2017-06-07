The Shadows Between Us

Today I was listening to NPR's On Point and the talk was about the fact that human beings are hard-wired to lie. I don't know if I agree with them completely. I think our culture hard-wires us to develop shadow personalities, and so we learn to lie to protect ourselves from the harsh rules and judgments of patriarchy. Our religions have made us feel unworthy and afraid of any minor infringement of the rules. But who is to say that if we had a different society, we would not lie, because we wouldn't have to be someone we're not.

But then again, Gemini's ruling guide is Mercury, the god of lies and cons as well as the psychopomp who leads soul between realms. And other cultures have their gods of lies and deception, so is it built into our human nature or is our nature shaped by our society?

It is true that all of us tend to lie at some point in our lives. I know that many women will lie when they don't feel they have the right to state their needs and desires, especially when they don't want to make love to their husbands. Our fifth chakras need lots of work if we're going to speak our truths instead of hiding behind lies. Lies aren't always bad -- they can be as simple as a woman's cultural conditioning to say 'yes' to helping when she really wants to say 'no'. But lies can also destroy trust between people, especially when the liar refuses to admit he's lying when he's caught out.

Or the lie can be big, so big that it controls people's lives. Like the lie that America is exceptional -- better than anyone else. Like the lie that capitalism is the best economic system in the world and it will work for anyone willing to work. Or that a certain religion is evil. Or that a rich man, who has never cared for anyone but himself, suddenly says that he has compassion for poor and struggling people and they believe him, even when he takes away the very government programs that help them, while shunting more money to the wealthy and powerful.

Lies are cons, and we all have a little conman in us. The worst lie, the worst con, is the one we perpetuate on ourselves. When we lie to ourselves. The lie that we're right and everyone else is wrong. The lie that the life we're living is good -- even though most of us are addicted to something that takes us away from life. The lie that we can't do anything to change our lives, that we're stuck where we are. Lies become truths when you can't see the big picture. That what this week's Sagittarius Full Moon can show us. The Big Picture.

Are we predisposed to lie? Maybe. But we all have choices--it's called free will. The one rule I had for my kids was that we didn't have to lie about things. That they didn't have to lie to me if they fought, got high, snuck out of the house or got bad grades. And they didn't. The truth helped us all stay true to ourselves. I find that for the small and big issues in life, if you don't have to lie to your parents, you don't lie to yourself.

And that's what we need to do now, as we continue the roller-coaster ride through the next decade as the revolution unfolds. Our operating system needs an upgrade. Too many old ways of thinking are no longer viable. They just don't work in this new world we're creating. They twist our thoughts and words to fit into an old schematic. And so we lie. We can keep what is good from the old ways while letting the rest go. But the powerful don't like to give up their power, and so we each have to stand in our truth so that there is so much Truth shining out we can't ignore it. The future is calling us. And we need to see and speak the truth if we're ever going to make it.

Sagittarius Full Moon

