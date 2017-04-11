Refresh  

Life Arts

The Chupacabra, A Poem

From flickr.com: Mexican Man Working {MID-71607}
Mexican Man Working
(Image by JustinMcWilliams)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The Chupacabra

He wandered up
innocently
chasing white wings
away

Delicately finding
sunflower seeds
and millet
Raw exposed skin
startled me

I have never
seen
a chupacabra
before

I laughed at
Miguel
nervous fireside
warning me
about walking
the ranch
unarmed

So
here it is
cold and hungry
stealing seed

I want to
call Miguel
No preocupas
Mi Amigo
No preocupas

But
he was
shot
coming back
Thirsty

I hope he
passed
watched over
by
the Chupacabra
as the
South Texas
sun rose
Big
Red

The folksy
beast
posed no
threat

It was
those that
watched him
work

Kevin is (writing about yourself in the third person (illeism) is a trip) an artist/writer/carpenter and frustrated songwriter living in Johnson City, Texas. His latest frustrating songwriting attempt is titled, "I Touched the Hand That Touched (more...)
 

