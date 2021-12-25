The Coming New Year

Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 12/25/2021 at 10:59 PM EST



Big Ben. Happy New Year

2022 - A year marked by trepidation, trials, tribulation or triumph; ticking time will tell

Alas! if we could, but fleetingly glance into the deepest, clearest, mystical, magical well

Or perchance, with desperate abandon, throw countless shiny coins, into Rome's baroque, Trevi Fountain

Eliciting winged pledges of help, and good fortune, to surmount every advancing mountain

Shakespeare's ugly, bearded, witchy-hags cackle, into their evil cauldron: 'Double, double, toil and trouble'

Assuring Macbeth a bloody, kingly throne; every tyrant's darkest, depraved, self-indulgent dream

Imaginably, humanity will awaken, ere long, and burst out of its somnolent, sinister, hostile bubble

Sinking the authoritarian, piratical armada, sailing on roaring, roiling, anti-democracy, fetid seas

A noxious brotherhood sworn to chaos, iniquity and avarice; their profane refrain: Just-for-us

Is 2022 a year for the flowering and bitter harvest, of the cruel, egoistic, deadly, narcissus?

**

2022 ! what we have thus far wrought is hardly, hearty food for cheerful, endearing thought

To be or not to be: The beginning of the scary, dangerous end, or the end of our gloomy, ominous beginning?

Does humanity manage to wing it; or left frazzled, unmoored, undone and - swinging

Economic justice; a sick joke, as the rich get richer, and the poor drown in wretched destitution

