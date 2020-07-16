The Comedy Of Errors Will Soon End

I get a number of friendly political calls each day asking about what will happen in the 2020 presidential elections in November. People are anxious, some are scared and most are hoping that President Trump will lose the elections. It's not that Democrat Joe Biden is the perfect choice to replace Trump. Far from it. But he's perhaps the ONLY choice to replace the Caligula kind of politics that was visited and rained down on the United States for the past three years. Right now, the glaring incompetence and gross mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in America is exposing each and every day the unfitness and unsuitability of Donald Trump to be president of the United States.
Indeed, both Senate Republicans and the GOP now have copious amounts of egg on their faces. They hitched their political fortunes to the flaky coattails of Donald Trump who browbeat and conned them into submission in high-jacking the party and making it just another bit player and useful tool in his political arsenal. They are today complicit in his incompetence, insensitivity, and cruelty. It was Republicans in the Senate who let a corrupt, bumbling, fumbling and vainglorious impeached president off the hook for partisan political reasons and who have now inherited the whirlwind. They are bound to Donald Trump's soiled coattails. They, and yes, some Democrats, have been willing enablers of the wrongdoings of a shallow, petty man.Trump has done what Republicans for decades tried to do and he succeeded spectacularly. In the Senate they aided and abetted Trump in cutting taxes for the rich and cracking down on labor unions. And more tellingly, they looked the other way as he gutted environmental and work place safety regulations and ignored the existential threat of climate change. They rubbed their hands in glee when Trump subsidized Big Oil, attacked voting rights, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security- all of the things that improve the quality of life for all Americans. For a presidential candidate who promised to "drain the swamp" he's now neck-deep in the putrid corruption and has added more stinking feces to the swamp. The opportunists in the U.S. Congress saw nothing wrong in this pogrom of undoing EVERYTHING that Barack Obama did while fulling the trough for his fat pigs to greedily wallow in. They smiled and tittered in their bloody hands while Trump unapologetically pushed every racist narrative and policies imaginable. Those Republican policies have enabled all that is today cruel, mendacious and violent. Even as Republicans in Congress did nothing to promote and expand the people's agenda, the fence-sitting soon came to a head when the COVID-19 virus hit America. Almost overnight, the virus exposed the soft underbelly of the Trump Administration and the dithering, sand-dancing of the president himself. Bluntly put: The Trump Administration's approach - from the president on down - to the Coronavirus pandemic is really quite insane. It is, in a word, idiotic, lethal, and cruel. But lo and behold! After three years of silence Republican Party leaders have suddenly found their voice and grown a pair. You see, Trump's non-engagement and stupid politicking when it comes to the Coronavirus is causing real political jitters for Republicans and big business. Belatedly, Republicans and their supporters are now realizing that Trump's crackpotism in denying the pandemic's danger, calling it a hoax, and suggesting all kinds of quixotic cures - including using bleach, UV light, and a dangerous drug with no benefits to COVID-19 victims - is both embarrassing, fodder for ridicule, and just plumb steer crazy. Republican states are now realizing that denying the pandemic and embracing Trump's encouraging public gatherings and ignoring public health recommendations just makes no sense. Indeed, the list of missteps, comical actions and incompetence is long and telling: Suppressing crucial data and discouraging testing, ignoring and silencing public health experts, and on and on. Sure, many of the president's actions provoke uncontrolled laughter but they are serious and predictable deadly consequences and outcomes. Many Republican governors are now finding out that following the advice of a shallow and petty man during a national pandemic is fraught with danger and trigger serious, tragic outcomes. The basic fact is the economy cannot comeback, open up or thrive with a lethal, highly contagious virus ravaging communities all across America. Thing is that it is quite possible to lie and deny your way through a public health catastrophe for a while. Trump has done that adroitly. But, sooner rather than later, that lie (or lies) will be exposed, and leave the liar scrambling to come up with new lies to bamboozle and hoodwink the people. Moreover, the Trump antics is also terrible, counterproductive and perplexing politics. In times of national crisis American presidents are forgiven for their bad behavior, their shortcomings are forgotten, and they rise to the occasion leading America. Heck, Americans are today hungry for genuine leadership that sympathizes with their plight and offers solutions to their problems. Done right Trump would have relegated Democrat Joe Biden to a "has been." But the man is incapable of getting out of his created alternative/alternate reality, temper his arrogance, and suspend his narcissism. President Trump now looks like the soulless incompetent and racist champion of white supremacists hoping to win re-election on "white grievances and wedge issues." In the midst of the pandemic and the thousands of Americans still dying every day, the U.S. economy is an unmitigated disaster. When the CARES Act's unemployment benefits run out on July 31, the already drunk and staggering economy will fall on its face. Both states and the Federal government are facing record high unemployment, acute foreclosures, mass evictions, national food insecurity, and already chronic homelessness - all of which will be multiplied tenfold. But the POTUS seems not concerned with such things, and doing the hard work needed to avert this situation. Instead, he does photo ops in the Oval Office with cans of Goya beans on the desktop, grinning for who knows. The sad thing is that perhaps we're witnessing the curtain call on a flawed and failed presidency. It was a presidency characterized by stunning cruelty, inhumanity, insensitivity, misplaced hubris, and breadth-taking arrogance. It was and is the presidency of a man incapable of positive change, even when such change, can be beneficial to him. Changing course is not in his DNA; it's his way or the highway. He and his ilk have done serious damage to the high office of the United States President by their fawning, genuflecting to a narcissistic and petty man, more selfish and crueler than most human beings. But all of this is the man's fatal flaw and what will do him in - hopefully come November. Sure, three months is a lifetime in politics, and many things can happen. Donald Trump's base - the 40% of American voters that support him no matter what - is still intact. For Joe Biden to win in November all he has to do is "let Trump be Trump." As sure as night follows day, he's going to shoot himself in the foot - again and again and again. This gives me cause for celebration.