Life Arts

The Continuity of A Baseball Historian's Interest

By William P. Homans
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Headlined 3/31/17

Third Generation Red Sox Nation Citizen
(Image by self)
Back in 2011 I set aside my geopolitical concerns for a few moments and put on my baseball historian's hat, (click here 8/1/2011) inspired by a discussion I was tangentially part of as to whether star Boston Red Sox right fielder Dwight Evans deserved to be in the baseball Hall of Fame. I opted that he did not, and began a discussion of what I thought writers from the Baseball Writers who vote for such inductees should be thinking about when evaluating candidates.

Several years later, after the induction of three pitchers and one position player in 2015, I commented in some of my usual writing environs-- but somehow, not OpEdNews-- about how the job of deciding inductions was getting done with mixed results, and I argued that not using the reasonable system of baseball historian Bill James resulted in the induction of at least one questionable Hall of Fame candidate.

In the process of making the argument I made two years ago, I more formally introduced the readers to Bill James. Anyone actually interested in baseball as a history, an institution, needs to curl up with his books.

So, as I said then,

Expansion means that there are far more truly qualified candidates for the Hall of Fame in comparison with those already enshrined than there were when there were 8, or 10, teams per league, The problem is that this does lead to the enshrining of the very very good, of whom one was elected in this election, along with the great, of which three were elected.

Any fan, or more than fan (I am a Third-Generation Citizen of Red Sox Nation, and a Baseball Monk), who is truly interested in seeing clearly, or prescribing clearly, how the process of enshrining members of sports Halls of Fame should be adapted to accommodate the reality of more clearly statistically qualified candidates due to expansion should read Bill James from 1985 (James, Bill, "The Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract", Villard Books, NY 1986). This is from pages 180-181. If you're a fan, you need this book, it will be a constant companion, I consider it a baseball writing masterpiece.

James provides general definitions for Hall of Famers, and then later provides his considerations of which definition the BBWAA must have been using to confirm this candidate or that. I will take the time to type this out for you all.

Mind you, James doesn't provide us with a similar chart of who might be let in as pitchers, but you can consider who's gotten in just now, and their qualification in comparison to the Hall as a whole. James, a humorous man, is being a little bit understated when he calls some choices the Hall has made in the past "idiosyncratic."

Definition A: A Hall of Famer is any player who could reasonably be argued to be the greatest ever at the position he played. Babe Ruth, Willie Mays and Walter Johnson would be typical Hall of Famers at this level.

Definition B: A Hall of Famer is a player who is one of the greatest ever at the position he played. Such a player should be the dominant player in his position while he is active, with the exception of the relatively rare occurrence of talent doubling up on a position, like Mantle and Mays in the 1950s and 60s. A Hall of Famer should be the biggest star on the field at almost any time. Such a player would ordinarily be the biggest star on a pennant-winning team. This definition would let into the Hall of Fame such players as Joe Morgan, George Sisler, Al Kaline and Joe Cronin.

Definition C: A Hall of Famer is a player who is consistently among the best in the league at his position. Such a player would ordinarily be the biggest star on his team unless it was a pennant-winning team, in which case he would be regarded as one of the most valuable members of the team.This definition would make room in the Hall of Fame for such players as Billy Williams, Willie Stargell, Billy Herman, Fred Clarke, Johnny Evers and Harry Heilmann.

Definition D: A Hall of Famer is a player who rises well above the level of the average player, a player who would be capable of contributing to a pennant-winning team and would be one of the outstanding players on an average team. This definition would include such players as Joe Rudi, Wally Schang, Lloyd Waner (Little Poison), Eppa Rixey (who was elected by the Veterans Committee with a 266-251 career won-lost record. Rixey is the only pitcher besides Johnson among James' examples, but I'm sure you can extrapolate the definitions when considering pitchers statistically) and Tommy McCarthy.

Thus, James here has delineated the steps down from All-time Greatest to Very Very Good. In the most recent elections of four players-- three pitchers and a player, and because there are more pitchers in the major leagues than any other position, there is always going to be a greater prevalence of at least nominally qualified candidates knocking on the door-- I conclude that two Definition B Hall of Famers and two Definition C Hall of Famers were elected. And one of those is borderline with Definition D.

Johnson and Martinez are the Definition B players, and no one can possibly deny that for both peak and career value Johnson is one of the All-Time Greats. He borders on Definition A, though one would PROBABLY not say he was greater than Walter Johnson or Lefty Grove. I watched him once beat the Sox without his best stuff. If you thought Don Drysdale's motion was snaky and intimidating, well, you should have seen Randy Johnson.

Martinez led the league in ERA 5 times-- only Lefty Grove with 9 has more-- winning percentage 3 times and strikeouts 3 times. He won 3 Cy Young Awards in 4 years. Injuries eventually shortened his career, but he must rank in the top 10, maybe higher, for peak value as a pitcher. A solid Definition B Hall of Famer.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...





The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

William P. Homans

Author 62250

(Member since Mar 30, 2011)


  New Content

Ever since the election of Donald Trump and all that has followed, my interest in sports has greatly waned. I have not even looked for a moment at Spring Training records or stories. I try to keep up with boxing, particularly the welterweight and heavyweight divisions. NASCAR, no matter that the drivers are still actually risking their lives like they were when I was growing up with stock car racing, has become too much like WWF for me.

Ghosts and memories remain. Ted Williams. Mickey Mantle. Junior Johnson. Banjo Mathews. Bobby Orr. Flickers on the memory tape.

Oh yeah, the bowlers. Don Carter. Buddy Bomar. "Wrong Foot Louie" Campi. Bowling has never been looked at as a "major" sport, although when I was watching the greats on TV in the 1950s, it was still nearly as widely played a sport as baseball or basketball, and the top matches were prime-time entertainment.

I thought I'd bowl all my life, but injuries from work and sports forced me to retire, unable to even bowl one league night a week without severe pain. On November 21, 2011 I bowled my last 700 series, and January 12, 2012 I gave my bowling balls and shoes to a young fellow for his trophy case, paid the league secretary for the rest of the year, walked out, drove home and I've never been in a bowling alley again.

If you can't practice, you can't do good, and if you can't do good, why compete? I'm glad I can still dance.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 6:58:53 PM

Author 0
