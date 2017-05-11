

Crime Scene

The Comey Non-Crisis

CNN commentator and author Jeffrey Toobin served as an apologist for Clinton in her Servergate scandal on grounds that she was " not clear " about classification and also " at sea with technology." He has called the Comey firing " a grotesque abuse of power by the president of the United States." This provided the marching orders for Clinton Democrats on the attack again. They could not be more wrong again.

James Comey is either a political hack who does not know the fundamental difference between motive and intent in criminal law or he deliberately lied in claiming there was insufficient evidence of intent to prosecute Clinton for her intentional mishandling of government records on her private server. For this reason he should have been fired, if not impeached, long ago.

The overt reason that Comey was fired should be easy for progressives to accept as good cause. That reason, based on democratic principle, was explained in a professional manner by Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein in his Memorandum to the Attorney General dated May 9. 2017. The Memorandum was adopted, with some additional unnecessary boilerplate, by Attorney General Sessions, and in turn accepted, irrelevantly annotated with his equivalent of a tweet, and then acted upon by President Trump. The reason for firing provided in the Memorandum is Comey's unprofessional "handling of the conclusion of the investigation of Secretary Clinton's emails." Not firing Comey on this ground would have constituted a precedent undermining democratic norms.

The Memorandum concludes, first, that Comey "was wrong to usurp the Attorney General's authority on July 5, 2016" when he chose to announce his legal opinion that the case against Clinton should not be prosecuted.

Second, notwithstanding Loretta Lynch's conflict of interest from improperly meeting with Bill Clinton at the Phoenix airport, "The FBI Director is never empowered to supplant federal prosecutors and assume command of the Justice Department." By issuing his own legal opinion confusing motive with intent, then, Comey exceeded the institutional powers of the government's chief investigator, even if Lynch has seemed to authorize him to do so.

Third, when such a conflict does require "recusal" of the Attorney General: "There is a well-established process for other officials to step in." Instead Comey "announced his own conclusions " without the authorization of duly appointed Justice Department leaders." In other words, Lynch's ambiguous recusal from Servergate matters did not leave her with any authority to circumvent the normal process and authorize Comey's unusual usurpation of authority from those senior lawyers in DOJ who are lawfully empowered to take over command in such circumstances.

These first three reasons are sufficient grounds for firing Comey, while also implicitly impeaching Loretta Lynch's handling of the matter, for her own equal complicity in breaking these rules. But the Memorandum is not about Lynch, and does not critizice her role except by implication. Even more indirectly it is also about Obama, since he hired both of these Wall Street operatives after the Clinton email affair became known. Obama is subject to criticism for allowing this wrongdoing to occur on his watch. But this criticism is not expressly mentioned in the Memorandum. The Memorandum relates solely to Comey's own errors that justify his firing.

There are more of these errors in which Lynch and Obama are not direcdtly involved.

Fourth, Comey violated a "longstanding principle: we do not hold press conferences to release derogatory information about the subject of a declined criminal investigation." Comey's press conference was a "textbook example" of what prosecutors should not do. Any legitimate exceptions to this rule do not include the FBI acting on its own, "sua sponte."

The Memorandum thus implicitly rejects any role that Obama and Lynch had in arranging for Comey to circumvent DOJ professional prosecutors by conducting such a public event. Lynch's announcement of an ambiguous non-recusal so that Comey could play this role of exonerating Clinton on the grounds of Comey's amateurish confusion of motive with intent was interpreted by the Memorandum not to include the conduct of a press conference without the consent of DOJ lawyers. Lynch is not known to have expressly approved Comey's press conference.

Fifth, and finally, the last straw involved Comey's October 28, 2016 letter to Congress that has drawn steady fire from Clinton Democrats, although it is debatable whether it had the impact on the election they allege it did. This letter might have been intended to balance off, or even disguise, the enormous political favor Comey did when, at the end of the primary season but prior to the July 25 start of the Democratic Convention, Comey chose to publicly recommend against indictment and prosecution for the "derogatory" evidence he acknowledged in his July 5, 2016 press conference.

There is little question that Clinton's delegates may have had a more difficult time rejecting Bernie Sanders' claim to the nomination based on primary irregularities if Clinton was also under indictment. Sanders was more likely, if not virtually certain , to have defeated Trump had he been nominated instead of Clinton. Comey's errors and their specific timing therefore changed history, and the October 28 letter provided him a defense that he was at least balanced in his political impact for and against Clinton.

The last straw apparently dropped when Comey testified to Congress on May 3, 2017 less than a week before the Memorandum and firing and little more than a week after Rosenstein's confirmation by a Senate vote of 94-6 on April 25 th . Comey offered as justification for his improper October 28 letter the false dichotomy between whether he would "speak" or "conceal" the existence of potentially new Servergate evidence. This logical fallacy was an appallingly weak, propagandistic, defense for again violating the tradition that prosecutors and their investigators "refrain from publicizing non-public information." It is understandable that this illogical misrepresentation of his actual range of options in dealing with the possible new evidence revealed incompetence that would finally trigger the Memorandum and consequent firing of Comey sooner rather than later, once Rosenstein was installed in the chain of command to properly initiate that process.

There is a strong argument that since his July 5, 2016 press conference helped rig the election against Sanders Comey should have been fired for the very reasons that the Deputy Attorney General explains in general terms of principle. The Memorandum only deals expressly with Comey's role, without addressing Lynch's equal culpability, or even Obama's role. It does not discuss the facts about Comey's failure to include the Clinton Foundation iwithin the scope of the Servergate investigation. The Clinton Foundation conflicts of interest furnishes a possible culpable Servergate motive, which Comey erroneously claimed was necessary for prosecution. The Memorandum is nevertheless an important historical document because it now clearly forecloses future FBI Directors from using the Comey precedent to play presidential politics with the government's powerful investigatory powers, notwithstanding improper conduct by an Attorney General or even a President in encouraging him to do so. The Memorandum concludes with a section of quotes from other high level DOJ officials critical of Comey's unprecedented actions, which helps to establish the wide bipartisan support for those principles which the Memorandum finds Comey violated.

