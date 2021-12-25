The Coming New Year

Big Ben. Happy New Year
2022 - A year marked by trepidation, trials, tribulation or triumph; ticking time will tell
Alas! if we could, but fleetingly glance into the deepest, clearest, mystical, magical well
Or perchance, with desperate abandon, throw countless shiny coins, into Rome's baroque, Trevi Fountain
Eliciting winged pledges of help, and good fortune, to surmount every advancing mountain
Shakespeare's ugly, bearded, witchy-hags cackle, into their evil cauldron: 'Double, double, toil and trouble'
Assuring Macbeth a bloody, kingly throne; every tyrant's darkest, depraved, self-indulgent dream
Imaginably, humanity will awaken, ere long, and burst out of its somnolent, sinister, hostile bubble
Sinking the authoritarian, piratical armada, sailing on roaring, roiling, anti-democracy, fetid seas
A noxious brotherhood sworn to chaos, iniquity and avarice; their profane refrain: Just-for-us
Is 2022 a year for the flowering and bitter harvest, of the cruel, egoistic, deadly, narcissus?
**
2022 ! what we have thus far wrought is hardly, hearty food for cheerful, endearing thought
To be or not to be: The beginning of the scary, dangerous end, or the end of our gloomy, ominous beginning?
Does humanity manage to wing it; or left frazzled, unmoored, undone and - swinging
Economic justice; a sick joke, as the rich get richer, and the poor drown in wretched destitution
