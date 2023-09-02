 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Coming American/NATO Phase of the Ukraine War

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Parted in two
Parted in two
(Image by cogdogblog)   Details   DMCA

On a recent trip to America, my first since 2019, I was struck by a lot of changes in American life. The jump in profanity, for one. People who on my last visit rarely swore inevitably used "f*cking" for emphasis. "sh*t" has become synonymous with "stuff." Women have lost all sense of style and rarely dress with greater elegance than a track suit, their hair pinned up or shaven or left laying around their shoulders like party streamers. Maybe the long periods of home isolation in loose-fitting garb have dumbed down their sense of aesthetics. Or maybe I'm accustomed to Spanish women, who never leave home without checking the mirror. And prices! I paid 24 bucks for three ice-cream cones. A glass of restaurant wine went for a minimum of 8 dollars. What's happened to this cutthroat capitalism that's supposed to keep prices down?

And another change was the even greater sense of indifference to news from abroad; perhaps this too is a result of the cocooning years of Covid. Among educated, well-informed folks I found no interest -- no curiosity, no concern -- about the war in Ukraine. No anger either: the U.S. could have refurbished much of its dumpy infrastructure with the money it has spent on its ill-fated gambit there. No outrage either: it has destroyed this corrupt but inoffensive breadbasket country in pursuit of questionable geopolitical aims, and even if the reporting on it has been shriekingly one-sided, at least it has been a staple of nightly newscasts. But nobody I talked to knows anything about it or wants to know. The neocons are truly free to run the world.

Which must be a great comfort to them as the Ukrainian war effort sputters and staggers. Surely by now the willingness of low-level grunts to throw themselves into the meat-grinder is failing. Kiev desperately sends drones (with help) to Moscow, blows up (with help) Russian ships, bombs (with help) the Kerch Bridge, hoping to provoke some type of reaction; Russia simply lowers the bar on civilian attacks. The final collapse of Ukraine's war effort, probably some time in autumn, is in the offing, and those slick neocons must be sitting around their cocktails with their top buttons undone and their ties much loosened -- with apologies to Victoria Nuland, who's probably baking some extra loads of cookies to take her mind off things, and will send these morale-boosters to the guys in the trenches, Maidan Plaza not being the cool place it used to be.

What to do? Ted Galen Carpenter, in a recent article, said what many analysts (outside the mainstream media) are thinking: "The apparent failure of Kiev's current military offensive confirms that future significant gains are improbable. It is uncertain, though, if America's foreign policy hawks are smart enough to abandon a used pawn."

"Uncertain" is a polite term. Imagine a Ukrainian capitulation and President Biden shrugging and saying, "Well, we tried." Just to say it aloud shows you how ridiculous that is. The Biden people cannot possibly walk away from Ukraine after spending 100 billion dollars and all their international prestige.

There's talk in the mainstream media, as Carpenter mentions, about poor generalship and poor morale and poor effort -- this to prepare U.S. public opinion (though as I observed in America, the public has none) for an exit. However, after hyping the obvious bravery of Ukrainians for so long, this excuse is not going to play well in Peoria. And after the debacle in Afghanistan, the Biden people no longer have the stomach to absorb another one.

Let's look at history. What does America do when it finds itself in a foreign-adventure hole? Dig itself out? No, it digs itself deeper. It's not even worth citing examples.

Let's look at geopolitics. What will happen to NATO if Ukraine goes bust? Nothing good. What will happen to the foreign-policy establishment's determination to stay Numero Uno in the world? China allied with Russia is an unbeatable foe. Either America eliminates Russia as an important power, or it must accept the new multipolar world with China as co-chair. It's just that simple. It would take years to develop another severe provocation of Russia -- in Finland or the Baltic countries, for example. America doesn't have the time.

Probably the best thing that could happen to the neocons is a new coup d'e'tat in Kiev in which the generals took over, sent Zelensky more-or-less intact to his villa in Italy, and sued for peace with Russia. That would at least save immediate American face, and you can bet the guys with the loosened ties have mulled this one over.

But it wouldn't solve their geopolitical problems: NATO, China, the multipolar world in which America would have one front-row seat among several others.

No, their only option is somehow to go to war with Russia. (And this, I believe, is why Putin has gone so slow with the war: he's needed the time to build up for the inevitable, in terms of men, material, and allies.) The trouble with this option is the need to convince the American public. They might be asleep at the wheel of democracy, but war wakes them up, and they are not morning people. How to do it?

As I see it, there are three ways. One possibility is an incremental approach, which we may be seeing in attacks on Russian shipping. From there, one moves to a no-fly zone and attacks on its planes until -- whoops! -- a Russian commercial airliner gets shot down. (Well, the Russkies were responsible for that KLM flight, weren't they? So we just got back at them for it.)

Another possibility is a classic false-flag event that those creative people at the CIA are so good at; practice does indeed make perfect. The American public would be aroused and angry and ready to send their army -- as long as it's all-volunteer -- to shore up Ukrainian defenses and knock off a few of those damn commies (Whaddaya mean they're not commies anymore?).

A third option is more risky, but what is risk to these folks so proud of taking them? After all, the NordStream sabotage went splendidly; the media helped out, and in Europe no one even mentions it anymore. That risk is a surprise nuclear attack. Surprise: the command structure shattered, but someone in charge left to threaten. Something like, "If you stand down now, you're the new chief of the (bruised) Russia. And we'll send lots and lots of folks to help you rebuild, and don't worry about their uniforms, they're just for show." But only God and Putin know what their reaction would be.

In short, the war in Ukraine is not ending, but entering its second phase. For the neocons will not admit a mistake, a defeat, or a debacle. Remember that guy who said history is over?

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Richard Behan

Become a Fan
(Member since Oct 1, 2016), 1 fan, 13 articles, 19 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

G'day, Phil,

I've been here watching it all happen, the implosion of our country, and my incremental observations endorse coincidentally your culture-shocked exposition here. We are pretty well, yes, fucked.

Ah, but maybe not. If we can become a POST-post-truth society soon enough (see my OEN piece almost adjacent to yours) maybe there's hope.

Maybe not. How can a man under 4 indictments for 91 felonies be seriously, let alone deliriously considered a legitmate candidate for the presidency?

Good to cross trails again, no matter.

Cheers,

Dick Behan

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 8:01:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend