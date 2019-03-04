The CIA Influencing YouTube, from Graham Elwood

- Advertisement -



YouTube Hires The CIA To Censor Indie Media -- The Political Vigilante Graham discusses how Youtube is using creeps online as an excuse to censor. Submitted by Patreon Member Joy Chodan.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Graham Elwood)



Graham Elwood updates us on this horrifying situation. I am still with JFK who wanted to break up the CIA and scatter it to the four corners of the earth (or something close).

Their power is astronomical, they are under every single rock on regime change. Assassinations here and abroad are commonplace. They, or at least the leaders, are the most serious psychopaths on earth, IMVSO. As former Senator Orrin Hatch well knows, being the head of intelligence for all too long. CIA, FBI, NSA largely originate from Utah, as Orrin has "brought home the bacon" to Utah over the decades. Hailed for that on a regular basis of his long career, since 1974, no one seems to note that it is rarely not rancid bacon.

But no matter, watch this short video from Joe on how they influence the MSM and now Silicon Valley.

