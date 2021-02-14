 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/14/21

The Chinese New Year, Biden and Xi

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 500573
Message Arshad M Khan

Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Douurunzhu)   Details   Source   DMCA

This week the Chinese began New Year celebrations. The year of the Ox commenced on February 12 and ends on January 30, 2022. The ox is a hard-working animal, thus the year portends less stasis and greater movement.

While on the subject of zodiac signs, it is worth mentioning that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was born in 1953, which was the year of the snake. Yes, it sounds bad but it's not. People born in the year of the snake are said to be calm, thoughtful, reticent and act on their own judgment.

Checking out President Joe Biden who was born in 1942, it turns out to be the year of the horse. Expected personality traits for this birth year are warmth, abundant energy and passion.

Whether one believes in astrology or not, it seems to have hit a bulls-eye in the case of these two leaders. The question is which personality is likely to negotiate better when the two leaders inevitably meet. If Mr. Biden raised concerns over human rights abuses in Xinjiang in his letter to Mr. Xi, a reasonable guess would be that the importance of such issues would wane over time against the imperatives of trade, the economy and big business.

In the meantime, China has reacted to the BBC investigative report on the maltreatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. It barred BBC World News from appearing on its television networks, and Hong Kong's public broadcast service announced it would stop relaying BBC World Service radio -- the latter severing an association going back to colonial days when the UK ruled Hong Kong. BBC reports on China, said China's National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) "seriously violated" the "true and impartial" requirements and "undermined China's national interests and ethnic solidarity." So reported Xinhua, the state news agency. The Chinese news agency in London charged the BBC with "relentless fabrication." NRTA also said it will not accept the BBC's application to broadcast in the new year.

On the opposing side, the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCCC) said that China seemed to be attempting to force foreign media to toe the government line. And Britain has already revoked the UK broadcast license of the Chinese state TV's global network.

During Mr. Biden's phone call subsequent to his letter to the Chinese president, he again raised human rights concerns particularly with respect to the Uighurs. Sensitive to deteriorating relations with respect to the Uighurs. Sensitive to deteriorating relations with western democracies, Mr. Xi kept reminding the US president how important it was to the world, and to both their countries, for China and the United States to work together.

If Plato's preferred form of government was an aristocracy with a philosopher king at its head (The Republic), it is China's government that comes closer to the model. Efficient decision making is not a characteristic of democracies; it seems, we pay for the freedoms we enjoy.

So will China outmaneuver the US in the coming contest? We have to wait and see.







Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 