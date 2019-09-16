The Chaos Theory Behind Fascism



In a chaotic United Kingdom these proto-fascists can achieve their ultimate goal of unquestioned authority and order in a post-Brexit United Kingdom where far-right English nationalism holds sway

The disclosure by the British Parliament of the "Most Sensitive" Operation YELLOWHAMMER document describes a United Kingdom ripe for the machinations of Britain's proto fascists, who make up a large part of the Tory government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. YELLOWHAMMER's prediction of economic and social chaos in the United Kingdom resulting from a hard-British exit (BREXIT) from the European Union will have dire consequences for the rule of law and democracy throughout the United Kingdom.

Chaos is what fascists thrive upon. It was the pre-war and wartime British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley who opined that order could be created out of chaos. Therefore, Mosley's modern-day fellow travelers, individuals like Johnson, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, Home Secretary Priti Patel and others felt the need to create, through a hard Brexit, chaos where none existed before. In a chaotic United Kingdom, these proto-fascists can achieve their ultimate goal of unquestioned authority and order in a post-Brexit United Kingdom, where far-right English nationalism holds sway.

In August of this year, 113 Member of Parliament signed a letter to Johnson that accused the prime minister of deploying the language of "fascism and authoritarianism" in plowing ahead with plans to leave the EU with no deal. Johnson's prorogation of Parliament for five weeks, thus stifling debate on a hard Brexit, was seen by pro-EU MPs expelled from the Conservative Party by Johnson, as well as by MPs from the opposition Labor, Liberal Democratic, Green, Scottish National, Change UK, and Plaid Cymru parties, as one step toward fascism. The renegade Tory and other MPs actually questioned Johnson's commitment to democracy.

As bad a Operation YELLOWHAMMER is for economic and political stability in a post-hard Brexit United Kingdom, it pales in comparison to another classified report on Brexit, Operation BLACK SWAN. This document foresees a doomsday scenario for the United Kingdom on par with World War II. BLACK SWAN includes nationwide food and fuel shortages, unavailability of medicines and medical supplies, a spike in unemployment, transport delays, and mass protests.

What the United Kingdom is currently experiencing is not much different than what occurred in Chile during the eighteen months prior to the September 11, 1973 fascist military coup that deposed Socialist President Salvador Allende. In 1972, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, then under a right-wing pro-Henry Kissinger cabal that included Deputy Director Vernon Walters, Counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton, Deputy Director for Plans, Thomas Karamessines, and Western Hemisphere Division chief Theodore Shackley, commenced Project FUBELT. CIA operatives in Chile fomented labor strikes in an effort to undermine Allende's government. Strikes by truckers, taxi drivers, shopkeepers, and white-collar workers created the climate for a fascist coup. A similar right-wing cabal currently exists in the CIA and Trump administration primarily CIA director Gina Haspel and her predecessor, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that is undermining the British political and business community opposition to Brexit and fomenting, through the disruptions foreseen in the Yellowhammer and Black Swan documents, civil strife that will create in the United Kingdom favorable conditions for a fascist and undemocratic power grab by Brexiteers and the far-right.

The current crop of right-wingers in ascendant positions inside the CIA and who are part of an interventionist cabal that includes Haspel, Pompeo, and Vice President Mike Pence used in Venezuela the economic chaos template in store for the United Kingdom. The CIA's Operations CONSTITUTION and ARMAGEDDON sought to bring about a Venezuelan military revolt against President Nicolas Maduro by causing disruption in the Venezuelan economy, particularly the oil sector, and assassinating Maduro, respectively. The CIA's chaos-creating operations, led by Juan Guaido, a Venezuelan opposition leader on the payroll of the CIA and Colombian narco-lords, failed miserably.

The chaos envisaged for the United Kingdom is not much different than what the CIA helped launch in France in 1968. The CIA's program, MHCHAOS, specifically targeted "New Left" groups in the United States and abroad. The CIA's infiltration of the French leftist student and labor union uprising in 1968 was meant to target French President Charles De Gaulle as retaliation for his pulling France out of the NATO military structure in 1967, calling for U.S. military withdrawal from South Vietnam and the Dominican Republic, and cutting off French military sales to Israel. The CIA was suspected of actually training some radical student organizations in how to conduct street fighting.

One of the main leaders of the Paris Spring revolt of 1968 was Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a darling of the New Left movement. He told French journalist Herve' Bourges in 1968 that the leftist rioters and protesters were offered "significant sums" of money by "American associations, subsidiaries, and intermediaries of the CIA." Moreover, Cohn-Bendit was aware of a May 30, 1968 report by CIA director Richard Helms that denounced President De Gaulle as a "dictator."

Today, instead of relying on leftist provocateurs like Daniel "Danny the Red" Cohn-Bendit in France in 1968, the CIA under Haspel and far-right elements introduced by Pompeo is relying on alt-right interlocutors like Steve Bannon, British Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, and Prime Minister Johnson's political "Svengali" Dominic Cummings to bring about utter chaos in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Bannon and other alt-right leaders have made no secret of their policy to use the tactics of the New Left in the 1960s to bring about the chaotic conditions necessary for the introduction of fascist rule in countries like the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany.

In 1968, the CIA's chaos in France was designed to replace De Gaulle with a government led by either Socialist leader Pierre Mendes-France or his colleague, Francois Mitterand. Unlike De Gaulle, these "leftists" were in the hip pocket of the CIA. In 2016, the CIA and its alt-right agents of influence were successful in running Prime Minister Theresa May and her allies from power in London. The goal of the chaos engineers at CIA headquarters in Langley primarily found within the Special Activities Center (SAC) is a post-Brexit United Kingdom and Ireland subservient to the political and economic diktats of a far-right cabal in Washington.

One recent classic textbook CIA use of chaos to bring about fascist rule took place in Brazil. In 2016 the same year that Trump was elected president of the United States and the Brexit referendum passed in the United Kingdom Brazil's leftist president, Dilma Rousseff, was removed from office during an economic and political scandal disruption campaign enacted by the CIA. Not only was Rousseff impeached and removed from office but her leftist predecessor and likely successor, Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva, was hit with trumped up criminal charges stemming from Operation CAR WASH ("LAVA JATO").

Brazilian federal judge and prosecutor Sergio Moro, who had been a CIA asset ever since he received specialized training in soft coup "lawfare" at Harvard University and the U.S. State Department in 1998, managed to produce a conviction of Lula on charges of money laundering and corruption arising from the criminal probe of Western Hemisphere-wide bribery involving the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht S.A. Lula's 9 1/2 year prison sentence eliminated him from running for president in 2018. As a Brazilian economic recession worsened with prompting from CIA chaos engineers, the presidential election went to Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right admirer of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler and avid admirer of Donald Trump. It turned out that there were significant connections between Bolsonaro and his family and Trump's brain trust of Steve Bannon and data analytics companies involved in Trump's election and the passage of Brexit.

To practically no one's surprise, Bolsonaro appointed Moro as his Justice Minister. Bolsonaro's green light for massive burning of the Amazon rainforest fit in nicely with the Trump-Pompeo-Haspel CIA's economic chaos policy for not only Brazil but neighboring Bolivia.

Bolivia and the government of leftist president Evo Morales also came under economic and political pressure resulting from cross border forest fires.

Chaos is what has helped drive CIA operations since its creation in 1947. Chaos creation has now arrived in the United Kingdom with YELLOWHAMMER and BLACK SWAN and the main casualty is that nation's long history of parliamentary democracy.