

Mexican Man Working

The Chupacabra

He wandered up

innocently

chasing white wings

away

Delicately finding

sunflower seeds

and millet

Raw exposed skin

startled me

I have never

seen

a chupacabra

before

I laughed at

Miguel

nervous fireside

warning me

about walking

the ranch

unarmed

So

here it is

cold and hungry

stealing seed

I want to

call Miguel

No preocupas

Mi Amigo

No preocupas

But

he was

shot

coming back

Thirsty

I hope he

passed

watched over

by

the Chupacabra

as the

South Texas

sun rose

Big

Red

The folksy

beast

posed no

threat

It was

those that

watched him

work