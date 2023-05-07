The Case for Reparations

This is the first of a two-part series on the slavery reparations debate from my forthcoming book Reparations! (Middle Passage Press)

"I'm not giving up," Michigan Democratic congressman John Conyers boldly and confidently told a group of civil rights leaders, activists, and scholars, along with a mix of community residents on February 16, 2017. Conyers had called them to a confab at his Washington D.C. office to again challenge Congress and the nation to confront the issue of reparations for slavery.

He called the confab twenty-eight years after he had first introduced his reparations study commission proposal in Congress.

Conyers' defiant proclamation that he would never throw in the towel on the issue was as much a clarion call for action as yet another challenge to Congress to take his bill for a reparations commission out of the mothballs it had lain in for nearly three decades.

Conyers was if anything a hard-nosed political realist. He knew that there was zero chance that then-President Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress would lend even a limp hand to his call.

The intrepid congressman still delivered the same message that he had delivered every year since 1989 when he first introduced his bill, "Slavery is a blemish on this nation's history, and until it is formally addressed, our country's story will remain marked by this blight."

It wasn't just Trump and a GOP-controlled Congress that strapped on tight blinders to the issue. They had plenty of support. Millions of Americans, in fact, like them said no to reparations. Polls consistently showed that an overwhelming majority of whites opposed reparations for Blacks for slavery and the near century of Jim Crow racial suffering afterward. The same polls showed that a majority of Blacks backed reparations.

Opposing or supporting reparations, the fierce debate over reparations was torrid. During the presidential contest in 2020, some leading Democratic presidential contenders paid some lip service to it. But they gave no sign that they were willing to make it an integral campaign issue.

Conyers knew well the issue wouldn't go away. There were good reasons why.

1.The U.S. government, not long dead Southern planters, bore the blame for slavery. It encoded it in the Constitution in article one. This designated a Black slave as three-fifths of a person for tax and political representation purposes. It protected and nourished it in article four by mandating that all escaped slaves found anywhere in the nation be returned to their masters. In the Dred Scott decision in 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed that slaves remained slaves no matter where they were taken in the United States.

2Major institutions profited from slavery. Banks, shipping companies, and investment houses made enormous profits from financing slave purchases, investments in Southern land and products, and the transport, and sale of slaves. Insurance companies made big profits from insuring slaves as property.

3.Slavery ended in 1865 but the legacy of slavery has never died. Countless reports and studies found that every decade since the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Bill that formally ended legal segregation. Blacks remained the major economic and social victims of racial discrimination. They were far more likely to live in underserved segregated neighborhoods, be refused business and housing loans, be denied promotions in corporations, and attend cash-starved, failing public schools than whites.

4. There was a direct cost to slavery's legacy. Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Andrew Brimmer in an opinion column in November 1993 estimated that discrimination cost Blacks ten billion dollars yearly through the Black-white wage gap, denial of capital access, inadequate public services, and reduced social security and other government benefits. This was called the "black tax." The racial gap remained firm each decade since Brimmer made his challenging estimate.

5. The U.S. government had shelled out billions since the 1960s to pay for resettlement, job training, education, and health programs for refugees fleeing Communist repression. There was no national outcry when the U.S. government made special indemnity payments, provided land and social service benefits to Japanese Americans interned during World War II, Native Americans for the theft of lands and mineral rights, and Philippine veterans who fought with the American army during World War II.

Politicians and most of the public enthusiastically backed these payments as the moral and legally right thing to do.

In the early days of his White House tenure, former President Obama was frosty toward reparations. In the waning days of his tenure, he had second thoughts. He then said that society had a "moral obligation" to close the racial gap and that there should be a massive investment in programs to do just that. He didn't exactly call it reparations. But he came close.

It was a gingerly and polite way of putting it. But Obama did recognize that America owed a debt to Black America for past and present sins. It still does. Conyers' vow not to give up would always remain the standard cry for America to finally confront the grotesque stain of slavery and its hideous legacy. Despite the compelling case that could be made for that, the dangling question was would it ever?

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His forthcoming book is Reparations! (Middle Passage Press). He also is the host of the weekly Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show, Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m. on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.