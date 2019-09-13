The Cosmic Story: Pisces/Virgo Full Moon, Friday the 13th

The Cosmic Story: Pisces/Virgo Full Moon: September 13-14, 2019

Embodying the Vision: Practical Magic



Moonrise at Narragansett Beach

Each New And Full Moon bring us different energy filters, different emotional flows, different perspectives on life, different challenges and blessings to face. These we spin into the tapestry of our lives.

While the changing Moon cycles have so many variables that effect us on subtle levels, it is at the Full Moon that we feel her power most consciously. Her orbit close or far from the Earth, the place of her rising in the East and setting in the West, affect us visrally. Her zodiacal sign and energy, which is a human system for understanding cosmic laws, helps us understand the meaning of the moment. If we allow the light to fill us.

So, this Pisces/Virgo Full Moon is not only the Harvest Moon (the Full Moon closest to Fall Equinox, giving light to the harvesters in the nighttime fields) it is also a mystic moonlight which can bring us visions of how we can be of service to the world. Virgo has the integrity to be of service in times of need, and Pisces provides the connection with the World Soul of Mother Earth the Anima Mundi.

What is the world crying for? How can we be of service?

At the Virgo New Moon on August 30th, we saw a linup of Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars all the personal planets definitely planting themselves in the seed of this New Moon. In the two weeks since then, all of these planetary energies have come into a helpful relationship to the stabilizing influence of Saturn and the transformative energy of Pluto in Capricorn, as well as in a challenging aspect to the Neptune/Jupiter square. Our instructions were to realize what we believe (Jupiter/Neptune) and to regenerate how we see ourselves (Sun) and our security needs (Moon), how our minds work (Mercury), what our hearts want (Venus) and how to go about getting it (Mars).

What new realizations have you had these past few weeks about yourself, your relationships and the state of the world? With the devastation of the Bahamas and the storm's effect on eastern North America during hurricane Dorian, what is that making you feel about climate change and how you'll deal with it? Have you fallen into depression and despair or are you feeling optimistic that the world will finally do something about helping Mother Earth heal?

I was listening to my friend Caroline Casey talk with Michael Stuart Ani about the environmental crisis and the ancient ritual of the Ghost Dance 'a ritual created to save the human strand in the weave of Nature'. It's how we dance life into being. Our work is to re-establish ourselves in Nature's tapestry instead of unraveling it. And what came out of that discussion is the idea not new that we can help Mother Earth by our intentions. It's not just our actions that will help heal Mother Earth it is also our focus and intentions that can help as well. Just remember "Intent is magic's most important ingredient and belief is the spine of intent." (Alyson Noel The Soul Seeker series)

What are your intentions? What do you believe is possible? As we leave the patriarchal mindset of the only reality is 3 D reality, how can we bring our spirituality into our everyday lives and create miracles? That's the evolution we're called on to make. The realization that we're all one and that intentions do matter.





Pisces/Virgo Full Moon on Friday the 13th!: Practical Magic

This Friday's Pisces Full Moon occurs at 9:33pm PDT on September 13th, and on September 14th at 12:33am EDT/ 5:33am GMT.

