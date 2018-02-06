Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Chinese in Southern Vietnam

By       Message Linh Dinh       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/6/18

Author 4656
Become a Fan
  (71 fans)

Vinh Chau Chinese in Saigon, 2018
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


In the 17th century, the Manchus conquered China, causing thousands of defeated Chinese soldiers and their families to flee to Vietnam, then divided between north and south. The Nguyen Clan, rulers of the south, granted these Chinese land in nominal Cambodian territory, paving the way for Vietnam's annexation of a third of Cambodia. This obscure history is just another example of how immigrants are used to serve rulers, and how de facto borders are often fluid, to be contested over.

In Bien Hoa, the competent and enterprising Chinese built a thriving port city that traded internationally, and for this achievement, their leader Chen Shangchuan [陳上川] was showered with accolades and honorifics. In the late 18th century, however, this Chinese city was looted then razed by Quang Trung, a rival to the Nguyen Clan. Thousands of Chinese were slaughtered.

In Bien Hoa, there is a modest shrine to Chen Shangchuan, but each Vietnamese town has a street named after Quang Trung, a brilliant general and king who instituted many key economic and social reforms. His butchery of innocent Chinese is but a footnote.

- Advertisement -
Through all the persecution, the Chinese are still doing well in Vietnam, thanks to their human capital. Never dwelling on historical injustices, they merely forge forward. Yesterday, I had coffee with Chan, a 64-year-old Chinese from Vinh Chau, a once miserable backwater on the coast. Visiting it in 1998, I had to endure a primitive ferry crossing plus miles of rocky road. Perched on a low chair in its main market, I had a regrettable bowl of soup.

Thirty years ago, Chan couldn't afford his morning coffee. Now, he owns four houses and a 22-employee business that buys and sells used chains, cables and pulleys, "My son worked for a guy who did this, so that's how we learnt the business. Now, we have clients from all over the country, even in Hanoi."

"Why can't they just buy their chains and cables up there?"

- Advertisement -
"We have the largest stock!" The mustachioed man smiled, "and the best prices. People trust us."

Vietnam's revival results from the economic reforms of Doi Moi. Once the state got out of the way, commerce blossomed, wealth was generated and abject destitution mostly disappeared.

Like most Chinese in Vietnam, Chan betrays an accent when speaking Vietnamese, and his usage of idioms can be slightly odd. Language bonds or repels in a continuum, and a Vietnamese can pick up immediately if you're from the Mekong Delta, Saigon, Hue or Hanoi, etc.

A hands-on boss who's not leery of getting his hands dirty, Chan's at work by 7:30 each morning. "I can't take a vacation. If I'm not here, my employees may pocket some of the receipts, you know, or neglect urgent orders."

During the decade and a half after the Vietnam War, over a million people fled Vietnam by boat, but not Chan, "I had a friend who was a boat builder, so I could have escaped for free, but I didn't go because of my aging father."

To get on boat, one normally had to pay eight gold taels, then risk capture, prison, hunger, thirst, sickness, storms, pirates and death, all in the hope of arriving in Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, China or Hong Kong, yet even then, one may be repatriated, as many were.

- Advertisement -
Although wealthy now, Chan has only been outside Vietnam once, "I have a business associate in Cambodia. He kept saying, 'You must come over!' but I never went, so once, he just showed up and basically kidnapped me! I spent three days in Cambodia. It was fun."

The cafe' was on a street with an unusually wide sidewalk. We leaned back and watch people stream by. Since it was around 6:30AM, the temperature was pleasantly cool. Seeing a slow-moving funeral procession, Chan laughed, "Once in a wedding car, once in a hearse, then it's over!"

I was about to joke that one can get in several wedding cars, then I remembered that Vietnam's divorce rate is extremely low. Though many men frequent prostitutes or have mistresses, they don't tend to dump their wives.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Deranging America

Striking Russia through Syria

Common Dreaming

National Nervous Breakdown

Cui Bono After Orlando Pulse Club Shooting?

Sentimental Mass Murderer; As the husband kills, the wife comforts

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 8 fans, 15 articles, 16 quicklinks, 508 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

To: Linh Dinh. I was correct that you would continue to write. Good to know you landed safely in VN.

The issues that you raise are very important to both immigrants and native people. The irony of matter is that in day light Chinese do not mistreat Vietnamese or burn their houses to force them out of their lands to make room for more settlers.

The sexual assault cases which became public with Harvey Weinstein's case is not limited to women. The same people are not only raping women and children, they are destroying American political system, they push for wars in various parts of the world, now , mostly in West Asia.

Children's minds are controlled from young age with certain morale values under controlled media. Financial institutions, judicial and political systems are fully controlled by organizations which are controlling USA law makers by their financial contributions.

It seems these organizations LOVE to create turmoil and chaos in various regions and then take advantage of these situations and gain from the misery of others, especially native people.

The USA congress and senate people should place American people first and do NOT accept lies similar to Iraq and Libya's cases. Media keeps brainwashing people.

The day USA stops vetoing UN resolutions for human rights abuses, then the USA will become GREAT again.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 at 4:04:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 