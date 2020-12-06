The COVID Con

I've seen a lot of good cons run by the US government in my lifetime as a Baby Boomer: JFK's assassination, called a coup by Gore Vidal; the pointless Vietnam War, which squandered 55,000 American lives; 9/11, an obvious demolition, especially Building 7; the Iraq War, in which WMD were never found.

I've also witnessed public-health cons nobody else knows about, thanks to a silent media. The $200 billion-per-year dialysis industry should have ended a quarter century ago, avoiding 20 million deaths. Better treatments for emphysema and sickle cell disease were also published in peer-reviewed medical journals but haven't been publicized by the media either.

A pandemic ago, Donald Rumsfeld's old company, Gilead, managed to limit research on avian influenza so that only its drug, oseltamivir, would ever be tested. WHO colluded, happy to receive a gift of a million doses of Tamiflu®. I know this because I managed to track down some bird flu patients in Vietnam for my losartan trial, only for them to get Tamiflu® instead.

It became clear during the first coronavirus pandemic, with SARS-1, that people were dying from a cytokine storm. The virus itself wasn't killing them, their innate immune response was, a kind of viral jujitsu. Angiotensin I-converting enzyme (ACE) and its product, angiotensin II, turn out to be one of the earliest steps in the innate immune response. Blocking angiotensin II with losartan appeared to help West Nile virus encephalitis patients. It might be a general viral antidote, which is why I wanted to test it in bird flu patients.

I presented this idea to the Bush White House Office of Science, Technology and Policy (OSTP) in the summer of 2003. I asked to meet with Dr Fauci at NIAID. He sent a deputy, who heard me out, but did nothing. The CDC was downright hostile to the idea.

COVID19 was clearly unresponsive to losartan. A bit of reading suggested quercetin might help, and it has indeed been working marvelously since April 21, 2020 (.scivisionpub.com/pdfs/quercetin-for-covid19-1196.pdf). I'm up to about 90 patients and get a few more every day. COVID19 seems to be more like a peanut allergy, involving the mast cell. It can be stopped, fortunately, by a higher dose of a molecule already in our diet. There is no safety or efficacy issue. There is no cost or availability problem. It's a public-health no-brainer.

Unless you're trying to extract the maximum amount of profit from the largest population of suckers.

Details of the COVID con

Every TV announcer, as well as every politician and public-health official, has repeated the same mantra: hide until the vaccine becomes available. The subtext: we are ready and willing to trash the world economy for this vaccine. No price is too high to pay.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).