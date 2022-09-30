 
 
The Coming Nuclear War: Pros and Cons

My foot's gettin' itchy, my hands a bit hot,
Thinking as I am about having but nought,
A cupboard as empty as A. Blinken's eyes,
No honey for my toast or ketchup for fries,
Yes, the time has come to start freezing some beef,
Before nukes fly for our Geezer-in-Chief.
.
'Cause fast in a corner is he puttin' Putin,
With no choice but to start scrappin' and shootin',
This to the applause of the media mainstream,
Who think the cornering of Russia a scream,
And can't get enough of Zelensky's tough talk,
Since it's his soldiers who must walk the tough walk.
.
This just needs a spark, it's a question of time
Till the balloon goes up and rockets do climb,
And because in the West in this we've no voice,
Our media just baa and the pols give no choice,
The average fellow must for himself shift,
By the ton store canned food, if you get my drift.
.
Such great ramifications ram far and wide:
On finishing college or becoming a bride.
If the world's gonna end, to paraphrase Woody,
I paid too much for my Ralph Lauren hoodie.
As to the mortgage, I may as well park it,
Since my fellow man'll be out of the market.
.
On the upside, global warming won't worry
Because CO2 trends will fall in a hurry;
No more hassling with social distance and masks,
Or painting the house or dull Saturday tasks,
Or curing addictions, paying the piper,
Since for one's health one needn't get hyper.
.
Yes, after centuries of the Age of Reason,
We'll get to see live the last ep of the season.
Unlike our descendants who it all have missed,
We'll know who's the culprit and who gets kissed,
Have front-row seats on the Second Coming of Christ:
And know if it was true or just a cheap heist.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

