- Advertisement -



William P. Homans walks Jessie M.D. Homans down the aisle, November 4, 2017.

(Image by self) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -





- Advertisement -

The Republicans-- establishment, Freedom Caucus, the whole Party, anybody with an R as an affiliation-- now have less than a year to vomit Trump up so they can run away from his record which they have now helped to create. The Pubs own the last political year, and in fact they own the campaign too.





They own their tolerance of the "locker room talk" moment.

- Advertisement -





But enough of our fellow low-information American voters, more than the worst third-- there were too many absolutely ignorant American women who put their intuition in a lock box somewhere on Election Day-- voted for the P-grabber, the most unqualified candidate of a major Party in the history of the United States of America, and here we are in the complex of messes we find ourselves in today.





I'm just a career minor-league pro musician,







Watermelon Slim at Highway 99 Club Seattle WA

(Image by self) Permission Details DMCA







How the world, and the media, have warped the meaning of the word "reality"! "Reality show." Bah, Humbug!!





But I gotta say that it is pure-D hard to concentrate on just creating music, spreading love and wisdom from the stage, to say nothing of acting in my business self-interest, when I see that most unqualified (and serially self-disqualified, in any era but the post-postmodern one at present) candidate, with a pathologically short attention span and an accompanying inability to reflect, in the Constitutionally protected position of being able to order World War Three. The stakes, which is to say, the consequences of what a president of the US might order, got a quantum higher after Hiroshima and Nagasaki.





Trump's resentful and aggressive behavior, which I would say is underlain by a deep insecurity, is a little mitigated by the fact that the US is not a system that permits, nor a population that yet tolerates, mass murder of its actual first-class citizens (200 workers dead in the North Korean nuclear-testing mountain collapse), or executions of political rivals, even relatives.





Trump himself may be a bully, but he's never actually dealt death by his personal order, which of course Kim Jong-Un has and can. He's not dictator-tough, like Kim, and that should give us some hope that when the Republicans reach the point of desperation for their political livelihood, and make their move to depose him, he will step aside with excuses and appeals, but with no military allies to oppose his ouster and little or no popular violent protest.





People will all say (and it will be no excuse for them because they would have said the same if Hillary Clinton had been elected President and had been impeached-- the Pubs haven't got time for an impeachment process now), "Hey, we always knew he was a crook!"





The American political process will be thrown into some turmoil, because there will have to be a cabinet reset that will take months, and the Democrats, considering the removal of Trump by his own people to be a huge victory, will find their voices and make sure the Pruitts and Perrys and Zinkes (to say nothing of the Kushners ) are outside the Beltway.





More emergency budgets will have to be passed. Emergency allocations for the continued restoration of Puerto Rico (or even of Texas and Florida) may be endangered.





Lots of very bad stuff could happen before a new Republican administration gets its sea legs after the storm it's been left floundering in by the previous captain of the ship of state.





But there will be some reduction of risk of nuclear war, because neither Mike Pence, nor Paul Ryan, nor Orrin Hatch, nor even (maybe more unlikely even than the rest) Rex Tillerson, the next four individuals in the line of presidential succession, will call Kim Jong-Un "Little Rocket Man," and they will not conduct world-altering foreign diplomacy via Twitter!





And none of these non-Bannonite members of the American right wing will give countenance and cover to the alt-right.





I wrote this soon after Charlottesville, it's going on my next CD, to be titled "Church of the Blues" (I'm recording in December). I'm still convinced that there are things worth living and worth dying for. But dern it, it's hard to concentrate...





I GOT THE BLUES FOR MY NATION





Still crying out for the right to be heard

Rolling on down the road, no time for desperation

I don't know if I'll ever see the end

But I've got the blues for my nation





My daddy fought at the beach of Anzio,

He did his duty against the Nazi surge

What's up with us putting up with Nazis on our streets,

Sieg-heiling when they get the urge





Try, try to remember, America,

The deepest, darkest themes they represent

Try to forgive, and live and let live

No matter who might be our president





I got the blues for this country

Nobody makes it out of these blues alive

But if I find that I can't live forever

I'll still be fightin' that Nazi jive





I got the blues for my nation (vamp al coda)



**************************************







The wedding picture

(Image by self) Permission Details DMCA



(Article changed on November 16, 2017 at 16:16)