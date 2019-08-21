 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/21/19

The Capitalist Borg are getting stronger - Yet Resistance Is Not Futile!!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 63282
Message shad williams
Become a Fan
  (23 fans)

Resistance is not futile.
Resistance is not futile.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Peter Phillips writes in Giants The Global Power Elites in a chapter titled "Protectors" - The Power Elite and the US Military NATO Empire, Intelligence Agencies, and Private Military Companies.

"The power elite inside the Transnational Capitalist Class continually worry about the unruly exploited masses rising in rebellion. As a result of these class insecurities, the Global Power Elites work hard to protect their structure of concentrated wealth. The US military has long been the protector of global capitalism"1

Writing in 2017, he adds, "US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has troops in 147 countries, an increase of 80% since 2010. Italics added. [Whose glib wordy watch did this occur on?]

- Advertisement -

Most of the missions are training exercises [italics added], but direct counterterrorism strikes occur regularly, including drone assassinations, and kill/capture raids."2

He writes that US special forces are involved in more than 100 missions in Africa. A Senior SOCOM official describes the conflict and predicts a generation of continuing conflict.

The African continent is described as offering "every possible physical, political and psychological environment an operating command could possibly confront...This terrain creates opportunity for threat groups to conceal themselves in the population, move unhindered across borders and transit information and material throughout the SOCAFRICA area of operations. The definition for this type of environment has been termed "The Gray Zone"...The Violent Extremist Organization (VEO) threat operates in a non state, trans-regional, decentralized, and dispersed operational construct, exploiting and exacerbating instability in Africa. The threat survives in ungoverned and under-governed safe-havens and sanctuaries created by ineffective governance resulting in a population that has lost hope."

- Advertisement -

[Sounds like projection to me. Is perspective everything?]

In regards to its [NATO] nonprofit advisor, The Atlantic Council, Phillips writes, "As the Global Power Elite increasingly concentrate wealth, the requirement from overlords for security and protection will magnify. Responding to that call will be the intelligence agencies of the capital-vested nation-states cooperating with each other, and coordinating regime changes, wars, occupations, assassinations, and covert actions deemed necessary. The Atlantic Council reflects these concerns of the Global Power Elite and offers recommendations on the parameters of needed action.3

I would like to ask OEN participants that are so inclined, to continue to identify the individual members of the Transnational Capitalist Class as well as their managerial operatives in the Council for Foreign Affairs, Trilateral Commission, World Economic Forum, G7, G20, IMF, World Bank, BIS, NATO and others dispersed throughout the world in massive gravitational capitalist wealth that are undergoing rapid organization for the single minded purpose of consolidating control of every single resource on planet earth, including the human mind.

As a parting salvo, Phillips clarifies..."this agenda entails further pauperization of the bottom half of the world's population and an unrelenting downward spiral of wages for 80% of the world. The world is facing economic crisis, and the neoliberal solution is to spend less on human needs and more on security. It is a world of financial institutions run amok, where the answer to economic collapse is to print more money through quantitative easing, flooding the population with trillions of new inflation-producing dollars. It is a world of permanent war, whereby spending for destruction requires further spending to rebuild, a cycle that profits the Giants and global networks of economic power. It is a world of drone killings, extrajudicial assassinations, death, and destruction, at home and abroad.

The Occupy Movement used the 1% vs 99% mantra as a master conception its demonstrations, disruptions and challengesto the practices of the Transnational Corporate Class. Occupy was exactly what the Global Power Elites fear the most A global democratic movement that exposes the agenda of capitalism and the continuing theater of government elections, where the actors in each performance may change but the marquee remains the same.4

1 Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 221

- Advertisement -

2ibid

3Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 222

3Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 228

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

shad williams Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

The Stupid f*cking sh*t for brains a**hole US Senator Inhofe from Oklamofohoma

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

Stop Using The Facebook.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 59 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2669 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The glimpse that Peter Phillips gives us into the Transnational Capitalist Class is astonishing. Not only are we immersed in an extrajudicial law of the jungle capitalist terrorist war, if we lose now, we may lose forever - propagandized and programmed and maintained in an even more separate world from the TCC without a clue about what to question.

Assange's exhortation is absolutely required, Resist!!! It is not futile.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at 2:47:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3083 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

I've always seen a parallel in "the Borg" to "Capitalism". The way they just arbitrarily move in on a culture and take everything that would benefit them, including the people, who they would assimilate. Their lack of empathy, their sense of entitlement, and their dismissal of anything outside of their goals as "irrelevant". Their mission of "growth". Their need to function as a single-minded "collective" (with no dissenters).

The finishing touch was, of course, the motto of "Resistance is futile." It fits the parallel quite well, particularly at the present time, as this seems to be the message being constructed by the whole upper echelon of the planet.

But, as with the Borg, stating something over and over again doesn't make it true, although it would be wonderful for them if we just accepted it. Resistance certainly is NOT futile! Not resisting just makes their lives easier. Not resisting just hands everything over to them. Not resisting is just stupid.

Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at 4:13:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 