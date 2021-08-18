Like a child's 52 block "Jenga" Tower, the Afghanistan collapse is now complete with the foundation cornerstone block being ruthlessly ripped out.

And that's exactly what the U.S. was, THE core cornerstone foundation block underpinning a huge Jenga Tower"the Afghan Army.

Contrary to your pitch to the American people, we were not the Tower (the other 51 blocks). The Afghan army was. All they needed to keep valiantly fighting and dying for us was us"being physically there simply providing mentoring leadership support and guidance from the proverbial bleachers. The Afghan army was on the field of play. They had and continued to willingly and proudly fight the fight, losing tens of thousands of their brothers in arms under our direction, so long as they visibly saw our leadership and support behind them.

Think a parent and child relationship. The child is courageous when challenged by others if it sees the parents cheering and being there in case he/she falls, to simply pick them up to then get back into the fight. That fighting burden gladly assumed by the Afghani military resulted in not one lost US military life the last 18 months. Astonishing. All we had to continue doing was to just simply keep being that single Jenga Tower cornerstone block"and defacto guiding parent.

And that's why the rhetoric coming from DC is so deceivingly wrong on two fronts"making it seem as though the US was the entire 52 block tower AND we were simply there to fight an "Afghani Civil War".

Neither are true.

We were getting HUGE bang for that buck (for just a single Jenga block investment in the entire Jenga Tower). Down from 150,000 troops at one point to just a mere almost token force of 3,000 and able to stabilize a lawless terror haven was an unparalleled return on that minimal military manpower investment. After 20 years we had finally tweaked and perfected the stabilization model; the balance between minimal military resources needed to prevent another 911 arising from Afghanistan"our goal in the first place, all along"and which we (you alone against all counsel) just stupidly abandoned.

Contrast that with 125,000 troops (PERMANENTLY) spread over just 4 countries South Korea, Germany, Japan and Italy. Heck we even have an Afghanistan equivalent force number of 3000 troops in Spain. Spain for God sake and no one complains. And none of those locations are at risk to becoming terror base zone threats to the US homeland. Afghanistan on the other hand, now at highly probable risk to become the HQ Penthouse Suite of "Global Terror Inc.".

Biden says he would not turn the "Afghan Civil War" over to a fifth President.

