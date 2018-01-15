Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Chosen One: Maybe God Isn't Any Better At Vetting Than Republicans.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rev. Dan Vojir       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 22149
Become a Fan
  (38 fans)


Yep, he Chose the wrong one. Now what?
(Image by Reverend Dan)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Christian Right's most proffered (and most lame) excuse for supporting Donald Trump is that he is "The Chosen One". This is only second to the cop-out phrase "God works in mysterious ways." If all else fails to look passably reasonable about Trump, use the Chosen One defense.

On Martin Luther King Day, however, Trump's latest blunder, the (now) infamous "shithole countries" comment has made him not the Chosen One, but a pariah - chosen only to inflame racial tensions, and just before a memorial day to a man symbolizing racial unity.

- Advertisement -

At MLK's own Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Rev. Raphael G. Warnak described Trump as a "willfully ignorant, racist, xenophobic, narcissistic con man."

"We will not allow the politics of division to get in the way of the vision of a shared humanity, the vision of what Dr. King called the beloved community, the vision of one nation under God," Warnock said.

- Advertisement -

The fallout from "shithole countries" has taken its toll on Trump's Evangelical base, mostly in the form of silence: Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. have not spoken up. To speak up and defend Trump might expose their own prejudices, like Robert Jeffress and his non-defense:

"What a lot of people miss is, America is not a church where everyone should be welcomed regardless of race and background," Jeffress told The Post.

Yes, that's a pastor putting his political imprimatur on bigotry and racism.

Free Will

- Advertisement -

Trump-rabid Evangelicals conveniently forget one thing: The Chosen One argument goes against man's free will. If God chooses to put someone in office, how does our vote count? If God manipulates our votes like Russian hackers, shouldn't He be indicted for His interference?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years. A former radio talk show host (Strictly Books €" Talk America Radio Network) and book publisher, Dan has connected with some of the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The End Of An Era? Praise The Lord! Televangelist Paul Crouch Dies And Leaves Behind A Life Of Decadence Beyond Belief.

"Some Girls Rape Easy": Hypocrisy, Sex and The Republican War Against Women.

Joining "Bishop" Eddie Long, Prosperity Preacher Creflo Dollar Gets Support From His Fans...ala Mommy Dearest

Forget EBOLA: The Greatest Threat To Africa's Medical Missionaries Is Ann Coulter!

The Vatican's Fake Occupy Implodes: Documents Evoke A History Of Money Laundering, Sexual Terrorism, And Even ... Murder

Holy Misogyny! Dating Advice From Megachurch Minister: "Dress Modestly And Save Yourself ... For Me!"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rev. Dan Vojir

Become a Fan
Author 22149
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 17, 2008), 38 fans, 618 articles, 5 quicklinks, 1027 comments, 57 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Mistakes happen. sh*t happens. But to ascribe both to God is, for some people, beyond the pale. Notice I said "the Christian Right's all-powerful God."

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 10:33:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 