The Capitalist Borg are getting stronger - Yet Resistance Is Not Futile!!

- Advertisement -

Peter Phillips writes in Giants The Global Power Elites in a chapter titled "Protectors" - The Power Elite and the US Military NATO Empire, Intelligence Agencies, and Private Military Companies.

"The power elite inside the Transnational Capitalist Class continually worry about the unruly exploited masses rising in rebellion. As a result of these class insecurities, the Global Power Elites work hard to protect their structure of concentrated wealth. The US military has long been the protector of global capitalism"1

Writing in 2017, he adds, "US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) has troops in 147 countries, an increase of 80% since 2010. Italics added. [Whose glib wordy watch did this occur on?]

- Advertisement -

Most of the missions are training exercises [italics added], but direct counterterrorism strikes occur regularly, including drone assassinations, and kill/capture raids."2

He writes that US special forces are involved in more than 100 missions in Africa. A Senior SOCOM official describes the conflict and predicts a generation of continuing conflict.

The African continent is described as offering "every possible physical, political and psychological environment an operating command could possibly confront...This terrain creates opportunity for threat groups to conceal themselves in the population, move unhindered across borders and transit information and material throughout the SOCAFRICA area of operations. The definition for this type of environment has been termed "The Gray Zone"...The Violent Extremist Organization (VEO) threat operates in a non state, trans-regional, decentralized, and dispersed operational construct, exploiting and exacerbating instability in Africa. The threat survives in ungoverned and under-governed safe-havens and sanctuaries created by ineffective governance resulting in a population that has lost hope."

- Advertisement -

[Sounds like projection to me. Is perspective everything?]

In regards to its [NATO] nonprofit advisor, The Atlantic Council, Phillips writes, "As the Global Power Elite increasingly concentrate wealth, the requirement from overlords for security and protection will magnify. Responding to that call will be the intelligence agencies of the capital-vested nation-states cooperating with each other, and coordinating regime changes, wars, occupations, assassinations, and covert actions deemed necessary. The Atlantic Council reflects these concerns of the Global Power Elite and offers recommendations on the parameters of needed action.3

I would like to ask OEN participants that are so inclined, to continue to identify the individual members of the Transnational Capitalist Class as well as their managerial operatives in the Council for Foreign Affairs, Trilateral Commission, World Economic Forum, G7, G20, IMF, World Bank, BIS, NATO and others dispersed throughout the world in massive gravitational capitalist wealth that are undergoing rapid organization for the single minded purpose of consolidating control of every single resource on planet earth, including the human mind.

As a parting salvo, Phillips clarifies..."this agenda entails further pauperization of the bottom half of the world's population and an unrelenting downward spiral of wages for 80% of the world. The world is facing economic crisis, and the neoliberal solution is to spend less on human needs and more on security. It is a world of financial institutions run amok, where the answer to economic collapse is to print more money through quantitative easing, flooding the population with trillions of new inflation-producing dollars. It is a world of permanent war, whereby spending for destruction requires further spending to rebuild, a cycle that profits the Giants and global networks of economic power. It is a world of drone killings, extrajudicial assassinations, death, and destruction, at home and abroad.

The Occupy Movement used the 1% vs 99% mantra as a master conception its demonstrations, disruptions and challengesto the practices of the Transnational Corporate Class. Occupy was exactly what the Global Power Elites fear the most A global democratic movement that exposes the agenda of capitalism and the continuing theater of government elections, where the actors in each performance may change but the marquee remains the same.4

1 Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 221

- Advertisement -

2ibid

3Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 222

3Giants The Global Power Elites, Page 228