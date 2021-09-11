The Collective Moral Trauma of the War on Terror: What 9/11 revenge has given us.

On September 11, 1973 The U.S. CIA backed a Coup d'e'tat ousting Chilean President, Salvador Allende by the junta general, Augusto Pinochet at a time when Chili was hailed as the pinnacle of democracy in the Spanish speaking world. Yet during the next few days or weeks, we will be hard pressed to find any corporate news outlets or NPR (which is essentially U.S. State Department Media) reminding us of this criminality in our modern history. No, we will witness the Mother of all media events, to stand at attention for the recognition of 9/11, the day that everyone becomes a patriot and this spectacle has been taking place now for twenty years.

No, this Saturday, the Commander-in-Chief and other men in suits will be disseminating patriotic jingoisms and trumpeting a culture of fear to distract from the internal crisis the Nation faces today. We will forget, that we spent $2.2 trillion (conservative figure that doesn't equate Homeland Security, the Surveillance Complex, the VA, and other agencies of war) on a doomed war, with plenty of ineptitude to go around; that ultimately produced the largest fleecing and redistribution of wealth of U.S. public capital in history.

For witnesses of the spectacle circus, on 9/11, politicians will receive a respite from any perceived accountability and given a Star Spangle Banner Stage. It is a day of photo-ops. No one will have to worry that the House of Cards is ready to fall. There will be celebrated speeches on remembrance- those who have fallen and a carefully crafted narrative- America the beautiful.

What we have already forgotten, is our supposed lessons in Vietnam- the inane military campaign- occupation with an intent to win over the hearts of rice farmers and the lies of defeat that were revealed in the Pentagon Papers. And we all knew that we were lied to about Weapons of Mass Destruction. Now, here we are, withdrawing from the "Graveyard of Empires", humiliated, turning Afghanistan to a Islamic regime, pushing human rights back several decades.

There will be no ticker-tape parade. There will be no sailors kissing random women in Times Square and there will be no Victory Day, but as journalist and public intellectual Chris Hedges postulates, "the Empire never forgets". The Afghani people will suffer immensely but it won't only be from the splinters of Al Qaeda, the Taliban or the newest threat, "Isis Special-K". The U.S. is a maestro of economic terrorism, as shown in Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and nations that refuse to "play ball" in Central America. It is likely we will cut off all of their financial assets, impose sanctions and keep them in a state of fear with drone operations and CIA operatives will be doing the dirty jobs.

Twenty years after the repeated images of the World Trade Center imploding, on every news screen and the white washing of the environmental disaster in New York City, we are left with many unanswered questions. Questions that the public will never know- the 28-page classified documents in the 9/11 Commission Report, How Larry Silverstein knew to buy "terrorist insurance" days before the attack and why the Saudi Government hadn't been investigated, given the attackers were Saudi Nationals?

Many would argue, myself included, that the ambiguous War on Terror that came out on 9/11 was never one to be won. It was a war to fuel the military-industrial-congressional complex. I've ranted twenty years about military profiteering but I've been accused of hyperbole. We are in an historical epoch- the later stages of capitalism and the crumbling of an empire. I can't say this will be the end of our democracy because democracy in America has always been an illusion. It was Alexis de Tocqueville in the 19th Century that wrote about the young nation, in his two Volume magnum opus, "Democracy in America", He had the foreknowledge that the United States, would evolve into a despotic plutocracy.

Even without watching corporate media I am still haunted by 9/11, not because I was at Ground Zero and breathing the noxious dust for months, but because I knew there would be revenge and the fools in Washington with all of their saber rattling and bravado would open the gates of Hell.

In the days that followed the destruction of the towers, I found sanctuary in a wounded city. In New York City there were impromptu memorials and silence. As I read poems and looked at the faces of the people missing, a man pulled out his violin and it seemed to cry. I cried also because I knew this wouldn't be good. A sign seemed to illustrate what I and many other New Yorkers were feeling, "Our grief is not a cry for war". Yet I knew, far away in places like Washington D.C. and Texas, there would be cretinous neo-cons and Blue Dog Democrats propagandizing war.

And now twenty years later, the men with shabby beards in caves won, the military contractors won, the oil industry won, but for the rest of us, we are left with the smoldering remains of a broken system that doesn't serve the interests of its people.

In the days that followed twenty years ago, the word I kept hearing was surreal but what I noticed was the symbolism. U.S. flags being sold to tourists in Chinatown, big pick-up trucks with out- of- state tags flying those same giant size flags and the clash of fundamentalism.

I haven't heard anyone ask in a long time, "why does the Arab world hate us?" Because now I think we finally know. I have often taken on the weight of the world because I live in a country that perpetuates most of the world's violence and this has affected my mental well-being. Nonetheless, lest cognitive dissonance is in the way, many veterans and the population in general are experiencing a dull ache right now, a collective moral trauma.