The Cosmic Story: Leo/Aquarius Lunar Eclipse, January 20-21, 2019

The Cosmic Story: Leo/Aquarius Blood Moon, Lunar Eclipse, 2019

Embodying Our Lion-Hearted Being of Light

Male Lion
Male Lion
(Image by adamtusk)   Details   DMCA

Even though I promised myself a break after 12 years of writing New and Full Moon reports, I find myself wanting to write about this lunar eclipse. Perhaps because it sits on my Aquarius Jupiter, or because the Cancer North Node is on my Moon or that Neptune is squaring my ascendant. Or that the first eclipse of this series, the total solar eclipse of August 2017 occurred on my Saturn in Leo.


This final eclipse in Leo/Aquarius is a bookend to the Leo Solar Eclipse of August 21, 2017, which marked the shift in nodal axis from Virgo/Pisces to Leo/Aquarius. For one last time, we are experiencing an eclipse in these signs before all the eclipses shift to Cancer/Capricorn for the next year and a half.


It is said that the constellation of Leo represents our urge to evolve our consciousness, to evolve to a higher state of being human . Carl Jung saw Leo as the sign of individuation -- the act of becoming uniquely one self. Leo is associated with the Sun, the source of light, warmth and life. And Leo is associated with the heart, which is the real source of greater consciousness.


And in Linda Turner 's book , The Mystery of the White Lion , she brings up the point that while here in the northern hemisphere we are watching the precession of the Equinoxes from the world age of Pisces into Aquarius, it also gives rise to the fact that in the southern hemisphere, they will be precessing into the Age of Leo on their Spring Equinox.


Each astrological Age has a shadow side reflected in the southern hemisphere. As we approach the Age of Aquarius, we are also engaging in its' opposite sign of Leo, which was rising on the Spring Equinox in the North about 11,500 BC.


So while we wait for the Age of Aquarius, we are also preparing to engage our Leo side -- each of us has to individuate and become the queen or king. That means, we each have to mediate between heaven and Earth, between spirit and matter, between individuals and the group.


Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Cathy Pagano is the author of a new book, "Wisdom's Daughters: How Women Can Change the World". Cathy trained at the C. G. Jung Institut-Zurich in dream interpretation, then got her M.A. in Counseling Psychology in Feminine Spirituality, and (more...)
 

