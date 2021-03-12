The Cosmic Story: Pisces New Moon 2021

The earth was without form, and void;

and darkness was on the face of the deep.

And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters.

The Book of Genesis









This weekend's Pisces New Moon is the last New Moon of the astrological year of 2020.

It was just a year ago that we all became aware of the COVID virus and the world went into lockdown. While many people are annoyed, upset, anxious, fearful, lonely and bored from a year of self-isolation, it was a great year for Mother Earth's health and for people awakening to our unity in a world-wide crisis, forcing many of us to take responsibility for our lives - and for the life of our home planet.

Not everyone is built to be introverted or a hermit, but in many ways this year was a collective vision quest, a journey into the wilderness of our own souls and our collective soul. Now, as we transit through the sign of Pisces once again, we can let the traumas of last year dissolve in the watery depths and embrace the vision of the lessons we've learned.

Pisces is the sign of the Source, of the immaterial dimensions of soul and spirit. Jung called it the sign of the Collective Unconscious, that psychic realm that holds all our hopes and dreams and fears about life as well as all the knowledge of how to live life. It is the realm of our collective wisdom as well as the realm where we can connect to Source.





