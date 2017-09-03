- Advertisement -

The Cosmic Story: Pisces/Virgo Full Moon, 2017

Demeter and Persephone: Honoring our Harvest

After the big buildup to the Leo Total Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017, don't feel let down if your life hasn't changed yet. The solar eclipse was a New Moon, so this new life was conceived in the dark -- Secret. New. Unknown. Lots of issues are coming up to be resolved. Everyone is very tired. Just like after a new Birth. So stay quiet and listen within.

Mars has reached the eclipse degree this weekend (September 2-3), so notice what new things come up for you. Also Mercury is retrograde until September 5th, the day before this Full Moon. He stations on the degree of the solar eclipse, 29* Leo, (A mermaid emerges from the ocean waves ready for rebirth in human form), so he'll retrieve the message of the eclipse before heading back into Virgo to fine tune it. Let the energy of this important eclipse unfold in its' own time and own way. Follow your instincts. Trust your Heart. Stay true to your vision.

At this first Full Moon after the Leo Eclipse, we're blessed with an out-of-sign opposition in the signs of Virgo and Pisces, since the lunar cycle shifted with this 2nd Leo New Moon. Now for a year or so we'll have New Moons in one sign and the following Full Moon in completely different signs. We'll have to stretch ourselves consciously to learn the lessons offered to us. (The usual Moon cycle is for the New Moon in a sign to come before the Full Moon that corresponds to that sign -- for example, a Leo New Moon gives rise to an Aquarius/Leo Full Moon. Because our lunar calendar is different from the solar calendar we live by, every few years we either get 2 New Moons in a sign or 2 Full Moons (a Blue Moon) in a sign. Then the energies flip.)

Instead of a big Leo realization about our creative expression and self-confidence, which we hopefully experience at the Aquarius/Leo lunar eclipse on August 7th, we're going to dive deep in the Collective Unconscious (Pisces Moon) to see those aspects of life which we've neglected and abandoned in favor of our patriarchal need to 'get ahead'. As we deal with our shadows, we can figure out how we can be of service (Virgo Sun) to our world. But before we can be of service, we have to integrate our own body, soul and spirit. That's Virgo's purpose: to integrate all of who we are so we can offer our talents and gifts to the world.

With the Sun now traveling through the sign of Virgo, the Eternal Virgin, it is time to honor the ancient Great Mother of Life and Death, Demeter and Persephone. Long before Jesus the Christ died and was re-born again, the Goddess went through her natural transformations, descending to the Underworld of Renewal to bring back the riches of Life. Virgo is symbolized by a celestial Woman bearing a sheaf of wheat. She is the source of the Harvest. She is also the Virgin Mother, with her Child seated in her lap, symbolic of the life she brings forth. She is both seed and fruit, Mother and Daughter.

This divine Mother and Daughter teach us about soul, about cycles and about belonging to ourselves. Demeter is the Goddess of all things that grow upon the Earth, a goddess of abundance and fertility. Her daughter Persephone is the soulful aspect of that growth, the aspect of life which knows when it's time to grow and when it's time to die, knowing that in time, She will be reborn again. While we do not know what the Eleusinian Mysteries entailed, we can guess from the symbolism that it had to do with knowledge of the immortality of the soul and the possibility of its rebirth throughout time.

We have arrived at the harvest season, when we gather in our harvest and save seeds for the future. Nature shows us that we need a time of rest and quiet, a time for the fields to lie fallow, for the seeds to lie in the dark so that they can germinate in time for next year's new growth.

At this part of the cycle, Persephone is not the Flower Maiden of Spring but the Medial Woman who knows how to traverse different dimensions of life. She is the harvest who willingly dies so that new life can be regenerated by the healing sleep in the dark. We too have to rejoice in our harvest -- the life we've lived up until now. Instead of seeing our mistakes, our 'missed chances' and our fears, it's a time to validate the life we've been living by honoring it, being nurtured by it and then letting it go.

Because Persephone was willing to go into the Underworld (before patriarchy, She was not ravished by Pluto but went willingly), She can take our life's harvest and lay it to rest in the underworld. While we do this every year, this year we are called to honor what came before the Leo Solar Eclipse and then lay it to rest. The Pisces Collective Unconscious will gather it in as a part of human experience. This theme is echoed by the opposition between Pluto, the Lord of the Underworld and the asteroid Ceres (Demeter's Roman counterpart) that has been moving through our skies this past month. We are ready to descend into our own underworld to find those seeds for the future.

And then, we await the birth of our new story, our new life, our new purpose. This new life is one of service (Virgo) to our collective well-being and oneness (Pisces). The first thing to do is step away from the patriarchal paradigm of spirit and belief (which has devolved into the Protestant Work Ethic belief that if we have money we're saved and if we're poor we're sinners), then away from its rules and categories, and finally get back into our bodies and realign ourselves with our original blueprint for our life. The purpose we reincarnated to manifest after we worked through the pain and insecurity of coming up against our society's twisted expectations. Once we are free of these patriarchal strictures, we can be free to create our own life, the life of our spirit.

The first step in this new life is to release and honor what has come before -- the life-giving and life-denying experiences we went through to get to this point. To honor the person we have become now. If we can't love this self, how can we love our higher Self?

Persephone voluntarily goes into the underworld to gather in the dead and honor them. We need to do the same if we're going to change our society and re-make it into one where we are all equal, where life doesn't revolve around how much money we have but how much we contribute to our communities and each other. A society that is based on all living beings -- including Mother Earth -- having a healthy, creative, fulfilled life. We are at that point in our human evolution where we have the power to change our collective destiny if we have the will.

