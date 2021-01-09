 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/9/21

The Capitol Riot Won't Change A Darn Thing

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 13975
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Three things happened within a day of each other that tell much about why the Capitol riots won't change a darn thing. A judge in Iowa City, Iowa brazenly announced that a Trump white terrorist who plowed into a group of police abuse protesters would not serve a days' time in jail for his deadly act. Instead, he got probation and his record can be expunged. Rightwing talk show gabber Rush Limbaugh bragged that he deactivated his Twitter account in protest of Twitter's banning Trump. Despite running for their safety from Capitol when the rioters attacked, a core of GOP senators still continued their challenge of the Electoral College tally.

The mountain of handwringing about the lawlessness, the volumes of angry editorial about the riots, and the drumbeat calls for impeachment and invoking the 25th Amendment to dump Trump from office, mask another brutal reality. Trump will finish his term, other than a handful of arrests of the terrorists, and more anguished editorials, there's little evidence the GOP and the millions that back Trump have had a Saul like on the road to Damascus epiphany. The reasons for that remain the same.

Despite all the saber-rattling by some GOP senators against Trump, and angry finger points at some GOP senators, such as Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, for inciting the mob, GOP senators were blunt. Impeachment has zero chance of getting any traction among GOP senators. They can count votes. Trump's 74 million plus votes is the greatest number of votes a losing presidential candidate has gotten in a free election anywhere, ever. In fact, it's a greater number than any American presidential winner has ever gotten. But it's how Trump got those staggering numbers that says much about why GOP politicians of all stripes were and still are scared stiff of Trump.

In part it was rage and rebellion against the perceived wheel and dealing corporate, beltway Democrats and Republicans. In another, it was the passionate belief that Trump talks the talk and fights the fight for less educated blue and rural collar workers, a healthy segment of middle-class suburbia, and a not inconsiderable number of Blacks and Hispanics. In even bigger part, it was his deep tap of the racist, anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim, nativist, know nothing fear and loathing that is a foundational part of American life.

The Capitol riots won't change the opinion of more than half of Republicans who claim the election was stolen from Trump. They are so enraged that they still spin every kind of ridiculous conspiracy theory about the alleged theft and make clear they'll never acknowledge the legitimacy of the Biden presidency. Their shock troop demonstrators, the legions of hard right conspiracy agitators and activists, still make bellicose threats about open and stealth protests of Biden's inauguration.

Trump's vote numbers and the frenzy of his backers are the life support of the GOP. Without them, the GOP is in grave danger of losing one or more of the nearly two dozen Senate seats that it must defend in the 2022 mid-term elections. Any GOP fall off the cliff here would kiss good-bye for years to come any chance of a GOP retake of the Senate.

Much is made that America will no longer be an old white guy run country in 2050, that white male voters have steadily dropped in national elections, and that Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, women, and young persons will be the new majority voters. But that's still a way off, maybe a long way off. White males still have outsized voter clout in the crucial Heartland states and the South.

Trump knew that and that's why he openly bragged at his 2020 campaign rallies that he'd do exactly what got him elected in 2016. That was to continue to play hard on his base's latent racist, anti-immigrant, anti-woman, pseudo- patriotic sentiment. That paid off for him in the bizarre, perverse, and deadly assault by thousands on the Capitol.

There's more. Much is made about the gaping disparity in Capitol police's kid glove treatment of Trump's white terrorists versus their bare knuckles, no nonsense crackdown of Black Lives Matter protesters in D.C. months earlier. This was no accident. It was not faulty police intelligence. It was not police unpreparedness. It was not the police being overwhelmed. It was passive complicity on the part of more officers than many care to admit. Remember every major police union backed Trump. It was endemic white privilege on naked display. White males' control and always have controlled--police, courts, and everything from education to business to wealth.

White suppression of Blacks is the foundational pillar of state power in America-embedded in the Constitution and the founding of the Republic. Put simply the smiling benevolent, look the other way Capitol cops and the white Trump rioters are cut from the same political cloth in their angered view that an unresponsive, liberal leaning government unfairly tilts toward minorities and shafts them.

It will take more than furious, head scratching editorials, tough talk about crackdowns and haranguing Trump, and a handful of arrests, and sadly a riot, to change that.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His latest book is Why Black Lives Do Matter (Middle Passage Press). He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network

 

Rate It | View Ratings

earl ofari hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Did Race Explain Penn State's Blind Eye to Sex Scandal?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 