Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus 3 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (9 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Children's Hour -- A Showdown with Trump

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/18/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Suffer little children to come unto me, and forbid them not
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
For her six to ten-year-old years, I got to be her father. For four minutes I got some inkling of what it must feel like, for a parent to lose a child -- whether to kidnapping, over-heated car, swimming pool, school shooting or some disease or addiction, because corporate profits are prioritized over children's lives.

Then her eight-year-old hand slipped into mine, and I could breathe again; not so for parents victimized by a self-righteous Attorney General trying to impress his callous bully boss.

All too often, God Wills It is the mantra of those obsessed with the need to oppress. Countless tyrants have excused their tyranny with some form of, God Made Me Do It. Indeed, too many honorable and courageous young Americans, faithful to the guidance of our Better Angels, have been used as cannon fodder, by too many self-aggrandizing autocrats, but Trump's Sessions staining Romans 13 with his heretical history of bigotry cannot stand!

Long before 1/20/17, of, by and for the people was programmed with the propaganda of incomplete history -- which by prejudicial omission, has betrayed our freedom of choice to chronicle, endorse and benefit fully from the comprehensive societal contribution of enlightened diversity.

- Advertisement -

Denying international reality and disavowing America's exceptional promises, has finally transformed our American Dream into a national nightmare.

It's not just about what arrived in our New York Harbor 17 June 1885, as much as it is the families enticed by its Land of the Free promises, freely offering their bloodlines to our Home of the Brave.

America's dream is reignited every time we define ourselves by honoring all fathers and mothers as we expect all children to be honored. We cannot, however, justify claiming, real Americans are those who came ashore after Native Americans, bringing enslaved African-Americans, and claim also, we aren't immigrant or refugee byproducts, because, We Built That.

- Advertisement -

In 242 years of war and peace, America's inhabitants often rebranded America. Arguably, except for April 12, 1861 -- May 13, 1865, we're now immersed in our greatest identity crises -- challenging for many, but threatening for the few prospering from manipulating the fears of those more vulnerable to misinformation's hyperbole -- especially difficult perhaps, for descendants of a cultural majority whose base is rooted in a free labor foundation of human blood, sweat and tears -- all the more distressed when denying an infrastructure of descendancy from, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.

Is America's greatness a financial & political might is right, or being the tide that lifts all boats; Trump's ICE pick ripping children from the arms of loving fathers and mothers, or recapturing our Exceptionalism from domestic terrorism and foreign hackers?

Perhaps if we were a connecting dots guru, we'd recognize @theLPP2017 #BlackLivesMatter #WomensMarch #MeToo #TimesUp #NeverAgain and #MarchForOurLives as 21st century links to Jewish, Italian and Greek families defining Ellis Island as, escaping war, famine and religious persecution -- then recognize Matthew Shepherd's murder in The Pulse, debtors prison in mass incarceration -- and eradicate gender inequality by ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment -- permitting, This land is Your Land, This Land is My Land, justice for all.

Faith and patriotism without empathic humanity is void of morality:

  • Ignoring the plight of the less prosperous
  • Profaning Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself by devaluing fellow human beings
  • Claiming love of God & Country without, suffer little children to come unto me, forbidding them not

Neither hypocrite nor Good Samaritan is promised another moment, so choose wisely: help fathers working three jobs, mothers weeping for their lost children and children who love children who look nothing like them.

Each inhalation we take to speak love or ill, defines us to a universe noting our measure:

- Advertisement -
  • most of We the People, shine brighter in the heavens than any family staying together to steal together
  • each victory over institutionalized lead poisoning or kidnapping innocent children for lack of paperwork, keeps America great
  • We can be clones of a Congress aiding and abetting Pharma industry and its distributors profiting off Opioid deaths"

Or, hearing refugees seeking asylum crying out from the wilderness, we can embrace and honor America's immigrant heritage, and make this children's hour, Our Finest Hour.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 186 articles, 326 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Each inhalation we take to speak love or ill, defines us to a universe noting our measure

Submitted on Monday, Jun 18, 2018 at 2:44:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 13 fans, 1 quicklinks, 5991 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Marcello I would encourage you to research the sad statistical results of fatherlessness in america. If your morality is a straight line then you might want to re-evaluate your position. I would be happy to post those statistics for you but facts never seem to matter. Democrats make a career out of preying upon children to further their political agenda. Selective morality. Selective outrage sourced in trump hate along with a huge dose of hypocrisy results in a predictable word arrangements on OEN.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 18, 2018 at 3:23:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 186 articles, 326 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Bill Johnson:   New Content

I see you have been looking in the mirror Bill. Go in peace, as I learned decades ago, it is a waste of time for the reasonable to try and reason with the unreasonable projection of ones sins on others.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 18, 2018 at 3:50:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 