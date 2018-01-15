

Yep, he Chose the wrong one. Now what?

The Christian Right's most proffered (and most lame) excuse for supporting Donald Trump is that he is "The Chosen One". This is only second to the cop-out phrase "God works in mysterious ways." If all else fails to look passably reasonable about Trump, use the Chosen One defense.

On Martin Luther King Day, however, Trump's latest blunder, the (now) infamous "shithole countries" comment has made him not the Chosen One, but a pariah - chosen only to inflame racial tensions, and just before a memorial day to a man symbolizing racial unity.

At MLK's own Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Rev. Raphael G. Warnak described Trump as a "willfully ignorant, racist, xenophobic, narcissistic con man."

"We will not allow the politics of division to get in the way of the vision of a shared humanity, the vision of what Dr. King called the beloved community, the vision of one nation under God," Warnock said.

The fallout from "shithole countries" has taken its toll on Trump's Evangelical base, mostly in the form of silence: Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. have not spoken up. To speak up and defend Trump might expose their own prejudices, like Robert Jeffress and his non-defense:

"What a lot of people miss is, America is not a church where everyone should be welcomed regardless of race and background," Jeffress told The Post.

Yes, that's a pastor putting his political imprimatur on bigotry and racism.

Free Will

Trump-rabid Evangelicals conveniently forget one thing: The Chosen One argument goes against man's free will. If God chooses to put someone in office, how does our vote count? If God manipulates our votes like Russian hackers, shouldn't He be indicted for His interference?

