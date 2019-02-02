 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
General News

The Chinese New Year. 2019 is 1984

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ethan Indigo Smith       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/2/19

Author 32780
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)
Winnie the Who
Winnie the Who
(Image by not applicable)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The permanent leader of China was compared to Winnie The Pooh and The movie was subsequently banned. In fact the comparison is quite funny and laughably accurate. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/aug/07/china-bans-winnie-the-pooh-film-to-stop-comparisons-to-president-xi

This first month of 2019 the oligarchical leader of China began moving toward making it illegal to disrespect the National Anthem of China in Hong Kong. China made it mandatory to respect the national anthem, and you must know the name of the National anthem to really savor the joke. The National anthem is called March of The Volunteers! https://www.pri.org/stories/2019-01-23/hong-kong-insulting-china-s-national-anthem-could-soon-be-illegal

Arise, ye who refuse to be slaves!

With our flesh and blood, let us build a new Great Wall!

- Advertisement -

As China faces its greatest peril

From each one the urgent call to action comes forth.

Arise! Arise! Arise!

- Advertisement -

Millions of but one heart

Braving the enemies' fire! March on!

Braving the enemies' fire! March on!

March on! March, march on!

If you take a look at the Wikipedia history of The Chinese National Anthem it is a history of propaganda and societal steering the likes of which has probably not been encapsulated in a simple tune in modernity so revelatory of abject oligarchy, propaganda and mind control. I say that for they've had seven national anthems since 1911, each of which has a unique flavor of cultural control. Oh how governments love inspiring volunteering to brave the enemies fire. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/March_of_the_Volunteers

The news of Winnie The Pooh, the plan of the permanent Leader of China to make it mandatory to respect the anthem about volunteerism comes along with the announcement by Chinese scientists that they have successfully cloned monkeys. At least science is"wait, and the Chinese scientists have genetically modified the monkeys to be mentally handicapped. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2019/01/24/cloned-monkeys-gene-edited-mental-illness-prompts-criticism/

- Advertisement -

Combine this with mandatory volunteerism, the elimination of quality concepts such as Winnie The Pooh due to its offending the great leader, and the creation of mentally handicapped monkeys contrary to Daoism and everything the wonderful philosophies of China teache, in what is the most Orwellian state in history and you have the social and scientific potential for one serious happy go lucky slave society of Brave New World proportions and steep Orwellian oligarchical slant.

The Orwellian Chinese state volunteered all of Tibet, regularly disappears spiritual and religious individuals assumedly for volunteerism, and is said to be holding over a million people for what essentially amounts to Thoughtcrime. https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/believers-12122018120836.html

The Chinese oligarchical collectivism is only enhanced recently by its Orwellian morality programming when it implemented a reward and punishment social system with points based on your acceptability. This comes too as the state is implementing 5G with potential for total information control nationally, and enhancement of international spying tools. https://www.businessinsider.com/china-social-credit-system-punishments-and-rewards-explained-2018-4

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   News 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ethan Indigo Smith is the son of a farmer and nurse who was later adopted by artists. Ethan was raised in Maine, Manhattan, and Mendocino, California. Ethan is a proud dropout. Ethan has traveled the world and has been employed briefly as (more...)
 

Ethan Indigo Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

1984 And The Allegory of the Cave

Nuclear Experimentation Killed Free Power

Is Graffiti Art? Squaw Valley Audi FIS

The Failed Politics and Faulty Science of Climate Change

Swine Flu May Be Renamed; How about Fecal Flu?

GE + TEPCO = Fukushima/Entropy/Death Part II

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 