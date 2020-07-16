The Comedy Of Errors Will Soon End

I get a number of friendly political calls each day asking about what will happen in the 2020 presidential elections in November. People are anxious, some are scared and most are hoping that President Trump will lose the elections. It's not that Democrat Joe Biden is the perfect choice to replace Trump. Far from it. But he's perhaps the ONLY choice to replace the Caligula kind of politics that was visited and rained down on the United States for the past three years. Right now, the glaring incompetence and gross mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic in America is exposing each and every day the unfitness and unsuitability of Donald Trump to be president of the United States.

Indeed, both Senate Republicans and the GOP now have copious amounts of egg on their faces. They hitched their political fortunes to the flaky coattails of Donald Trump who browbeat and conned them into submission in high-jacking the party and making it just another bit player and useful tool in his political arsenal. They are today complicit in his incompetence, insensitivity, and cruelty. It was Republicans in the Senate who let a corrupt, bumbling, fumbling and vainglorious impeached president off the hook for partisan political reasons and who have now inherited the whirlwind. They are bound to Donald Trump's soiled coattails. They, and yes, some Democrats, have been willing enablers of the wrongdoings of a shallow, petty man.