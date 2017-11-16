Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Clock Is Ticking, GOP!

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 11/16/17

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (16 fans)
- Advertisement -


William P. Homans walks Jessie M.D. Homans down the aisle, November 4, 2017.
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA


Recent polls (except for one poll that Trump touts as approval of him and his policies because it scores him as earning a 46% approval rate) have Trump at historically low levels of approval, deep into the thirties. As my fellow veteran activist Nick Velvet has said, speaking of this polling trend, "It's come down to the worst third of us versus the rest."

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

The Republicans-- establishment, Freedom Caucus, the whole Party, anybody with an R as an affiliation-- now have less than a year to vomit Trump up so they can run away from his record which they have now helped to create. The Pubs own the last political year, and in fact they own the campaign too.


They own their tolerance of the "locker room talk" moment.

- Advertisement -


But enough of our fellow low-information American voters, more than the worst third-- there were too many absolutely ignorant American women who put their intuition in a lock box somewhere on Election Day-- voted for the P-grabber, the most unqualified candidate of a major Party in the history of the United States of America, and here we are in the complex of messes we find ourselves in today.


I'm just a career minor-league pro musician,


Watermelon Slim at Highway 99 Club Seattle WA
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA
,
by necessity a micro-entrepreneur, trying to make another record, tour with it, make some modest sales and keep a roof over my head. Besides that, it's crucial for me to give crowds-- sometimes big, sometimes (like Monday night) very small-- a shot-no-chaser dose of REAL reality.


How the world, and the media, have warped the meaning of the word "reality"! "Reality show." Bah, Humbug!!


But I gotta say that it is pure-D hard to concentrate on just creating music, spreading love and wisdom from the stage, to say nothing of acting in my business self-interest, when I see that most unqualified (and serially self-disqualified, in any era but the post-postmodern one at present) candidate, with a pathologically short attention span and an accompanying inability to reflect, in the Constitutionally protected position of being able to order World War Three. The stakes, which is to say, the consequences of what a president of the US might order, got a quantum higher after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.


Trump's resentful and aggressive behavior, which I would say is underlain by a deep insecurity, is a little mitigated by the fact that the US is not a system that permits, nor a population that yet tolerates, mass murder of its actual first-class citizens (200 workers dead in the North Korean nuclear-testing mountain collapse), or executions of political rivals, even relatives.


Trump himself may be a bully, but he's never actually dealt death by his personal order, which of course Kim Jong-Un has and can. He's not dictator-tough, like Kim, and that should give us some hope that when the Republicans reach the point of desperation for their political livelihood, and make their move to depose him, he will step aside with excuses and appeals, but with no military allies to oppose his ouster and little or no popular violent protest.


People will all say (and it will be no excuse for them because they would have said the same if Hillary Clinton had been elected President and had been impeached-- the Pubs haven't got time for an impeachment process now), "Hey, we always knew he was a crook!"


The American political process will be thrown into some turmoil, because there will have to be a cabinet reset that will take months, and the Democrats, considering the removal of Trump by his own people to be a huge victory, will find their voices and make sure the Pruitts and Perrys and Zinkes (to say nothing of the Kushners ) are outside the Beltway.


More emergency budgets will have to be passed. Emergency allocations for the continued restoration of Puerto Rico (or even of Texas and Florida) may be endangered.


Lots of very bad stuff could happen before a new Republican administration gets its sea legs after the storm it's been left floundering in by the previous captain of the ship of state.


But there will be some reduction of risk of nuclear war, because neither Mike Pence, nor Paul Ryan, nor Orrin Hatch, nor even (maybe more unlikely even than the rest) Rex Tillerson, the next four individuals in the line of presidential succession, will call Kim Jong-Un "Little Rocket Man," and they will not conduct world-altering foreign diplomacy via Twitter!


And none of these non-Bannonite members of the American right wing will give countenance and cover to the alt-right.


I wrote this soon after Charlottesville, it's going on my next CD, to be titled "Church of the Blues" (I'm recording in December). I'm still convinced that there are things worth living and worth dying for. But dern it, it's hard to concentrate...


I GOT THE BLUES FOR MY NATION


Still crying out for the right to be heard

Rolling on down the road, no time for desperation

I don't know if I'll ever see the end

But I've got the blues for my nation


My daddy fought at the beach of Anzio,

He did his duty against the Nazi surge

What's up with us putting up with Nazis on our streets,

Sieg-heiling when they get the urge


Try, try to remember, America,

The deepest, darkest themes they represent

Try to forgive, and live and let live

No matter who might be our president


I got the blues for this country

Nobody makes it out of these blues alive

But if I find that I can't live forever

I'll still be fightin' that Nazi jive


I got the blues for my nation (vamp al coda)

**************************************


The wedding picture
(Image by self)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on November 16, 2017 at 16:16)

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 