The Cosmic Story: 1st Leo New Moon, July 23, 2017

Sekhmet: The Sacred Power of the Sun

This morning, just after Mars moved into Leo, I got a skype call from my grandson who's just about to have his first Mars return. He roared like a Lion for me, showed off his stuffed animals and let me enjoy his playing. That's Mars in Leo for you. With the Sun in the last few degrees of Cancer, family and fun, sons and grandsons can make your day!

We're about to enter the twilight zone -- a lunar month that begins with a Leo New Moon, which grows into a partial Lunar Eclispe in Aquarius/Leo and ends with another Leo New Moon that is also a powerful Solar Eclipse. This is the month when we reclaim our heart's power to transform our life with love. This is a month to open to the power of creation and let it rip through our psyches until we are breathless with the fun and wonder of the Light. This is the month to step into our heart's power.

Since Mars will be conjunct this 1st Leo New Moon, he's in the spotlight. In the past 6 week as Mars journeyed through Cancer, he dove deep into our emotional depths to explore what our souls really desire. Just after he arrived home (Cancer) on June 9th, he made a delightful sextile to Venus in Taurus, who inspired him to envision a future full of environmental justice, love, peace and pleasure, perfecting just after the Sagittarius Full Moon and Jupiter ended his retrograde. Venus helped him get his head aligned with his heart regarding his deepest desires concerning partnership, family and our individual soul desires. What did you discover about your need for security, love, relationship and family?

Then a few weeks later on June 24-25, Mars was challenged by Jupiter to make good on his truth, instead of overreacting to his situation. Did you choose partnership over domination? Where you able to step into real partnership? On the 26th he connected with Neptune in Pisces, the World Soul, embracing the wisdom that to be really happy and at peace, everyone else has to feel that way too.

Mercury joined him on the 28th to make sure he was getting the message because on July 2nd, Mars opposed Pluto in Capricorn, giving him the opportunity to choose to go back to aggression and domination or to align his will with the higher Will of divine evolution. What did you choose? On July 17th, Mars squared Uranus in Aries, offering us the opportunity to shape and channel our own unique way of doing things -- or letting things explode because the tension and frustration got too much for us. During those 6 weeks, Mars engaged the dynamic T-Square of revolution, evolution and equality on a feeling level. As he enters Leo, Mars has been reborn!

So now we find ourselves with Mars engaging this first Leo New Moon. There are two New Moons this astrological month, similar to when we have a Blue Full Moon. Every year and a half, the lunar cycle catches up with our solar calender and the moon cycle flips. For the next year or so, after the 2nd Leo Solar Eclipse New Moon, we'll find that the Full Moon will be in different signs than the New Moon. This split will make us work a bit harder to integrate our shadow side and stretch us to allow the seeds of these New Moons to blossom in new territory.

At this Leo New Moon, our inner warrior nature will be filled with Light. And because Regulus, the star at the 'heart of the Lion' has just precessed into tropical Virgo, the underlying energy of our warrior will be decidedly feminine. Yes, we can look to Wonder Woman as an example of this new feminine warrior, dedicated to 'saving the world.' But I'd like to bring in another feminine solar warrior energy for us to contemplate.

Over 10,000 years ago, the Age of Lion held sway. Many people believe the Sphinx was created to represent that age. We also know of an ancient Goddess who probably comes down to us from both Atlantis and Lemuria. The Goddess is Sekhmet, the Lioness Goddess of Egypt. She was the original power of the Sun, way before she became Ra's Eye (after patriarchy demoted her).



Sekhmet at The Sekhmet Temple of Goddess Spirituality,NV

Sekhmet is called the powerful one, a warrior goddess who also heals. She was known by 1000 names, although only a few are known to us now. Here are a few of her Sacred Names.

Sekhmet,

Lady of Fragrance,

