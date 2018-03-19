Watch John Pilger in this commentary on the British Government's accusations against Russia over the poisoning of the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, not far from the Porton Down facility where chemical weapons are developed.
John Pilger grew up in Sydney, Australia. He has been a war correspondent, author and documentary film-maker. He is one of only two to win British journalism's highest award twice, for his work all over the world. On 1 November, he was awarded (more...)
