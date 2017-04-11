Mexican Man Working
The Chupacabra
He wandered up
innocently
chasing white wings
away
Delicately finding
sunflower seeds
and millet
Raw exposed skin
startled me
I have never
seen
a chupacabra
before
I laughed at
Miguel
nervous fireside
warning me
about walking
the ranch
unarmed
So
here it is
cold and hungry
stealing seed
I want to
call Miguel
No preocupas
Mi Amigo
No preocupas
But
he was
shot
coming back
Thirsty
I hope he
passed
watched over
by
the Chupacabra
as the
South Texas
sun rose
Big
Red
The folksy
beast
posed no
threat
It was
those that
watched him
work